Benny Bloss, Carlin Gardner believe the rider has found a home at Beta Motorcycles

By Jun 16, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
For the past eight years, Benny Bloss has been searching for a home so when Beta Motorcycles looked to add to their family to expand their presence into the Monster Energy Supercross series, he was the comfortable pick.

“I got that [family] vibe from them the whole time we were talking before we agreed to a deal and that’s huge to me,” Bloss told NBC Sports. “I grew up racing, surrounded with my family. That was what we did. We went on the weekends to the races. I’ve stayed really close with my whole family throughout my whole career, and they’re a very big part of all the decisions that I make. So for me, knowing that [Beta is] so family-oriented and it’s really like everyone works together really well there. That was huge for me.

“Being able to go out to the Beta headquarters and meet everybody and see everyone and see how they work together, it was a really big help in my decision of signing this deal. Having the team based like that will be very good for our success in the future. And I would love to be able to continue working with them beyond the two years that we have currently and hope that we can make it happen.”

Last week, Beta announced they will become the ninth different brand to compete in SuperMotocross with a debut in the Supercross season opener at Anaheim in January. For now, they will compete in the 450 class only.

Finding someone who integrated with the family was important for both the rider and manufacturer. Beta Motorcycles is a family business based in Italy that has a rich history in off-road and enduro style racing. The demands are different, but the corporate philosophy remains the same.

“With Beta being a family-owned company, and it has been a family-owned company since 1905, it’s important to us to find someone who wants a home,” Team manager Carlin Gardner told NBC Sports. “We don’t play the corporate games or anything. We definitely run things based off of family and trust.

“So after talking with some guys here and there and after talking with Benny, I knew it was going to be a good fit for us and for him. The few conversations I had with Benny, we just kind of hit it. Not even talking about racing or dirt bikes or anything. We just kind of joked around and that’s what we want. We want that family environment to where someone has a home, they feel comfortable, there’s no tension. That’s what we’re based on, we’ve been based on forever and still will be when we come to Supercross.”

Bloss made 11 Main events in the 2023 Supercross season with a best finish of eighth in New Jersey. An accident in his heat race in Nashville sidelined Bloss and his most productive season in the points was 15th in 2008. But the attraction of Beta for Bloss lies in his potential, not his past.

Benny Bloss was immediately comfortable with the company and the bike. – Beta USA Instagram

Racing is about more than everyone getting along. And the transition from off-road to stadium racing requires a new way of doing things. This is one of the places Bloss expects to make the greatest impact.

For a nomadic rider like Bloss, a two-year contract, the first of his career, is a blessing. In eight seasons, he has ridden for six different teams and four manufacturers. But it is precisely that experience of moving from brand to brand, team to team, that makes Bloss the right fit for Beta.

“Having rode so many different brands, being able to tell the differences of all of them, and try to make the Beta become the best that we possibly can get it, and knowing where the other brands are I definitely think is an advantage,” Bloss said. “In the talks that I had with them, I could tell they were very serious about making everything good and making it where if we do have maybe some issues with something, they’re willing to do whatever it takes to make sure we get them solved and that we have the bike the best we can going into the season.

“The family atmosphere was really appealing to me and that was pretty much icing on the cake. Through talking with them and the contract stuff was just really smooth, and they made me believe in them and knew that even if maybe we did have some issues with riding the bike the first time, we have plenty of time and they have the resources that we can get it figured out.

“Thankfully, I was able to ride the bike and it was very good. So we’ll start our Supercross testing late summer. I think it’ll be awesome.”

The transition from off-road and enduro style racing to the tight confines of Supercross require a rider with experience among several brands of manufacturer. – BetaUSAGallery.com

The Eyes Have It

For Beta to be successful in their first year of Supercross competition, they need to retool their existing four-stroke bikes.

The engine needs to rev up quicker to explode out of the tight corners in the 450 class. The suspension requirements are different for stadium racing and the ergonomics for a tall rider like Bloss are critical. In some ways, it might have been easier to move into the outdoor Pro Motocross series, but Gardner believes there is greater marketing potential in Supercross.

“It’s where you want to be,” Gardner said. “It’s something that has to be very well thought out if you want to do it long term.

“It takes a little bit of time just to prepare yourself to do Supercross because it is so big. It’s the top level of dirt bike racing you can do. And that’s why we decided to do the supercross side before we got into the motocross. And now that it’s combined, it’s going to be even bigger with the supercross rolled into motocross. But supercross just brings more eyes and that’s where we want to be in the beginning until we can make sure we have everything dialed in and we don’t overstep.

