IndyCar results and points after Texas: Josef Newgarden won the NTT IndyCar Series race at Texas Motor Speedway for the second consecutive year, outdueling Pato O’Ward while leading a race-high 123 laps.

Newgarden passed O’Ward for the lead for the final time on Lap 249 of 250, just before a caution for Romain Grosjean’s crash that froze the field and effectively ended the race.

“Pato gave me all the respect in the world when he was racing next to me,” Newgarden told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider after his 26th career victory. “It was really hard to fight those guys. I think (Alex) Palou was super strong, too. There are just no gimmes. It was packed up today, very difficult to get away.

“There were parts when we were good, parts when we were weaker. But when we needed to be good, the car was there at the end.”

Alex Paou finished third, followed by David Malukas and Scott Dixon.

O’Ward took the points lead with back-to-back runner-up finishes to open the 2023 season.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway:

RESULTS

1. (4) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 250, Running

1. (4) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 250, Running

2. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 250, Running

3. (7) Alex Palou, Honda, 250, Running

4. (9) David Malukas, Honda, 250, Running

5. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 250, Running

6. (15) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 250, Running

7. (10) Colton Herta, Honda, 250, Running

8. (16) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 249, Running

9. (17) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 249, Running

10. (21) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 249, Running

11. (26) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 249, Running

12. (19) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 249, Running

13. (18) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 249, Running

14. (11) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 248, Contact

15. (13) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 248, Running

16. (8) Will Power, Chevrolet, 248, Running

17. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 247, Running

18. (28) Jack Harvey, Honda, 247, Running

19. (27) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 247, Running

20. (25) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 246, Running

21. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 246, Running

22. (3) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 243, Running

23. (12) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 221, Contact

24. (24) Graham Rahal, Honda, 219, Contact

25. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 208, Contact

26. (1) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 177, Contact

27. (20) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 97, Contact

28. (6) Takuma Sato, Honda, 46, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 169.917 mph; Time of race: 2:07:07.2653; Margin of victory: Under caution; Cautions: Five for 52 laps; Lead changes: 26 among eight drivers. Lap Leaders: Dixon 1-2; Newgarden 3; Dixon 4; Newgarden 5-65; Palou 66-67; Newgarden 68 – 108; O’Ward 109-114; Rosenqvist 115; Robb 116; Newgarden 117-128; O’Ward 129-169; Rosenqvist 170-172; O’Ward 173-194; Palou 195-198; Newgarden 199-200; Palou 201-202; Herta 203-206; O’Ward 207-208; Palou 209-219; Grosjean 220-221; O’Ward 222-238; Palou 239-241; Newgarden 242; O’Ward 243; Newgarden 244-246; O’Ward 247-248; Newgarden 249-250.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the points standings after Texas:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: O’Ward 82, Ericsson 75, Dixon 67, Newgarden 66, Palou 60, Malukas 53, Ilott 52, McLaughlin 48, Power 40, Rossi 40.

Rest of the standings: Herta 37, Canapino 36, Rahal 34, Lundgaard 33, Grosjean 31, VeeKay 28, Castroneves 27, Daly 26, Harvey 20, Kirkwood 20, Robb 20, Pedersen 20, Marcus Armstrong 19, Pagenaud 18, Rosenqvist 18, Carpenter 17, Ferrucci 15, DeFrancesco 12, Sato 5

Next race: April 16, Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.