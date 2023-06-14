IndyCar Power Rankings: Alex Palou continues reign at No. 1

By Jun 14, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
The top-ranked NTT IndyCar Series driver in the NBC Sports Power Rankings lately spends most of his time at the top, both starting and finishing.

In the past three races, Alex Palou has two victories (GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix) and two pole positions (the Indianapolis 500 and Detroit), making the points leader an easy choice for first in our power rankings.

With the Chip Ganassi Racing star holding down No. 1 after the third consecutive race, the rest of the top five also has remained largely static.

Josef Newgarden and Marcus Ericsson have swapped second and third, and Alexander Rossi remained fourth. Scott Dixon improved a spot to fifth with his best finish (fourth at Detroit) since the season opener.

The back half of the top 10 featured movements galore as Pato O’Ward dropped five spots, and Santino Ferrucci, Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay dropped out of the rankings.

Heading into the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, here’s NBC Sports’ assessment of the current top 10 drivers through seven of 17 races this year (with previous ranking in parenthesis):

  1. Alex Palou (1): A year removed from the most tumultuous season of his career, the world is his oyster. After winning from the pole on the streets of downtown Detroit (which wasn’t his favorite street course), the Spaniard slipped away to Europe for a McLaren F1 test at the Hungaroring last week.
  2. Josef Newgarden (3): Starting an impressive fifth at Detroit, he quietly finished 10th – exactly the solid result the Team Penske star wanted after an exhaustive Indy 500 victory tour left him talked out. With an off-week to recharge, the defending Road America winner is sure to renew his title push now.
  3. Marcus Ericsson (2): He lost ground in the championship race, but Detroit was another typically consistent weekend for the Swede. With his next contract still awaiting signatures, Ericsson’s laudable focus will be tested if the uncertainty about the future lingers much into the summer.
  4. Alexander Rossi (4): If this team can solve its qualifying stumbles, the No. 7 is ready for a tear. Rossi dominated at Road America four years ago, and he loves the lightning speeds that are expected on its new coat of asphalt this weekend. Making the Fast Six for the first time this season could go a long way.
  5. Scott Dixon (6): He might have turned the corner at Detroit, where he believed his car was the fastest but couldn’t overcome a track position deficit. The six-time IndyCar champion still is seeking a clean weekend this season, and if he gets one, the odds are good for ending a 10-month victory drought.
  6. Will Power (NR): Even if the highlight was hanging with Flavor Flav, Detroit also yielded a second that was his best drive of the season. His deft racecraft and swift pace overcame starting seventh on a track where passing was difficult – proving again Power is one of the best ever on road and street courses.
  7. Scott McLaughlin (9): He salvaged a decent finish after a scrap with Romain Grosjean while also rebounding from a disappointing Indy 500 in which he was off his game (and fully took responsibility). McLaughlin turned 30 last week, and a Road America repave seems right for starting a new decade.
  8. Felix Rosenqvist (NR): Put up a fight with a teammate that paid off in a podium while sending a message to the paddock. Even if there’s no seat for him at Arrow McLaren, Rosenqvist keeps proving he’s worthy of keeping an IndyCar ride. A victory would cement the point – and he’s won at Road America.
  9. Kyle Kirkwood (NR): Despite some highlight-reel crashes, the redoubtable Andretti Autosport driver just keeps rebounding. Lost the shot at the pole because of a quirky wall angle, then literally got driven over on Lap 1. No matter to Kirkwood, who clawed his way to the second-best finish of his IndyCar career.
  10. Pato O’Ward (5): He desperately needs to stem a slide of consecutive finishes outside the top 20 after four top fives (including three seconds) in five races. The team hurt him with a fumbled pit stop at Detroit after O’Ward probably pressed too much at Indy. Execution must improve at Road America.

Falling out: Santino Ferrucci (7), Colton Herta (8), Rinus VeeKay (10)

Phil Nicoletti will return from injury to 450 class at High Point

By Jun 13, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT
Nicoletti return High Point
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
Phil Nicoletti will return from a wrist injury suffered in Monster Energy Supercross 250 West competition in Oakland, California for Round 4 of the Pro Motocross season, Round 21 of SuperMotocross at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania this week.

According to a release from the Muc-Off / ClubMX team, Nicoletti’s return is three weeks ahead of schedule. Nicoletti’s early return comes after spending several weeks testing on the 450 bike.

Despite riding in the 250 class for Supercross, Nicoletti will enter the 450 division to take advantage of a field that has been thinned by injuries to several factory riders.

“I am not ready to give up racing yet,” Nicoletti said in the release. “I still love the grind, I still want to compete, racing is in my blood and I am ready to return. The healing process takes a bit longer as I get older, but I have been working hard to get my body back in shape and ready to go. I have been training with the kids here at Club and although they are not allowed to track my lap times, I feel like I am ready to go.”

Nicoletti swept the top 10 in the first three rounds of Supercross with a pair of eighth-place finishes (Anaheim 1 and San Diego) as his best results.

After missing the end of the 250 Supercross season and the first three rounds of Motocross, Nicoletti is 42nd in the combined SuperMotocross 250 standings with 57 points needed to climb into the top 20 and have a guaranteed spot in the inaugural SMX World Championship, so the transition to 450s will not put him at a huge disadvantage.

Nicoletti follows teammate Garrett Marchbanks into the class after that rider also switched from 250s last week in Thunder Valley. Marchbanks earned 28 points with results of sixth in Moto 1 and eighth in Moto 2, which placed him 36th in the combined 450 standings.

“Phil has been a part of our Club family since the beginning and brings a ton of value to our program,” said team owner Brandon Haas. “It was tough to see him get hurt again but he becomes a great example to the kids training here when it comes to recovery and work ethic. Phil does things in his own way and although some people may find him abrasive, I would not trade him for anything. He brings so much knowledge and experience with him, it makes my job that much easier.”

Other 2023 Injury News

450 riders
Chase Sexton, concussion
Eli Tomac, Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal
Justin Barcia, collarbone and shoulder
Jason Anderson, vertebrae
Christian Craig, elbow
Marvin Musquin, wrist
Malcolm Stewart, knee | Signs two-year extension
Aaron Plessinger, hip | returned at Salt Lake City
Dylan Ferrandis, concussion | returned at Pala
Cooper Webb, concussion | returned at Pala

250 riders
Guillem Farres, arm
Jeremy Martin, wrist
Nate Thrasher, hip
Stilez Robertson, leg
Cameron McAdoo, shoulder
Seth Hammaker, arm and wrist
Austin Forkner, knee | Injury isn’t the hardest part
Jo Shimoda, collarbone | returned at Atlanta
Jalek Swoll, arm | returned at Pala

