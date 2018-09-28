Photo: IndyCar

IndyCar: Carlin Racing 2018 Review

By Kyle LavigneSep 28, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Editor’s note: Over the next two weeks, MotorSportsTalk will review how each organization in the IndyCar Series performed in 2018 and also taking a look ahead to 2019. We kicked off the series Wednesday with Juncos Racing and continued on Thursday with Meyer Shank Racing. We continue today with Carlin Racing.

The addition of Carlin Racing to the IndyCar paddock is undoubtedly a boon for the series. A powerhouse in Europe’s junior categories, with multiple championships across a variety of series, and an Indy Lights championship to boot (2016, with Ed Jones), Carlin adds a lot of depth to a paddock already laden with talent.

The 2018 season, their first in the IndyCar ranks, was always going to be an uphill battle as they were starting from scratch and without a technical partnership with another team to help bolster their effort.

However, they improved as the year went on, and have a strong foundation on which to build going forward.

Charlie Kimball

Photo: IndyCar

Team: Carlin Racing
Years in IndyCar: 8
Career wins and podiums: 1 wins, 6 podiums
2018 final standing: 17th
2018 final stats: 17 starts; 0 wins, 0 podiums, 1 top five; 6 top 10s
2018 best race finish: 5th (Streets of Toronto)

SEASON WRAPUP: Charlie Kimball gave Carlin a handful of bright spots in the team’s debut season. His six top 10s were the only ones the team scored, and they all came after Detroit, highlighting the team’s improvements in the second half of the year.

A mechanical problem ended his day early at Sonoma Raceway to conclude the season, but better days are likely ahead of Kimball and Carlin.

LOOKING AHEAD TO 2019: Assuming he returns to Carlin in 2019 (he is yet to be confirmed) Kimball will look to continue to improve, with the goal of the team’s first podium in sight.

QUOTE (following Sonoma, where he finished 22nd): “It’s too bad we had a mechanical problem today. I can’t complain about the preparation of the No. 23 Tresiba Chevrolet from the team, the mechanical issue was just out of their control. All year the team has done an incredible job, even today our pit stops were on point. It was a hard day out there today. I think we’re still missing something in the grip and platform window, but now we at least have a year’s worth of data to learn from and be even better next season. A huge thanks to the whole Carlin team, Novo Nordisk, and everyone who supported us this season.”

 

Max Chilton

Photo: IndyCar

Team: Carlin Racing
Years in IndyCar: 3
Career wins and podiums: 0 wins, 0 podiums
2018 final standing: 19th
2018 final stats: 17 starts; 0 wins, 0 podiums, 0 top fives; 0 top 10s
2018 best race finish: 11th (Detroit, Race 2)

SEASON WRAPUP: Chilton had by far the worse season of the Carlin duo, without a single top 10 to his name in 2018. This comes after a 2017 season in which he scored six top 10s and battled for an Indy 500 win, with Chip Ganassi Racing.

To call the season frustrating might be an understatement, but given that this was Carlin’s debut year, the struggles can easily be classified as growing pains that any first-year team experiences.

LOOKING AHEAD TO 2019: Like Kimball, Chilton will look to improve in 2019, and get himself back into the top 10 on a regular basis.

QUOTE (following Sonoma, where he finished 21st): “We were obviously hoping for a better result this weekend for the No. 59 Gallagher Chevrolet, but I’m proud of how this team came together this weekend and really all season. This whole weekend has been tough, and the race was a difficult one, but we had much better pace in the second half of the race. That’s a big positive that we can take into next season and it’s even more data we can use here and at other road and street courses next season. Thank you to Carlin and everyone at Gallagher for making this first season such a good one.”

F1 Preview – 2018 Russian Grand Prix

Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneSep 28, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Six races remain in the 2018 Formula 1 season, and the back half of 2018 is starting to feel like the back half of 2017.

Last year, Mercedes and Ferrari traded blows in the first half, only for Mercedes, and Lewis Hamilton, to pull away in the latter half as the wheels came off of Ferrari’s title challenge (see the races in Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan for reference).

Similarly, 2018 saw both teams, and main title threats Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, exchange blows in the first half of the season and they appeared fairly even. However, from the German Grand Prix onward, Hamilton has had the upperhand.

SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 16: Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates on the podium during the Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 16, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

He has won four of the last five races, with Vettel’s lone triumph coming at the Belgian Grand Prix.

As a result, Hamilton enters Russia with a stout 40-point lead over Vettel. And with six races remaining, Vettel must outscore Hamilton by an average of just under seven points per race if he is to take this year’s championship.

The point differential between finishing first and second happens to be exactly seven points – 25 to 18 – so if Vettel wins out, he can win the title irrespective of what Hamilton does.

However, if he fails to outscore Hamilton in any of the remaining six races, the task may become too tall to tackle.

Talking points ahead of the Russian Grand Prix are below.

Vettel, Ferrari on the Ropes Heading Into Mercedes’ Russian “Playground”

SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 16: Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari prepares to drive on the grid before the Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 16, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

For Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari, it’s bad enough that they’re 40 and 37 points behind Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in the driver’s and constructor’s championships entering the Russian Grand Prix.

Yet, to make matters worse, Mercedes is undefeated in the four prior races at the Sochi Autodrom – Lewis Hamilton won twice (2014 and 2015) with Nico Rosberg (2016) and Valtteri Bottas (2017) adding wins of their own in the last two years.

Conversely, Ferrari’s best result is second (twice, with Vettel). Kimi Raikkonen also has two podiums of his own at Sochi, with a pair of third-place efforts in each of the last two years.

However, there is hope for Ferrari in that Vettel nearly won this race last year – he chased Bottas all the way to the checkered flag. Plus, the 2018 season has shown that momentum can change even more quickly than you can imagine.

Case and point, a Mercedes double DNF in the Austrian Grand Prix appeared to give Ferrari and Vettel the advantage. Two races later in Germany, Vettel’s unforced error combined with Hamilton’s win to tip the scales back in Mercedes’ favor.

So, it remains very possible that Ferrari could turn the tables on Mercedes. However, if they fail to do so this weekend and lose ground to Mercedes and Hamilton, then Ferrari may yet again miss out on both championships.

Battle in the Midfield

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 01: Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari leads Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Renault Sport Formula One Team RS18 on track during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 1, 2018 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Mercedes and Ferrari are well clear of Red Bull – Red Bull is 141 points off Ferrari and 178 off Mercedes – though Red Bull is also well clear of everyone else. They sit 183 points up on Renault and have third place in the constructor’s championship essentially locked down.

However, fourth-place Renault is only 15 points ahead of Haas, and they forced a DQ of Romain Grosjean in the Italian Grand Prix after protesting Haas’ car. In other words, things are hardly amicable between them.

McLaren is also in the midfield hunt, though their form has been lacking, while Force India has shown impressive speed since their restructuring. However, an inability to manage their drivers surfaced again in the Singapore Grand Prix after Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez had contact on the opening lap.

The battle for “best of the rest” is an intense one at the moment, and there are a lot of teams in play.

Misc.

  • Sochi is the track where Bottas scored his debut win in Formula 1. Though he has been playing “wing man” of sorts to Hamilton, a victory could be in the cards under the right circumstances.
  • Sergey Sirotkin, the lone Russian driver in the field, will look for his second points scoring effort at his home race.
  • The long run down to Turn 2 saw Bottas slipstream from third on the grid to lead entering the second turn. Keep an eye out for whoever qualifies third to do the same thing on race day.

