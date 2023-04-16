Kyle Kirkwood wins Long Beach from the pole for first career IndyCar victory

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Kyle Kirkwood won the first race of his IndyCar career Sunday by holding off Andretti Autosport teammate Romain Grosjean on the downtown streets of Long Beach.

Kirkwood won the pole a day earlier for the Grand Prix of Long Beach and the Jupiter, Florida, native then closed out the win at the most prestigious street course race in the United States.

“I am over the moon,” said Kirkwood, who blinked back tears.

He was challenged mid-race by defending Long Beach winner Josef Newgarden, but reclaimed the lead when the Team Penske driver pitted for new tires. Kirkwood stayed out for a handful more laps and was able to make his stop for tires and get back on track before Newgarden could reclaim the lead.

Newgarden, the winner two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway, dropped to sixth and Kirkwood’s primary challengers over the closing laps were Grosjean and Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing.

But neither got close enough to make an attempt at the pass for the win, and Kirkwood celebrated his first win with Andretti.

He was part of Andretti’s development system but the team didn’t have an open IndyCar seat for him when it came time to promote him last season. Kirkwood instead spent the year driving for A.J. Foyt Racing and returned to Andretti this season as the replacement for Alexander Rossi.

Team owner Michael Andretti has so much faith in the 24-year-old that he made a personnel change two weeks ago to move Bryan Herta to Kirkwood’s timing stand as strategist. Herta had spent the last two seasons as the strategist for his son, Colton.

“It’s great for a young driver,” Andretti said. “He helped Colton I think a lot when he started out. I think we just felt like it was better for the team.”

Grosjean finished second and was followed by Ericsson, Colton Herta, and Alex Palou of Ganassi as Honda drivers swept the top-five.

Will Power of Team Penske was the highest-finishing Chevrolet at sixth. Newgarden faded to ninth.

Ericsson took the points lead through three races from Pato O’Ward, who finished 17th after being involved in an early incident that left six-time champion Scott Dixon unhappy and later spun in the race.

Callum Ilott arrived in Long Beach ranked seventh in the IndyCar standings and one of only six drivers to notch top-10 finishes in the first two races.

His success ended early.

Ilott crashed ahead of Saturday qualifying when he drove over curbing that had not been on the track during Friday’s practice. IndyCar did not inform teams that the curbing had been installed overnight and Ilott felt the series should pay Juncos Hollinger Racing for the crash damage.

Come Sunday, Ilott had to pit with a blown tire early in the race and dropped a lap off the pace. He finished 19th.

Agustin Canapino, meanwhile, led the first lap of his IndyCar career but the rookie from Argentina was later knocked out of the race for his first DNF of the season in a disappointing day for JHR.

Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves crashed on the opening lap and was barely able to pull away in time to remain on the lead lap. The Brazilian drove his wounded car back to the pits without its front wing and Meyer Shank Racing worked furiously to get Castroneves back on track.

It was the second time through three races this season that Castroneves crashed on the opening lap. He and teammate Simon Pagenaud were both knocked out of the season-opener in a multi-car crash in the third turn.

Supercross 2023: Results and points after Atlanta

By Apr 16, 2023, 1:01 PM EDT
0 Comments

Chase Sexton tossed his name back in the hat for the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross championship as the results from Atlanta show him as the victor. Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac failed to stand on the podium for only the fourth time each this season.

Sexton entered last week’s round in Glendale, Arizona with the unwelcome distinction of having lost 35 points in recent races due to mistakes. He rode a clean race there, but finished second to Tomac who was just a little better. With something still to prove, Sexton rode flawlessly again at Atlanta and the result was his third win of the Supercross season. Sexton entered the round 25 points behind championship leader Tomac and cut that deficit by eight.

With 17 points still to make up, he needs for Tomac and Webb to have a few more problems in the final seven rounds, but if they begin to concentrate on one another, like they did in Atlanta, Sexton has an opportunity to take the title.

RESULTS: Click here for full 450 Results; Click here for 250 Results

Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen are separated by one point for fourth in the championship. – Feld Motor Sports

Justin Barcia scored his fifth podium of the season, giving him the most among riders not realistically in contention for the championship. Four of these came in the last five weeks and since Daytona, he has swept the top five. In the post-race news conference, he spoke about riding with a new attitude and avoiding controversy.

Barcia is now fourth in the standings with 36 points to make up on Sexton. It’s unlikely he will move up, so he need to watch Ken Roczen closely to insure he does not fall back.

That might be an easy task. Roczen ended Atlanta on Barcia’s back tire in third. This was his third podium of the season, but he has made up for the lack of appearances on the box with consistency. Roczen failed to finish in the top 10 this season once and the majority of his results are in the top five.

The Supercross results from Atlanta were exactly what Sexton needed with two riders other than Webb and Tomac stealing a coveted podium.

Click here for 450 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier | Lap Chart

Webb was extremely dissatisfied with his riding at Atlanta. It was the second consecutive race in which he failed to stand on the podium. After a bad restart, the only thing he could manage was to keep Tomac from gaining additional points on him and he accomplished that task. The only other time this season Webb finished off the box in back-to-back weeks, he won the following round in Tampa.

Tomac has had difficulty sustaining momentum this season. After winning consecutive races to start the season, he struggled at Anaheim 2 and finished sixth. After scoring three straight podiums from Oakland through Daytona, he finished eighth at Indianapolis and he’s failed to maintain his momentum once again. Tomac entered Atlanta with three podiums and wins in the last two races. A poor finish in his heat and a poor start in the main dropped him as far back as eighth in the opening laps. He moved forward but stalled once he caught Webb.

Click here for 450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

Hunter Lawrence dominated another race and scored his sixth win of the season by eight seconds over Jordon Smith. His race was not without drama, however, as Lawrence nearly crashed on Lap 1 while battling Haiden Deegan. Overjumping one of the obstacles, Lawrence was forced off track to keep from wrecking. It took two laps to recover and get his heartrate back where is should be, but he steadily pulled away from the field afterward.

The last time Smith and Deegan raced together, an aggressive block pass by the younger rider started a sequence of events that kept Smith from making the main. This time, the two riders raced cleanly and Smith slipped by on Lap 3 on his way to his fourth podium of the season.

Click here for 250 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier | Lap Chart

Jo Shimoda finished fourth in his first race since undergoing surgery this spring. – Feld Motor Sports

Deegan fell back to third but is living up to the hype surrounding his elevation to the 250 class with podium finishes in three of his last four starts. Completely forgotten are the days when anyone marveled at him earning fourth-place finishes in his first two 250 Races because he now has top-fives in 71 percent of his starts.

Jo Shimoda made his first start of the season after missing the first six rounds to shoulder injury. One can only imagine how the championship battle would have been with Shimoda in the mix after such a solid Lucas Oil Pro Motocross campaign last year because he narrowly missed the Atlanta podium after the long break.

Click here for 250 Overall results | 250 East Rider Points | 250 Combined Rider Points

Max Anstie finished fifth for his sixth top-five of the season. A crash in Detroit is the only thing that keeps the British rider from a perfect record of top-10s. With three rounds remaining, Anstie needs to make up 10 points on Deegan to claim second in the 250 East championship.

Finishing eighth, Talon Hawkins scored the first top-10 of his career. He came close in his first start at Houston in Week 4 of the season with an 11th-place result.