“We can get into the motocross and then maybe compete into the playoff stuff as well at the end of [2024]. But right now, Supercross is the show. That’s where you get all the people. That’s where you get all the eyes and where you can get most of the fans to engage with your product and sell everything.”

2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Thunder Valley: Lawrence brothers dominance continues, Webb moves up

By Jun 15, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT
Jett Lawrence had another perfect weekend at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado as Cooper Webb surged five positions in the NBC SuperMotocross Power Rankings when his Nashville Supercross heat crash aged out of the formula. The Power Rankings looks back at the past 45 days, which still includes the last two Monster Energy Supercross races.

SuperMotocross Rankings Thunder Valley
Cooper Webb passed Adam Cianciarulo in the Power Rankings with a strong Thunder Valley run. – Align Media

In that span, four riders have perfect top-five records in Main Events and overall finishes although, due to injury and the graduation of Lawrence to the 450 class, none of them have perfect attendance in these five races. The performance of these riders has created a tight band at the top of the chart and is one of the reasons we also track heat and moto wins.

Lawrence has easily been the hottest rider in the 450 class through his first three races, winning every moto with comfortable margins over the second-place rider each time. It will take some time before he gets dethroned, if in fact anyone can beat him at all in the coming weeks. Every now and then, a rider has a season like this, although it is still hard to imagine a rookie sweeping the entire season.

Chase Sexton missed the last two round of the Pro Motocross season, but is listed on this week’s entry list and is expected to race for the first time since suffering a concussion in testing between Fox Raceway and Hangtown. He won the last two Supercross races (Denver and Salt Lake City) and finished second in the Motocross opener.

MORE: Jett Lawrence goes six-for-six in moto wins

Dylan Ferrandis is another rider with a sweep of the top five in the opening rounds, but he’s beginning to fall back. Last week, his Power Ranking number was much closer Lawrence by finishing on the podium in every moto and overall finish. His seventh-place in Moto 1 last week hurt his average and contributed to a fifth in the overall, but even in Moto 2 when he finished third, his performance seemed less powerful than in the first two weeks.

Cooper Webb had his best overall performance at Thunder Valley. He finished third overall for the second week in a row, but there were moments in each moto when he was the closest rider to Lawrence. Webb is undoubtedly still feeling some effects from the concussion he suffered in Nashville and when he is completely healthy, he will challenge for moto wins.

Adam Cianciarulo narrowly missed the top five overall at Fox Raceway with a sixth-place finish in the opener. He has been getting progressively better since with a fifth at Hangtown and fourth last week in Thunder Valley. In the past 45 days, Cianciarulo also has a pair of top-fives at the end of the Supercross season, including a podium in Denver.

Aaron Plessinger rounds out the top five among riders who were active last week. He is riding a four-race streak of top-fives with podium finishes in Salt Lake City and last week at Thunder Valley. The 450 class is slowly getting their top riders back from a rash of injuries during the Supercross season and if Lawrence bobbles, there is going to be intense competition at the front of the motos.

450 Rankings

This
Week		 Driver
(SMX points rank)		 Power
Avg.		 Last
Week		 Diff.
1. Jett Lawrence (15) 93.43 1 0
2. Chase Sexton (1) 93.33 2 0
3. Dylan Ferrandis (11) 87.89 3 0
4. Cooper Webb (2) 87.00 9 5
5. Adam Cianciarulo (5) 84.85 4 -1
6. Aaron Plessinger (3) 84.64 5 -1
7. Justin Hill (9) 82.50 7 0
8. Ty Masterpool (28) 82.00 6 -2
9. Garrett Marchbanks (36) 79.33 NA
10. Dean Wilson (10) 78.75 13 3
11. Shane McElrath (13) 74.00 19 8
12. Lorenzo Locurcio (26) 72.89 12 0
13. Josh Hill (17) 72.75 21 8
14. Ken Roczen (6)
Skipped start of MX		 70.00 8 -6
15. Grant Harlan (16) 69.42 24 9
16. Justin Starling (21) 68.75 22 6
17. Jerry Robin (30) 65.89 14 -3
18. Jose Butron (31) 65.67 11 -7
19. Ryan Surratt (33) 65.50 16 -3
20. Derek Drake (29) 65.44 20 0

Motocross 450 Points

Hunter Lawrence has not been as dominant as his brother Jett in the first three races even though he has swept the overall finishes. It has not always been his fault, like getting slowed by a crash last week in Thunder Valley, but Lawrence has gotten off to a slow start to each Moto 1 and had to claw his way through the field. He’s successfully earned a podium each time, but those slight bobble keep him from having a perfect record.

