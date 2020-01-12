Feld Entertainment Inc

Ken Roczen wins St. Louis after three-year wait

By Dan BeaverJan 12, 2020, 12:23 AM EST
After three years of hardship, Ken Roczen finally stood on the top of the podium in a Monster Energy Supercross race. He took the lead early and had to manage his emotions in what may have been the longest race of his career.

Ken Roczen last won a Monster Energy Supercross race January 14, 2017 when he paced the field at San Diego to win his second race of the season in as many weeks. In the next round, things would go disastrously wrong at Anaheim 2 and Roczen embarked on a long road back to the top.

With an almost five-second margin over Justin Barcia, Roczen’s win should not have been in question.

But it was.

Since early in 2017, Roczen has finished second in the Supercross series six times – including the 2019 season-opener at Anaheim and in a photo finish at Arlington last year when he had to look at the scoring pilon before he knew he’d lost.

At St. Louis, Roczen finally scored his 12th career Supercross win.

“We came up with a plan and it seems like the plan turned out really well for tonight,” Roczen said. “It was a long race. You see the timer go down; it’s three minutes to go, but it’s like five laps. I’ve messed it up plenty of times in the past, but I put my head down the entire race.”

For second-place Barcia, it seemed like a win. Coming off last week’s victory at Anaheim 1, he was under pressure to maintain his momentum. He also won the opener in 2019, but faded quickly and was not a factor in the championship hunt. With his second podium of the season, Barcia has a six-point lead over Roczen with Adam Cianciarulo 10 points back.

Jason Anderson took the final spot on the podium as he looks to defend his 2018 championship. Injury last year kept him from battling for the top spot.

Roczen needed his strong run to erase the memory of last week’s sub-fifth-place finish. Another rider who could not afford to have a bad run was Eli Tomac. Last week a terrible start preceded a disappointing finish.

Once again, Tomac got off to a bad start, but this time he was able to come through the field and finish fourth. Tomac was meticulous in his passes, which was something missing from Anaheim 1. He had to be after trailing the leader by more than 10 seconds in eighth with 16 minutes remaining on the clock.

Zach Osborne rounded out the top five – earning the position on the final lap when Cianciarulo fell while running fourth.

Cianciarulo is still learning how to manage the longer 450 races. He was battling for second early in the race until he rubbed the Tuff Blox while trying to pass Osborne. That dropped him to sixth, but he had made up two of those spots before falling on the white flag lap.

Last week Roczen and Tomac struggled. This week it was Cooper Webb’s turn. He managed only a 12th-place finish and fell to seventh in the points.

Austin Forkner earned redemption with his St. Louis win. Feld Entertainment Inc.

In the 250 class, it was the same song, second verse. But this time it was Austin Forkner singing loudest. After blowing a hefty lead and handing the win to Justin Cooper in Anaheim 1, Forkner was dropped to fifth in the final rundown for intentionally cutting the track. He owned up to his mistake. But that was not enough to get the sour note out of his head.

In the 250 Main at St. Louis, Forkner took the lead early and managed his advantage, first over the super rookie Jett Lawrence and later over the rider who beat him last week Cooper.

For Forkner, it completed a comeback from injury as he earned him first win since Indy last year. Better still, it came on his home town track.

“I could hear these fans and I started to think about it when I heard you guys cheering: I’m in first and I’ve got a shot at winning this thing,” Forkner told NBCSN after the race. Forkner’s win allowed him to close to within five points of Cooper – a manageable deficit entering Round 3 at Anaheim next week.

Cooper was happy to retain the points’ lead and he vowed to hold onto it with both hands.

While he would have preferred to win, finishing second was an important lesson in how to manage the season.

“Last week I had it pretty easy,” Cooper said. “I was out front, just clicking off my laps. There was definitely a lot to learn this week – definitely a lot of passing. But it’s good for me to put myself on those positions.

“I didn’t push hard enough in the middle part of the race. I felt like I didn’t leave it all out there, but it was a smart ride overall.”

Brandon Hartranft scored his first career podium in third.

Alex Martin finished fourth.

After a brief trip to the pits with 2:20 remaining on the clock while running in the third position, Lawrence was forced to charge back through the pack. The teenage phenom landed fifth on the chart.

It was a disastrous night for Dylan Ferrandis. After narrowly avoiding disaster in his heat, he crashed hard in the opening laps with Michael Mosiman.

Moisiman was hit by Martin and got pushed sideway into Ferrandis.

Ferrandis lost a lap and could only salvage a 12th-place finish at the checkers. It was Ferrandis’ worst 250 finish since an East division race in Atlanta in March 2018.

