Supercross reveals 2023 Daytona track designed by Ricky Carmichael for 16th time

By Feb 2, 2023, 4:00 PM EST
For the 16th consecutive year, Ricky Carmichael has designed a signature course for the Daytona Supercross race, which will be March 4, 2023.

Eli Tomac took advantage of a last lap mistake by Cooper Webb last year to win a record setting sixth Daytona race – and with that win, he broke out of a tie Carmichael.

Construction on the course will begin two days after the completion of the 65th running of NASCAR’s Daytona 500 when haulers start to unload 7,200 tons of dirt onto the grassy infield in order to create a course 3,300 feet long.

“Ricky has designed yet another incredible course for this year’s Daytona Supercross,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher in a press release. “We’re thrilled to unveil it to the fans, and we can’t wait for them to come out to the track and see it in person.”

MORE: Designs for SuperMotocross finals at zMax Raceway and Chicagoland Speedway

Carmichael’s Daytona course will take center stage for Round 8 of the 17-race Supercross season and the 31-race SuperMotocross season.

The Supercross race coincides with Daytona’s Bike Week, which runs from March 3-12 and includes races from the American Flat Track series and the legendary Daytona 200 speedway race that is contested on the infield road course.

Last year’s course was reported to have 57 obstacles including the return of an over-under bridge. For 2023 the number of obstacles listed in 42, but that will not keep this from being one of the toughest tracks on which the Monster Energy Supercross series will race.

Many of the same elements from last year will be present including sharp turns, vaulted jumps, sand sections and a finish line that aligns with the oval tracks’ start/finish line.

“This year’s Daytona Supercross design is one of the best,” Carmichael said. “It races great for the riders – it’s safe yet challenging and it’s very similar to last year with the split lanes. Daytona is the toughest, gnarliest race on the Supercross circuit, but it’s the most special to win.

“This track is going to produce great racing and I think the riders are going to put on a fantastic display for all our fans.”

While Tomac has dominated this race during his career, Daytona has also been the site of some other dramatic victories. In 2021 Aaron Plessinger scored his first career Supercross podium in 35 starts with a win there and reversed a three-year streak of bad luck on the track.

The Daytona Supercross race is the first of two the series will contest on speedway infield courses. A little more than one month later, Atlanta Motor Speedway will enter their third season as a supercross venue. These two courses will serve as an early test for the SuperMotocross three-race finale that begins September 9, 2023 at zMax Dragway in Charlotte, North Carolina. The three playoff races will each be held on courses that contain elements of Supercross and Motocross, much like Daytona and Atlanta.

FIA opens application process for new F1 teams in an encouraging sign for Andretti

Associated PressFeb 2, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
PARIS — Formula One took a step closer to expanding the grid when governing body the FIA launched its application process for prospective new F1 teams on Thursday.

That could favor Andretti Global, for which Michael Andretti is partnering with General Motors’ Cadillac brand. The American alliance has been lobbying the FIA to join F1 but faces opposition from current teams worried that an 11th team would dilute their income.

The FIA said Thursday there was a “high level of interest from a number of potential candidates” but didn’t name any. Prospective candidates will be asked about their environmental credentials and how they would make a “positive societal impact” by joining F1.

“The growth and appeal of the FIA Formula One world championship is at unprecedented levels,” FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in a statement.

“The FIA believes the conditions are right for interested parties, which meet the selection criteria, to express a formal interest in entering the championship.”

The FIA didn’t say when applications would close, when it might decide on new teams or when they could start racing, though Ben Sulayem referred to the new engine rules coming in 2026 as a factor attracting interest from potential new teams.

Ben Sulayem has been one of Andretti’s biggest supporters, taking a not-so-subtle dig at some unnamed Formula One executives with a tweet last month aimed at critics who might seek to undermine the bid to enter F1 with General Motors’ Cadillac brand.

With ambitions of expanding a racing empire that already encompasses IndyCar, Formula E, Extreme E and now IMSA, Andretti has been trying to enter Formula One for nearly two years but has been met with resistance at nearly every turn.

After an attempt to buy into Sauber collapsed in late 2021, Andretti formed a bid for his own team. His legendary father, Mario, went public on Twitter with the plan for Andretti Global a year ago because of frustration with the response from Formula One Management.

Michael Andretti lobbied the paddock during the inaugural Miami Grand Prix last May and then announced plans to build a 525,000-square-foot shop (part of the nine-figure backing he had secured to pay the $200 million entry fee for F1). Last week, he revealed that General Motors had partnered with his organization and wanted to race F1 for the first time via its Cadillac brand.

GM is the No. 1 automaker in the United States, where F1 has boomed in popularity and will add a third race in 2023 with Las Vegas. But Thursday’s Cadillac news was met with immediate pushback by Formula One management, which released a statement noting it has several prospective team candidates and singled out Andretti for being the most public.