Meanwhile, Justin Cooper is waiting in the wings. He competed in a handful of races in the 450 Supercross class with a best of sixth, but once he entered the 250 class at the start of the Motocross season, he found his groove. It took a race to get comfortable and he finished fifth at Fox Raceway, but he’s been second overall in the last two rounds and won Moto 1 last week.

Coming off his first moto win at Hangtown, Haiden Deegan looked strong at the start of Round 3 in Thunder Valley with a hole shot, but he fell back immediately to third at the end of Lap 1 and failed to podium with a fourth-place finish. Moto 2 was worse. He started the race seventh at the end of the first lap and lost two more positions before the race was over. His 4-9 in the round placed him eighth overall and puts him in the sights of RJ Hampshire.

 

SuperMotocross Rankings Thunder Valley
With back-to-back second-place finishes overall, RJ Hampshire is just waiting for Hunter Lawrence to make a mistake. – Align Media

Motocross 250 Points

Hampshire also struggled in Thunder Valley with moto finishes of eighth and seventh that contributed to a ninth in the overall. That was the first time since he won at Denver that he has failed to finish in the top five, but he has been heading in the wrong direction. Hampshire finished second at Salt Lake City, third at Fox Raceway and fifth at Hangtown. This week race at High Point is going to be critical for Hampshire to see if he can stop his downward slide.

Jo Shimoda has scored consistent results in the past 45 days, finishing between fourth and seventh each time in Main events and in overall finishes, but he has had a few rocky moments. In the past couple of weeks, Shimoda has had several falls or bobbles that has kept him from seriously challenging for the lead.

250 Rankings

This
Week		 Driver
(SMX points rank)		 Power
Avg.		 Last
Week		 Diff.
1. Hunter Lawrence 90.30 1 0
2. Justin Cooper 89.50 2 0
3. Haiden Deegan 85.80 3 0
4. RJ Hampshire 85.50 4 0
5. Jo Shimoda 83.50 5 0
6. Levi Kitchen 83.33 7 1
7. Enzo Lopes
Not racing MX		 75.50 9 2
8. Max Vohland 75.18 10 2
9. Mitchell Oldenburg
Not racing MX		 74.25 11 2
10. Ryder DiFrancesco 71.88 12 2
11. Carson Mumford 70.60 14 3
12. Jordon Smith 70.60 15 3
13. Chance Hymas 70.13 17 4
14. Tom Vialle 64.50 13 -1
15. Guillem Farres
injured		 61.25 6 -9
15. Ty Masterpool 61.25 19 4
17. Jalek Swoll 58.88 21 4
18. Caden Braswell 55.50 25 7
19. Garrett Marchbanks 55.00 22 3
20. Talon Hawkins 54.22 29 9

* The NBC Power Rankings assign 100 points to a Main event winner in Supercross and overall winner in Motocross. It awards 90 points for each Moto, Heat and Triple Crown win. The points decrement by a percentage equal to the number of starters in the field until the last place rider in each event receives three points, (five in fields of 22 riders). The Power Ranking is the average of these percentage points over the past 45 days.

POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 19 HANGTOWN: Jett Lawrence pulls away from the field
POWER RANKINGS AFTER MX OPENER AT FOX RACEWAY: Jett Lawrence debuts in first place
POWER RANKINGS AFTER SX FINALE AT SALT LAKE CITY: Chase Sexton ends with win
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 15 AT NASHVILLE: Eli Tomac back on top
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 14 AT NEW JERSEY: The top 20 settle in
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 13 AT ATLANTA: Justin Barcia leapfrogs the Big 3
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 12 AT GLENDALE: Eli Tomac gains momentum
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 11 AT SEATTLE: Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac overtake Chase Sexton
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 10 AT DETROIT: Chase Sexton narrowly leads Webb
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 8 AT DAYTONA: Chase Sexton unseats Eli Tomac
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 7 AT ARLINGTON: Jason Anderson narrowly trails Eli Tomac
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 6 AT OAKLAND: Perfect night keeps Eli Tomac first
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 5 AT TAMPA: Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb close in
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 4 AT HOUSTON: Eli Tomac rebounds from A2 crash, retakes lead
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 3 AT ANAHEIM 2: Consistency makes Ken Roczen king
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 2 AT SAN DIEGO: Ken Roczen moves up, Chase Sexton falls
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 1 AT ANAHEIM 1: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence gain an early advantage