450s

Heat 1: Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac got off to a slow start last week in the Main with results outside the top five. For two of the challengers for last year’s championship, the battle started in Heat 1 at St. Louis. Roczen and Tomac easily advanced with a 1-2 finish over Malcolm Stewart. Cooper Webb kept the pressure on with his fourth-place finish. Vince Friese earned the holeshot and led early, but faded to seventh. Chris Blose took the final transfer spot, sending Chad Reed to the LCQ. Heat 1 Results

Heat 2: Last week Adam Cianciarulo came up a few minutes short of winning in his 450 debut. A heat win won’t make up for that, but it shows how well he is able to put the past behind him. He passed Zach Osborne in the closing laps. Last week’s overall winner Justin Barcia had to battle back from a bad start that saw him ninth at the one minute mark. He climbed to third. Justin Bogle got the holeshot and seemed to have everything in hand. He had a big off at the two minute, 30 second mark and dropped out of the top 10. Barcia was able to climb back into ninth at the end of the race and took the final transfer over Dylan Merriam. Heat 2 Results

“It’s good for me this early in my 450 career to have races like that,” Cianciarulo said after Heat 2. “At the beginning I was riding so bad and to have to pull it together mentally and focus on what I did.”

LCQ: Justin Brayton experienced mechanical problems in his heat and the team was forced to make major repairs. With the worst gate pick, he nevertheless got a good start and managed to pass for the lead at the midway point. Kyle Cunningham finished second. Chad Reed didn’t want to advance through the LCQ, but after narrowly missing the mark in Heat 1, that was where he found himself. Reed led early, but did not risk his ride when he was passed by Brayton. Alex Ray took the final transfer spot in fourth. | LCQ Results

250s

Heat 1: Christian Craig assumed an early lead and rode to an easy win in Heat 1 over Michael Mosiman. “It’s good to get a heat race win; you get a little more confidence going into the Main,” Craig said on NBCSN after the race. It wasn’t nearly as easy for the rider on the bottom step of the podium. After getting clipped in the opening lap of the race and narrowly avoiding trouble a second time, last week’s overall winner Justin Cooper sliced through the field to take third. The final transfer spot was a heated contest with Killian Auberson and Derek Kelley narrowly edging Aaron Tanti for the ninth position. | Heat 1 Results

Heat 2: Austin Forkner needed to make an aggressive pass on Mitchell Oldenburg in the middle of Heat 2 to find a little redemption of last week’s penalty incurred in the Main. Once in the lead, he refused to look back to take the win over Oldenburg. Alex Martin took the final spot on the podium. Dylan Ferrandis got off to a slow start and was mired in ninth at the start of the race. Ferrandis locked up his brakes, faded right on the first turn and pushed two other riders off course. He charged back through the field to take fourth at the checkers. The highlight reel was added to by Jett Lawrence and Taiki Koga when they both crashed hard in the middle of the race. Koga retired, but Lawrence took the final transfer spot on the last lap. | Heat 1 Results

LCQ: Derek Drake had a drama free race, which was exactly what he needed after crashing on Lap 1 of Heat 1. He cruised to a win of more than 10 seconds over Aaron Tanti. Mitchell Falk and Ludovic Macler rounded out the transfer positions. LCQ Results

Click here for 450 Overall Results | Season Points
Click here for 250 Overall Results | Season Points

Next race: January 18, Anaheim 2

As a racer, Giovanni Scelzi has a big hunger for success in 2020, and he’ll start with a heaping bowl of chili, so to speak, this week.

The 18-year-old Scelzi – “Gio” for short – will make his second career start in the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He did well in his first start in 2018, finishing sixth in his preliminary race, was second in the B Main and then was running in the top 10 in the week’s main event – until the motor in his sprint car blew halfway through the race.

The Fresno, California native – son of four-time NHRA drag racing champ Gary Scelzi and younger brother of 22-year-old fellow sprint car driver Dominic Scelzi – is looking to avenge what happened two years ago in Tulsa. He starts that journey in Monday night’s first qualifying heat race.

“I’m excited for it,” Gio Scelzi told NBC Sports. “The Chili Bowl as an event is huge and keeps growing and growing and attracting more attention through NASCAR and all kinds of racing fans.

“There’s a lot of good race cars, it seems like every year more and more guys and good race car drivers all-around get a ride and want to participate.”

The youngest Scelzi has steadily been making a name for himself in the sprint car dirt racing world. At the age of 16 in 2018, he became the youngest winner in World of Outlaws history. He also won his first USAC Midget race in just his sixth career start in the series.

And at 17 last season, he was the youngest winner in the history of the legendary Knoxville Nationals in Iowa, one of the most notable outings in a season that showed Scelzi make 71 total starts across several dirt racing series, earning nine wins, 23 top 5 and 40 top 10 finishes.

