NBC Sports’ TV coverage schedule of the Rolex 24 and the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season will kick off Jan. 28-29 at Daytona International Speedway.

The 61st annual Rolex 24 at Daytona will be streamed across the NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and Peacock, which will have coverage of the event from flag to flag.

Broadcast coverage of the race coverage will begin Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and move to USA Network from 2:30-8 p.m. and then will be exclusively on Peacock and IMSA.TV from 8-10 p.m. Coverage will return to USA Network from 10 p.m. to midnight and then move to Peacock/IMSA.TV until 6 a.m.

From 6 a.m. until noon on Sunday, Jan. 29, Rolex 24 coverage will be available on USA Network. The conclusion of the Rolex 24 will run from noon through 2 p.m. on NBC.

NBC Sports will present more than 80 hours of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network. The Rolex 24 at Daytona will mark the beginning of 12 hours of NBC broadcast coverage over the season, matching the 2022 total that was the most since NBC Sports took over rights to the sports car series in 2018.

In addition to the Rolex 24 at Daytona, races at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (May 14), Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (July 9) and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Sep. 17) also will be featured on NBC.

Peacock will feature live flag-to-flag streaming broadcasts of all IMSA races, including exclusive coverage for parts of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of The Glen and Petit Le Mans endurance races.

Peacock also will have exclusive live coverage of IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo races in 2023.

USA Network will present more than 35 hours of live WeatherTech Championship coverage throughout the year. CNBC will air encore presentations of all Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo races.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing the exciting, competitive racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 and starting the engines in just a few short weeks with the iconic Rolex 24 At Daytona,” Matthew Grassie, director, programming and rights management, NBC Sports, said in a release. “IMSA fans won’t miss a minute of the action throughout the season with the return of comprehensive live race coverage on Peacock and extensive coverage on NBC and USA Network.”

“IMSA is embarking on a new era in 2023 with the introduction of our flagship Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class, featuring the highest-technology and most sustainable race cars competing in North America,” IMSA president John Doonan said. “With NBC network coverage for the launch of this new platform combined with flag-to-flag availability on Peacock and many hours of programming on USA Network and CNBC, IMSA is poised to experience a substantial boost in interest and popularity beginning next season.”

Here is NBC Sports’ 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule: