NBC Sports has unveiled its broadcast coverage schedule for the run-up to the 107th Indy 500, including a bonus two hours of streaming before coverage of the May 28 race begins at 11 a.m. on NBC, Peacock and Universo.

The race day morning coverage of the Indianapolis 500 will begin at 9 a.m. ET with a two-hour exclusive prerace show on the Peacock streaming platform, which is part of more than 60 hours of NTT IndyCar coverage in May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Peacock will be the exclusive home for practice, warmup and several qualifying sessions (more than 40 hours of coverage) and also will simulstream the GMR Grand Prix race May 13 on the IMS road course (which is on NBC).

The 107th indy 500 will be presented May 28 with seven hours of live coverage, the first two on Peacock and the final five on NBC, Peacock and Spanish-language cable network Universo. Race coverage will start at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Indy 500 practice will begin Tuesday, May 16 at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock.

NBC also will air four hours of Indy 500 qualifying coverage on Saturday, May 20, at 2:30 p.m. ET and Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m. ET to determine the 33-car starting grid for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Peacock will simulstream all qualifying coverage on NBC. In addition to practice and qualifying, exclusive coverage of Carb Day, the Indy 500 Parade, and Victory Celebration during race weekend will stream live on Peacock.

Here is the comprehensive programming schedule for the 107th Indy 500 and all other events in May:

Date Event Platform(s) Time (ET) Tues., May 16 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 9-11:15 a.m. Indy 500 Practice Peacock 1-3 p.m. Indy 500 Practice Peacock 3-6 p.m. Wed., May 17 Indy 500 Practice Peacock Noon-6 p.m. Thurs., May 18 Indy 500 Practice Peacock Noon-6 p.m. Fri., May 19 Indy 500 Practice Peacock Noon-6 p.m. Sat., May 20 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 8:30-9:30 a.m. Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying NBC, Peacock 2:30-4:30 p.m. Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying Peacock 4:30-5:50 p.m. Sun., May 21 Indy 500 Fast 12 Practice Peacock 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Indy 500 Last Chance Practice Peacock 12:30-1:30 p.m. Indy 500 Fast 12 Qualifying Peacock 2-3 p.m. Indy 500 Last Chance and Fast Six Qualifying NBC, Peacock 4-6 p.m. Mon., May 22 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 1-3 p.m. Fri., May 26 Indy 500 Final Practice on Carb Day Peacock 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Pit Stop Challenge Peacock 2:30-4 p.m. Sat., May 27 Indy 500 Parade Peacock Noon-2 p.m. Sun., May 28 Indy 500 Pre-Race Peacock 9-11 a.m. Indy 500 Pre-Race NBC, Peacock, Universo 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 NBC, Peacock, Universo 12:30-4 p.m. Mon., May 29 Indy 500 Victory Celebration Peacock 8-11 p.m.

GMR GRAND PRIX

The NTT IndyCar Series will hold the GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course May 12-13. Here’s the schedule: