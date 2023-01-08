Malcolm Stewart lets one slip away in 450s; Pierce Brown, Austin Forkner crash out of 250s in Anaheim 1

By Jan 8, 2023, 9:59 PM EST
Stewart Forkner Brown crash
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
In the opening round of the SuperMotocross World Championship, a crash for Malcom Stewart while racing for the lead in the 450 Main, Austin Forkner as he came out of the gate in the 250 Main and in the 250 West Heat 2 for Pierce Brown caused those three riders to earn minimal points in the new 31-race season that will crown a new unified champion.

Stewart was one of four leaders at Anaheim 1 when he took the top spot from eventual winner Eli Tomac as that rider made a mistake on the tunnel jump on Lap 9. When Tomac hit the ground, Chase Sexton followed the new leader and applied pressure to Stewart on a deeply rutted track.

On Lap 13, an aggressive pass pushed Stewart off course. Four laps later an accident put an end to a 20-race streak of top-10 Supercross finishes. Stewart entered Anaheim 1 focused on continuing his consistent run.

“Wow what a night,” Stewart posted on Instagram. “Led some laps and unfortunately went over the bars with under two minutes to go and got banged up but I’m all good! Wanna thank the team for being there for me and all the fans who were cheering throughout the race, it got loud! Got a taste and ready for more.”

Forkner entered the weekend healthy and determined to get back to his accustomed style of racing. In a preseason press conference, the normally aggressive rider said he was a little tentative at the start of the season.

Forkner finished third in his heat, but was nearly 18 seconds behind race winner Cameron McAdoo. When the gate dropped, he got squeezed by McAdoo and RJ Hampshire. His bike turned sideways on the gate straight and pitched him over the handlebars.

“Like McAdoo, it had been three years since Forkner lined up for a race in Anaheim and showed his excitement with a great qualifying lap that put him on top of the board,” Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki reported in a post-race recap posted at RacerX.com. “The pole position had him in the same heat as his teammate, but Forkner had to work through the pack after a small mistake in the opening laps. He would regain the positions to finish third in the heat race.

“Forkner was lined up to the inside of his teammate, but didn’t get the jump at the gate drop and trailed McAdoo down the start straight. His wheel ended up getting tangled with another rider and the impact caused a crash that forced Forkner to sit out the main event. He will be getting further evaluation from his doctors this week to determine if he can line up for Oakland.”

In the post-race press conference, McAdoo said he felt the impact on his back tire.

GasGas factory rider Pierce Brown suffered the biggest setback with a crash in his heat.

“Rider error cost me the night.” Brown said on his Instagram account. “Thankfully came out with no serious injuries just gonna be sore for a little bit. Past behind us onwards and upwards from here.”

RacerX.com reports team manager Max Lee says he could be questionable for Oakland, however.

Supercross 2023: Results and points after Round 1 in Anaheim

By Jan 8, 2023, 3:23 PM EST
In his 10th attempt on a 450 bike, Eli Tomac won the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California as the early results suggest this year may well be just like 2022 for the Yamaha rider who may be in his final season.

It wasn’t an easy ride for Tomac, however; he had to survive a mid-race crash on the tunnel jump and outlast three other leaders along the way. In the post-race press conference afterward, Tomac continued to say he has no plans beyond the 2023 Supercross season since he does not have a contract beyond that.

RESULTS: Click here for 450 Results; Click here 250 Results

As is his habit, Cooper Webb rode a patient and smart race, refusing to get caught up in the mayhem that characterized the race. In 2022, he struggled with a new KTM bike that would not handle the way he needed, but with his best result since last year’s race in Daytona in March, much of his confidence was restored.

Chase Sexton picked up where he left off in the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season and challenged Tomac for much of the 2023 Supercross Anaheim race. His results showed how important it was to battle the champion week in and week out.

Click here for 450 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier

Dylan Ferrandis missed several Supercross rounds last year to injury and was not quite able to regain his footing in the Motocross season. After having one of his best seasons in 2021, he hoped to reset his season and finished fourth in the standings.

During the offseason, Ken Roczen parted ways with Honda and signed with HEP Progressive Suzuki. It didn’t slow him, and the rejuvenated German-born rider rounded out the top five.

Click here for Round 1 450 Main results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

One of the themes of Anaheim 1 was the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Last year’s 250 East champion, Jett Lawrence scored the first of what is destined to be multiple wins as he seeks to become a West champion in 2023.

After struggling in free practice, (he crashed on his opening lap as the track was rapidly changing from wet to dry), and he got a poor start in his heat. But the Main was a typical romp for Lawrence as he rode uncontested to the checkered flag.

Click here for 250 West Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier

The top three were evenly spaced as RJ Hampshire finished five seconds behind Lawrence on a track that became increasingly gnarly when the sun set. In post-race comments, Hampshire admitted that it was important to run his own race and not worry about what Lawrence is doing. The points and results will follow.

Cameron McAdoo and Hampshire survived an early race incident with McAdoo’s teammate Austin Forkner when the three riders ran out of room at the end of the gate straight. He finished another five seconds behind Hampshire in third.

Click here for 250 West Main results | 250 West rider points

Mitchell Oldenburg made a bid for the podium before slipping back to narrowly miss the box. He finished fourth.

Looking mostly for an error-free few races that keeps him safely at arms’ distance from injury, Max Vohland rounded out the top five. His fifth-place finish was the best of his career, besting a sixth scored in the third Houston race of 2021 when Supercross was forced to run the season in residencies.

In his first career Supercross Main appearance, Hunter Cross finished 19th after advancing from the LCQ.

