World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series

From the Cushion: Outlaws director describes the day racing paused

By Dan BeaverMar 20, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Ed. note: Dan Beaver will be rounding up happenings in dirt racing around the country this season for Motorsports Talk in his weekly “From the Cushion.”

The world of motorsports came to a screeching halt on March 13.

As the sun rose that Friday morning, IndyCar and NASCAR still planned to race their scheduled events in Atlanta, Georgia, and St. Petersburg, Florida, respectively, only without fans in attendance in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dozens of World of Outlaws Sprint Car series haulers were converging on Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, Texas. Teams were heading to the fifth race of a grueling schedule featuring more than 80 races. A few teams were already there.

Back in Concord, N.C., World of Outlaws chief marketing officer Ben Geisler heard that President Donald Trump would declare a state of emergency later in the day. IndyCar CEO Mark Miles later referenced Trump’s impending announcement as part of the reason for the St. Petersburg Grand Prix cancellation.

Geisler tracked down CEO Brian Carter, who was busy monitoring an appeal resulting from a disqualification in a late model race at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida. The two executives called Sprint Car Series director Carlton Reimers.

“On Thursday, they already canceled the South by Southwest Festival just down the road (in Austin), which is huge,” Reimers said in a release. “You know, it appeared things were shutting down across the country. And Houston was starting to shut down other things, too. Then, of course, most of the major stick and ball sports were delaying or postponing everything, but F1, NASCAR and IndyCar were all racing with various restrictions.

“We had a plan to do something of our own but similar.”

There was a clicking sound in the background. Dominoes were starting to fall. That morning, NASCAR and IndyCar made the decision to send their drivers home. And then, there was that call looming that would shine a spotlight on any decision they made.

“The World of Outlaws aren’t really known for backing down, but the idea of thousands of fans walking through the gates and likely having our driver meeting at the same time President Trump was holding a press conference that we were not totally up to speed on, just didn’t feel like the right thing to do,” Reimers said.

Ultimately, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series decided to postpone its events through April 9.

Following the two-day show in Texas, the World of Outlaw sprints were scheduled to continue west to Arizona and California. The situation was fluid. Local and state officials were issuing proclamations limiting the size of gatherings. Fairground facilities and tracks were making decisions about whether to race.

And the phones wouldn’t stop ringing. It was not uncommon to get three answers from three different sources.

“Things were moving so fast it was hard to keep up with all of it,” Reimers said. “You’d think we’re good then I’d get another call or text from Carter and another governor or county would have put something else out. We had a race in California partnered up with USAC, and they almost canceled it from their side before we had all of our ducks in a row. Fairgrounds were announcing facility closings before anyone had considered upcoming races.”

The situation in California was particularly volatile.

Four events were scheduled there from March 28-April 4. But no one knew whether they would be allowed to race after making the long haul.

In 2018, the series was forced to cancel or reschedule 18 of the first 23 races because of rain. Then, as now, many of the opening events were scheduled in California. The high cost of transporting the cars there only to sit idle was a factor in the decision to postpone the season.

“Everyone has to deal with the pain of this,” Reimers said. “Everybody has got to do their part, no matter how small it is. You can argue all day that we could have raced at Cotton Bowl, and it wouldn’t have affected anything. But the reality is, as well thought out as the final plan was, it was done quickly in just a couple of days and with a limited amount of information. We decided the best thing at the time was to step back and better understand where this was all headed.”

If the situation stabilizes, the World of Outlaws still might salvage part of their West Coast swing. Another four California races are on tap beginning April 10 at Merced (California) Speedway. If they are not able to race in April, the season will resume when it is safe to do so.

“This is a worldwide thing, and we have to figure out how to return to racing in the safest way possible,” Reimers said. “The White House asked for another 15 days to help fight the coronavirus earlier this week, and we’re going to honor that while we work on rescheduling races and come up with a plan to go back racing very soon.”

As other series consider the impact of suspending races for a month or more, the Outlaws have the experience of the sodden start to 2018.

When asked if they could survive the hiatus, Reimers replied, “We’ve done it before.”

Motocross announces changes to 2020 schedule

Jeff Kardas, ProMotocross.com
By Dan BeaverMar 20, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, MX Sports Pro Racing has altered their schedule. The 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season will begin on June 13 with the Florida Nationals from WW Ranch Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Fla. and will feature 11 of the original 12 rounds.

Most races maintain their original dates, with three exceptions.

The Florida National at WW Ranch was originally scheduled for June 6, but will be delayed one week to June 13.

The Fox Raceway National at Pala, Calif. was originally scheduled to run May 23. It will now become the season finale on September 9.

The Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colo. moves from May 30 to July 11.

“It is our hope that in postponing the start of our season for this additional month, the extended period of time will not only allow for us to obtain a clearer picture of the state of the pandemic, but also provide ample opportunity for our series partners, teams, competitors, and fans to plan accordingly,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing in a press release. “The updated calendar would allow us to still successfully host a complete season of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross competition, in a quick and concise fashion will leave other parts of the calendar open for other racing activities.”

The season was scheduled to start with the Hangtown Classic at Placerville, Calif., but it was announced earlier this week that race would be canceled.

The Hangtown Classic is the only round to be dropped from the amended schedule.

“While the whole world is trying to cope with the ongoing global pandemic that is the COVID-19 coronavirus, we have diligently looked at the impending future of our own championship and the impact this will inevitably have on this annual summer tradition,” Coombs said “While the series has unfortunately already been affected by this pandemic with the cancellation of American motocross’ longest running event, the Hangtown Motocross Classic, we have developed a condensed and redesigned schedule for the remainder of the championship that will now start a little less than three months from now.”

Amended Schedule

6/13: Florida National, Jacksonville, Fla. (originally 6/6)
6/20: High Point National, Mount Morris, Penn.
6/27: Southwick (Mass.) National
7/4: RedBud National, Buchanan, Mich.
7/11: Thunder Valley National, Lakewood, Colo. (originally 5/30)
7/18: Spring Creek National, Millville, Minn.
7/25: Washougal (Wash.) National
8/15: Unadilla National, New Berlin, N.Y.
8/22: Budds Creek National, Mechanicsville, Md.
8/29: Ironman National, Crawfordsville, Ind.
9/5L Fox Raceway National, Palam Calif. (originally 5/23)