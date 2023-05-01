NBC Sports’ Indy 500 broadcast schedule for May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NBC Sports has unveiled its broadcast coverage schedule for the run-up to the 107th Indy 500, including a bonus two hours of streaming before coverage of the May 28 race begins at 11 a.m. on NBC, Peacock and Universo.

The race day morning coverage of the Indianapolis 500 will begin at 9 a.m. ET with a two-hour exclusive prerace show on the Peacock streaming platform, which is part of more than 60 hours of NTT IndyCar coverage in May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Peacock will be the exclusive home for practice, warmup and several qualifying sessions (more than 40 hours of coverage) and also will simulstream the GMR Grand Prix race May 13 on the IMS road course (which is on NBC).

The 107th indy 500 will be presented May 28 with seven hours of live coverage, the first two on Peacock and the final five on NBC, Peacock and Spanish-language cable network Universo. Race coverage will start at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Indy 500 practice will begin Tuesday, May 16 at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock.

NBC also will air four hours of Indy 500 qualifying coverage on Saturday, May 20, at 2:30 p.m. ET and Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m. ET to determine the 33-car starting grid for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Peacock will simulstream all qualifying coverage on NBC. In addition to practice and qualifying, exclusive coverage of Carb Day, the Indy 500 Parade, and Victory Celebration during race weekend will stream live on Peacock.

Here is the comprehensive programming schedule for the 107th Indy 500 and all other events in May:

Date Event Platform(s) Time (ET)
Tues., May 16 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 9-11:15 a.m.
Indy 500 Practice Peacock 1-3 p.m.
Indy 500 Practice Peacock 3-6 p.m.
Wed., May 17 Indy 500 Practice Peacock Noon-6 p.m.
Thurs., May 18 Indy 500 Practice Peacock Noon-6 p.m.
Fri., May 19 Indy 500 Practice Peacock Noon-6 p.m.
Sat., May 20 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying NBC, Peacock 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying Peacock 4:30-5:50 p.m.
Sun., May 21 Indy 500 Fast 12 Practice Peacock 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Indy 500 Last Chance Practice Peacock 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Indy 500 Fast 12 Qualifying Peacock 2-3 p.m.
Indy 500 Last Chance and Fast Six Qualifying NBC, Peacock 4-6 p.m.
Mon., May 22 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 1-3 p.m.
Fri., May 26 Indy 500 Final Practice on Carb Day Peacock 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pit Stop Challenge Peacock 2:30-4 p.m.
Sat., May 27 Indy 500 Parade Peacock Noon-2 p.m.
Sun., May 28 Indy 500 Pre-Race Peacock 9-11 a.m.
Indy 500 Pre-Race NBC, Peacock, Universo 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 NBC, Peacock, Universo 12:30-4 p.m.
Mon., May 29 Indy 500 Victory Celebration Peacock 8-11 p.m.

GMR GRAND PRIX

The NTT IndyCar Series will hold the GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course May 12-13. Here’s the schedule:

Date Event Platform(s) Time (ET)
Fri., May 12 Practice Peacock 9:30-10:45 a.m.
Practice 2 Peacock 1-2 p.m.
Qualifying Peacock 4-5:15 p.m.
Sat., May 13 Final Warmup Peacock 11:15-11:45 a.m.
INDY NXT Race Peacock 1-2:20 p.m.
GMR Grand Prix NBC, Peacock 3:30-5:30 p.m.
GMR Grand Prix – Post-Race NBC, Peacock 5:30-6 p.m.

IndyCar results, points after Barber Motorsports Park: Scott McLaughlin scored the fourth victory of his career and first of the 2023 season, winning by 1.7854 seconds over Romain Grosjean at Barber Motorsports Park.

The 2023 IndyCar season has started with four winners in four races: McLaughlin, Marcus Ericsson (St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas) and Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach).

McLaughlin won by making three pit stops to Grosjean’s two, taking the lead from the pole-sitter for the final time on Lap 72 of 90.

“I call it a ‘happy driver strategy,’ ” McLaughlin told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider of the tactics. “I was a lot happier doing that. We went past Grosjean there on a little bit of strategy, and I feel really good about it.”

Will Power finished third for his first podium this season, giving Team Penske two of the top three. Pato O’ward and Alex Palou rounded out the top five.

It was the fifth runner-up finish for Grosjean, who led a race-high 57 laps but remained winless in 34 IndyCar starts.

“It hurts,” Grosjean told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “The three-stop never wins at Barber, but today the pits stayed open. That gave McLaughlin and Power the edge on the three-stop. We had an incredible car, drove really well, gave it 100 percent, but we just got unlucky with that yellow.”

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix:

RESULTS

Here is the finishing order in the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (4) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 90, Running
2. (1) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 90, Running
3. (11) Will Power, Chevrolet, 90, Running
4. (3) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 90, Running
5. (2) Alex Palou, Honda, 90, Running
6. (6) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 90, Running
7. (5) Scott Dixon, Honda, 90, Running
8. (10) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 90, Running
9. (8) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 90, Running
10. (13) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 90, Running
11. (26) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 90, Running
12. (12) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 90, Running
13. (15) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 90, Running
14. (14) Colton Herta, Honda, 90, Running
15. (7) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 90, Running
16. (9) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 90, Running
17. (19) Graham Rahal, Honda, 90, Running
18. (16) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 90, Running
19. (17) David Malukas, Honda, 90, Running
20. (27) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 90, Running
21. (21) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 90, Running
22. (25) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 90, Running
23. (18) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 90, Running
24. (24) Jack Harvey, Honda, 90, Running
25. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 90, Running
26. (22) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 90, Running
27. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 36, Mechanical

Winner’s average speed: 115.019 mph; Time of Race: 1 hour, 47 minutes, 58.9401 seconds; Margin of victory: 1.7854 seconds; Cautions: 1 for 3 laps; Lead changes: 7 among 4 drivers; Lap Leaders: Grosjean 1-30; Newgarden 31-36; McLaughlin 37-38; Grosjean 39-59; McLaughlin 60-62; Power 63-65; Grosjean 66-71; McLaughlin 72-90.

POINTS

Here are the points standings after Barber:

Top 10 in points: Ericsson 130, O’Ward 127, Palou 121, McLaughlin 119, Grosjean 115, Newgarden 105, Power 104, Dixon 98, Kirkwood 92, Herta 85.

Rest of the standings: Ilott 80, Lundgaard 77, Malukas 74, Rossi 72, Rosenqvist 66, Rahal 65, Armstrong 62, Canapino 47, VeeKay 47, Pagenaud 45, Castroneves 45, Ferrucci 44, Harvey 43, Daly 38, Robb 37, Pedersen 34, DeFrancesco 33, Ed Carpenter 17, Takuma Sato 5.

Next race: May 13, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course