Former NASCAR championship crew chief Cole Pearn will be bringing his mechanical wisdom to the NTT IndyCar Series, joining Ed Carpenter Racing as the lead engineer on its Indianapolis 500 entry for Conor Daly in the Aug. 23 race.

Pearn abruptly left NASCAR’s premier series a few weeks after leading Martin Truex Jr. to his fourth Cup championship round appearance in five years, returning to his native Canada to operate a ski lodge in British Columbia.

At ECR, he will be reunited with Pete Craik, the lead engineer on Carpenter’s No. 20 Dallara-Chevrolet who worked with Pearn during Furniture Row Racing’s 2017 championship season with Truex. When Furniture Row Racing shut down and much of the team migrated to the Charlotte, North Carolina, area last year to stay with Pearn and Truex at Joe Gibbs Racing, Craik stayed in Denver and joined ECR.

“I am super excited to get a chance to compete in the Indy 500 with Conor Daly and Ed Carpenter Racing,” Cole Pearn said in a release from the IndyCar team. “I wasn’t sure when I would want to get back to racing, but this is a great opportunity to do so. To be able to do it at a high level was too hard to pass up. Obviously, it will be a steep learning curve but getting to work with [No. 20 engineer] Pete Craik again and the rest of the ECR team is about the best situation I could hope for!”

Daly is running a full IndyCar schedule between ECR and Carlin. The Indy 500 will be his lone oval race with Ed Carpenter Racing in the No. 47 Dallara-Chevy.

“I am really excited to get to work with Cole for the first time at the Indy 500,” Daly said in a release. “We’re both going to have to get up to speed with this ECR operation, but I can’t wait,” commented Daly. “Cole has had an incredible amount of success in the NASCAR world and now we’ll be going for our first Indy 500 win together!”