Scelzi after one of his nine wins last season. Jason Tucker Photos.

The new year is likely to be very pivotal for Gio. He’s starting with the Chili Bowl, racing as part of the Toyota Development program with Chad Boat (son of former IndyCar driver Billy Boat), and as teammates with Christopher Bell, who has won the Chili Bowl the last three years and moves to NASCAR Cup this season, as well as NBC Sports reporter Dillon Welch and several others.

The day after the Chili Bowl concludes, Gio will head to Australia to race for the second straight year in several races (NASCAR star Kyle Larson will also be heading down under to race at the same time).

When he returns from down under, Scelzi will be ready to go for another season of dirt racing across several series, most notably the World of Outlaws.

And he’s exploring avenues to possibly do some pavement racing in the ARCA Series as a prelude to what he hopes will eventually become a racing career in NASCAR.

“I love sprint car racing, that’s always where my heart will be,” Scelzi told NBC Sports. “It’s obviously what I grew up doing, dirt racing.

“But hopefully this year or next year I’ll transition over to ARCA, which is a good stepping stone, do something along those lines and get my feet wet on pavement. I’ve done some testing the last year, just trying to see if that’s the direction I want to go. Nothing’s been announced yet, but I think something will be announced here pretty soon to hopefully go down that path.

“I’ll still race sprint cars as much as I can, but in the next 5-10 years, I hope to get into Trucks and Xfinity to get towards NASCAR (Cup).”

Even though his father was a drag racing great, and Gio and his older brother grew up at dragstrips across the country, he feels more at home in a sprint car rather than a Top Fuel dragster or Funny Car.

“The hardest part of drag racing, there really is no way for a kid that can race anything before you’re 16,” Scelzi said. “That’s kind of the age where you can earn a license and are allowed to race under power and really learn how to race.

“But in dirt racing, there’s micro-sprints, outlaw karts, you name it, there’s all kind of kids classes you could do to learn how to race. My dad went to dirt races a lot in California and really enjoyed it, was good friends with (NASCAR Hall of Famer) Tony Stewart and (sprint car racer) Danny Lasoski, so he always had a friend base in dirt racing and that was a way to get me and my brother in a race car when we were really young.”

Dominic began racing go-karts at five years old and Gio began racing micro-sprints at six at their home track, Plaza Park Raceway in Visalia, Calif., about 30 miles away from Fresno.

“I think sprint car racing is so unique from other forms of racing,” Gio Scelzi said. “With a 410 sprint car, around the United States, you have the World of Outlaws, the All-Stars (All Star Circuit of Champions), IRA (Sprint Series), Knoxville (Nationals), I mean there’s probably 20 or 30 race tracks racing on a given weekend, with the same rules package, the same kind of cars and there are very good race car drivers in their own region.

“With a sprint car, what I’ve done the last two years, I’ve been based in Indianapolis and race wherever we want. If we want to race in an All-Star race in Ohio, we can go there. If we want to race an Outlaw race in North Dakota, we can go there.

“There are so many different options with that same rules package that is such a simple, powerful, exciting race car, I don’t think there’s no other kind of professional racing where you can make a living at it that has that kind of atmosphere.

“If you’ve got the money and the motors to race, you can race every weekend. Just the World of Outlaws schedule is 95 races. Or you can race the All-Stars, which is 50 races, and then maybe 20 races in Outlaws when you want to. There’s so much freedom with a team where you want to go and where you want to race, I think that’s what makes it unique.”

Jason Tucker Photos

Speaking of unique, after the Chili Bowl, Scelzi goes back to run three races next week in Australia, the President’s Cup on January 22, the Kings Challenge the following night and sprint car racing’s biggest weekend of the year down under, The Classic on Jan. 23-24.

Larson is also racing in Australia next week, including taking part in The Classic. Scelzi and Larson are good friends. “I can talk to him if I need help with driving or whatever, so I consider him a pretty close friend,” Scelzi said of Larson, who is also a California native.

With so much going on now and his future heading in the direction of NASCAR, Scelzi was asked if he’d ever consider following in his father’s footsteps and go drag racing.

His answer was somewhat surprising:

“Honestly, I love drag racing,” he said. “I think it’s the coolest thing in the world, it’s absolutely awesome.

“But to go 300-plus mph and pretty much strap yourself to a bomb on wheels really doesn’t excite me a whole lot. I love going to the races, I love watching it, I love working on them – but driving, honestly, scares me.

“How violent those things explode and when they crash, it doesn’t really excite me a whole lot to get behind the wheel.”

