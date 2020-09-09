IndyCar Jimmie Johnson Ganassi
Chris Owens/IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson announces deal with Chip Ganassi Racing for IndyCar

By Nate RyanSep 9, 2020, 10:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jimmie Johnson has signed a deal to race for Chip Ganassi Racing in the NTT IndyCar Series.

The Associated Press was first to report Wednesday that Johnson is working on finalizing sponsorship for a two-year program to field Johnson in road and street course races in IndyCar. It also could put Johnson in a Ganassi Chevrolet at select NASCAR events, the AP said.

“Ganassi was highly motivated to give me a chance to drive a car to see what I thought and the experience was all that I hoped for and more,” Johnson told The Associated Press. “I left a good impression with them where there’s definitely interest on their side and now it’s time to formalize things and get the ball rolling.”

In a video posted by Johnson, team owner Chip Ganassi said Johnson always said he wanted to drive for his team in IndyCar but “I didn’t realize he was serious about it. Our team couldn’t be happier that Jimmie wants to be here with us, so we’re looking forward to it.

There was no confirmation of any races a Wednesday release from Ganassi that announced “a partnership that will see (Johnson) officially explore the possibility of racing a full road and street course calendar in the NTT IndyCar Series for the 2021 and ’22 seasons.

IndyCar has yet to announce its schedule for next season, but it’s expected by the end of the month.

“As part of a natural progression, I wanted to publicly show the alignment with Chip Ganassi Racing to kick the sponsorship program into high gear,” Johnson said in the release. “The goal is to run the full road and street program, and today is a very important first step in accomplishing that goal.”

On the Dale Jr. Download podcast last month, Johnson said he wanted to run about 15 races in 2021, including at least a dozen IndyCar races on road and street courses (along with potentially a handful of NASCAR, off-road and sports car events).

He also is open to the Indianapolis 500 in 2022 after watching how the aeroscreen safety device has performed this season.

Jimmie Johnson tested July 28 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in an IndyCar Dallara-Honda for Ganassi (three weeks after an initial test was scrubbed because of a positive COVID-19 test). The seven-time Cup Series champion said the session reignited his passion for wanting to race in IndyCar.

“It only lit the fire more,” Johnson told The Associated Press. “I want to do this more than ever before. It was something new, something different. NASCAR has been so good to me. and I am so proud of the success I’ve had. But to try something new, man, this was really cool.”

Johnson had been angling for an IndyCar ride since attending the NTT Series’ preseason test at Austin, Texas, He initially was scheduled to test for Arrow McLaren SP at Barber Motorsports Park in April and was fitted for a seat before the session was canceled because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said in July that the team remained interested in fielding a car for Johnson even after his test with Ganassi. Arrow McLaren SP managing director Taylor Kiel reaffirmed the point in a media conference call last week.

Mark Webber joins Tony Stewart/Ray Evernham SRX series for 2021

Superstar Racing Experience Mark Webber
Andrea Francolini/Alea/Getty Images
By Nate RyanSep 9, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Mark Webber became the first Formula One veteran among the seven drivers confirmed to join the Superstar Racing Experience, the short-track series being started by Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart.

Webber scored nine victories in 215 F1 starts from 2002-13, finishing third in the points standings in ’10 and ’12. He also has eight victories and a 2015 title with Porsche in the World Endurance Championship.

“I’ve had other offers to race since retiring from professional racing although nothing really excited me,” Webber said in a Wednesday release from SRX. “But, over the past few years I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know the U.S. racing scene much better so this is a great opportunity for me to experience it first-hand.

“It is pretty special bringing together drivers from various classes, and I look forward to competing against old friends, and visiting some of America’s most renowned racing destinations.”

The series, which is expecting a lineup of a dozen drivers, also has Tony Stewart, Helio Castroneves, Bobby Labonte, Paul Tracy, Tony Kanaan and Willy T. Ribbs.

SRX was co-founded by NASCAR Hall of Famers Stewart and Evernham and was unveiled July 13.

Several drivers have expressed interest in the new circuit, which is modeled on the International Race of Champions (IROC) series that matched drivers from various auto racing disciplines in equally prepared cars for an annual four-race series for 30 years.

With the addition of Mark Webber Superstar Racing Experience has yet to reveal a schedule or tracks, but it’s expected that Stewart’s Eldora Speedway will be on the slate.

Here’s the release from Superstar Racing Experience:

Superstar Racing Experience is excited to announce the addition of nine-time Formula One Grand Prix winner and World Endurance Car Champion Mark Webber to the inaugural SRX driver lineup.

Webber who regularly goes by his social media handle “Aussie Grit,” most recently raced in the FIA World Endurance Championship for Porsche, where he accumulated eight wins in 25 starts including the world title in 2015.

Between 2002 and 2013, Webber competed in 215 Formula One races, where he claimed nine victories with Red Bull Racing and finished on the podium 42 times. He finished third in the FIA F1 World Drivers’ Championship in 2010 and 2012 and helped RBR to win four FIA F1 World Constructors’ Championships.

“I’ve had other offers to race since retiring from professional racing although nothing really excited me. But, over the past few years I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know the US racing scene much better so this is a great opportunity for me to experience it first-hand. It is pretty special bringing together drivers from various classes, and I look forward to competing against old friends, and visiting some of America’s most renowned racing destinations,” said Webber.

Since retiring from racing, Webber has become a brand ambassador for Porsche, Red Bull, Rolex, Hugo Boss and Mobil 1, and combines these roles with F1 broadcasting duties for Channel 4 in the UK and Channel 10 in Australia. He also manages Jaguar Racing Formula E driver Mitch Evans, and FIA Formula 3 hot shoe and fellow Australian Oscar Piastri.

Webber joins Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Helio Castroneves and Willy T. Ribbs as the seventh confirmed driver for the series that will air Saturday nights in primetime on CBS next summer.