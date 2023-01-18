Shaq joins Snake Pit lineup for Indy 500 EDM festival headlined by Kaskade for 2023

By Jan 18, 2023, 1:00 PM EST
Travis Hinkle/Penske Entertainment
Shaq is coming to the Indy 500 Snake Pit, spinning records rather than slamming basketballs for the electronic dance music festival on race day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Located at a stage in Turn 3, the Snake Pit has drawn crowds of 30,000 attendees on Indy 500 race days since its 2017 inception.

In addition to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who is performing as “DJ Diesel,” this year’s EDM fest will be headlined by Grammy Award-nominated musician Kaskade (who also performed in 2015) and also feature Subtronics, John Summitt and Jauz.

The music will begin early in the morning — well before the green flag for the 107th Indianapolis 500 (which will be broadcast on NBC) and continue throughout the race.

“One of the biggest parties of race weekend is the Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light,” IMS president J. Douglas Boles said in a release. “The always unforgettable and epic party in the Snake Pit is a May highlight for many of our fans and an experience like no other. Music fans won’t want to miss this incredible lineup.”

Known for his four NBA championships and current work as a studio analyst, O’Neal is a Basketball Hall of Fame inductee who also has been working in music entertainment for three decades.

The 7-1, 325-pound center became a rap fan after seeing a Public Enemy concert as a teenager. His debut album, “Shaq Diesel,” was released in 1993 and sold more than a million copies (becoming the first pro athlete as a platinum-selling recording artist).

IndyCar driver AND EDM fan Conor Daly joined superstar DJ Steve Aoki for last year’s Snake Pit (Chris Owens/Penske Entertainment).

O’Neal became an EDM fan at the TomorrowWorld festival in 2014, where he was exposed to past Snake Pit performers Steve Aoki and Skrillex. O’Neal began DJ’ing a the same festival in 2015.

General admission tickets to the Snake Pit are $50 ($155 VIP), and ticketholders must be at least 18 with a valid Indy 500 GA or reserved ticket.

The Indy 500 will be joined by Iowa Speedway with race-day concerts on the 2023 IndyCar Series schedule. For the second consecutive year, Iowa will feature a weekend doubleheader with prerace and postrace concerts for its July 21-23 weekend.

Carson Mumford to fill in for Austin Forkner in Supercross 250 West, debuts in Oakland

By Jan 18, 2023, 6:49 PM EST
Mumford Forkner 250 West
Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
The Monster Energy / Pro Circuit / Kawasaki team announced Carson Mumford will fill in for the injured Austin Forkner in the Monster Energy Supercross 250 West season, but he will not debut until the rescheduled Oakland Supercross race on February 18. Mumford will take the next two weeks to fully recover from a broken wrist sustained during the offseason and adjust to his new team.

Mumford competed on a Suzuki last year and scored a season-high sixth-place finish in Round 3 at San Diego. He scored two other top-10s during 2022.

This is not Mumford’s first time on a Kawasaki, however, as he rode for the manufacturer in amateur competition.

“I’m grateful to Mitch [Payton] and the whole Monster Energy / Pro Circuit / Kawasaki team for offering me this opportunity,” Mumford said in a press release. “It’s a huge privilege to line up on the gate with the support of the most proven team in the paddock and I’m more motivated than ever to show what I’m capable of on the racetrack.

“The plan is to take a couple of weeks to adjust to everything with the team before we line up in Oakland. I’m excited to line up on the KX250 and I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish together when the gate drops.”

This will be Mumford’s third season on a 250 and his third different manufacturer. He made four starts on a Honda in 2021 with a best finish of 12th in the third Arlington, Texas race.

After mounting the bike, Mumford will complete the 250 West season with the Pro Circuit Kawasaki team.

Mumford joins Cameron McAdoo, who finished third in the season opener at Anaheim.

Involved in a Lap 1 crash in the 250 West Main Event at Anaheim 1, Forkner injured his knee and sustained a fracture in his hand. In that accident, he also tore his ACL and after it was announced he would miss the remainder of the 2023 season, Forkner took to Instagram to describe the injury and its aftermath.

