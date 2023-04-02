FORT WORTH, Texas – Alex Palou received a very prescient IndyCar scouting report on Texas Motor Speedway from Chip Ganassi Racing technical director and engineer Julian Robertson three weeks ago. The details were to the point.

Find the classic and intense nail-biters that once ranked the 1.5-mile track’s races as the circuit’s greatest spectacle outside the Indy 500 … and absorb as many spine-tingling laps as you possibly can.

“Julian said there could be a chance of having some pack racing,” Palou told NBC Sports with a smile after Sunday’s thrilling PPG 375. “So I watched that. But obviously, I didn’t expect to have that as much as we did. Because honestly, it was a lot.”

Said Helio Castroneves, a four-time winner during the glory days of the Fort Worth track in the mid-2000s: “I hope the fans enjoyed it. I hope everyone enjoyed it. Because this is what Texas used to be. Man, it was exciting.”

How good were 250 laps Sunday at Texas?

With the exception of the Indy 500, this easily was the best Indy Car race since the June 27, 2015 race in Fontana, California, that left fans and drivers gasping for air and questioning the fine line that drivers walk between being daredevils and crash test dummies at 220 mph-plus.

Texas produced the same captivating and scintillating show but with less guilt as drivers generally raced at the limit without stepping over. Several praised the mixture of wise aerodynamic downforce additions by IndyCar and the fading of the regrettable PJ1 traction compound (last applied in 2019).

There were 26 lead changes – third in track history and the most since 32 in October 2001 (when the track still held two annual races) – and even that stat seems to undersell the nonstop action Sunday on its high banks.

According to Trackside Online’s Steve Wittich, the 375-mile race had 482 passes for position — almost 200 more than last year and 300 more than the average at Texas

Winner Josef Newgarden banged wheels with runner-up Pato O’Ward on the frontstretch while furiously racing for the lead with three laps remaining – and it was one of so many indelible moments that O’Ward wasn’t even sure the stars made contact.

“It’s pretty insane,” the Arrow McLaren driver said. “It must look cool.”

Said Newgarden: “I just want to see Texas race the way it should race. I think most people would look at today and say that’s how Texas should race.”

IndyCar got Texas back Sunday.

Now the question becomes whether the series gets to keep it – and it won’t be answered until the fall at the earliest.

Texas will play host to its lone NASCAR Cup Series race Sept. 24 (having lost one of its annual weekends to lackluster racing), and track president Mark Faber (who presided over his first IndyCar race Sunday) said Speedway Motorsports would chart a course for the future depending on how the Next Gen will race.

The IndyCar season will have been over for two weeks by then, but that 500-mile NASCAR playoff event might as well be a de-factco addition to the 2023 schedule.

IndyCar fans might want to cheer as hard for a good NASCAR race as they did Sunday. A resurfacing of Texas is under consideration, and if it happens, the racing likely won’t be as good for IndyCar’s next trip to the Lone Star State.

“If they change the track and resurface it or anything, it just ruins it for us,” Will Power said. “For us to find the tire and downforce level is really hard. But they probably will do what’s best for NASCAR, not for us.

“But honestly, if they saw the race today, they’d be crazy to do it. IThe resurfacing would ruin it if they did that. That’s about the best balance you’ll get (at Texas today). Any more (downforce), and it’s just a shitty pack race. Any less and it’s spread out.”

Just like the Cup Series at Daytona and Talladega, the racing always worked on a fine line in the halcyon days off Texas. Pack racing can be entertaining to watch but to a degree.

And not to the point where it puts drivers in the untenable position of being inches apart and two or three wide several rows deep.

That’s why Newgarden, who ran his accelerator wide open during the final stint, thought the racing “had even been taken up a notch” from the old days of “three-wide the entire time.

“I wouldn’t want to see that,” Newgarden said. “I think you can go too far nowadays.

“We’re kind of a step above where I like to see the cars at. I know from an entertainment standpoint this had to be significantly better than last year. It just had to be. It felt packed up for most of the race and definitely at the end.

“Where we go from here, it’s hard to say. Old Texas is hard to beat. The configuration was great. The track surface was better for us, we could run all three lanes. I’d like to see that back, then we can start peeling off downforce off the cars. We’ve just chipped away at it. But this year we’ve gotten it really good.”

With a legitimate second lane allowing for outside passes for the first time in at least five years, Palou noted that Sunday’s race actually was roughly on par with last year when several drivers lost control and crashed with less grip.

“I prefer this 20 times more than last year,” Palou said. “Last year was about risking everything to go around the outside. Today was more like knowing that you could be there and manage your bars and weight jackers to run up there. So yeah, I prefer this. It’s more dangerous, but I don’t know if it is more dangerous. We had more crashes the previous years because people would run up there and crash, so I think it was better.”

Sunday’s crowd indicated things are trending in the right direction. After a dismal turnout that barely cracked four figures last year, Faber confirmed that attendance had increased by a double-digit percentage (without having the final numbers) despite a threatening weather forecast and a competitive sports and entertainment weekend in the Metroplex (which had Taylor Swift and the NCAA Women’s Final Four in town).

“I thought it was just a great, compelling, intense race,” Faber said. “We knew everyone leaving today would say we had a great day out here.”

After questions about whether IndyCar and Texas would remain together last year, Faber said there are no such concerns now.

“I tell people we’re going to grow it every year,” he said in victory lane. “This was another step to bringing fans back.”

But the track’s next step with IndyCar could depend on what happens this fall with NASCAR – which is why Power lobbied Faber hard about the surface’s future during a media event two weeks ago. Along with resurfacing, a reconfiguration (possibly to a short track) also has been floated (an idea that Power said also could work), though Faber indicted the track likely would remain its “iconic” 1.5-mile shape.

“I told Will we want your ideas, but we have to talk about IndyCar and NASCAR,” Faber said. “We’ll see this fall. (Speedway Motorsports chairman) Marcus Smith has already talked about working with iRacing on three models of what to do with the configuration. We’re working on it, and we always want to get better.”

IndyCar at Texas got much better Sunday – let’s hope that factors into its future as furiously as the racing was.