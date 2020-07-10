McLaren Jimmie Johnson Ganassi
Charles Coates/Getty Images

McLaren still wants Jimmie Johnson despite Chip Ganassi Racing test

By Nate RyanJul 10, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said his IndyCar team remains interested in fielding a car for Jimmie Johnson even as the seven-time NASCAR champion works with Chip Ganassi Racing.

A July 8 test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in a Dallara-Honda for Ganassi was postponed after Johnson tested positive for COVID-19. The Hendrick Motorsports driver since has tested negative twice and been cleared to return Sunday at Kentucky Speedway. During a Friday news conference, Johnson said there had been “a couple of conversations” about rescheduling the test with Ganassi.

“I think Ganassi and IndyCar are eager to have that experience to get me in a car and get me tested,” Johnson said. “But everybody is giving everything a little time to breathe right now and maybe identify the next possible date that works for IndyCar and works for Ganassi.

INDY 500 FOR JIMMIE? Johnson opens the door to ovals

“And I’m clearly hopeful to get a test with McLaren as I was trying to work on back in April that went away because of the lockdown. So, I think that’s all to come. It’s hard to say anything’s really taking place just yet, but I know I’m eager and I know everybody involved is eager for that to take place.”

Johnson originally was scheduled to test April 6 at Barber Motorsports Park with Arrow McLaren SP Motorsports before the session was scrubbed because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He visited the team’s Indianapolis shop in March for a seat fitting in one of its Dallara-Chevrolets.

“He’s free to do what he wants,” Brown said Friday during a team media availability when asked whether Johnson working with Ganassi would rule out Arrow McLaren SP. “It really just depends on the situation that we’d be presented with as to what we would do and when we would do it. He’s got a desire to get as much experience as possible. With the limited testing that looks like we’re going to be allowed, the more testing for Jimmie, the better wherever he ends up racing, so that certainly wouldn’t put us off.

While there are no immediate plans to test Johnson, Brown said Arrow McLaren SP Motorsports would be open to trying another test in a few months.

“Anytime you can put a seven-time champion of anything in your racing car, that’s always a lot of fun,” Brown said. “He did a great job in our Formula One car, so if schedules allow, timing allows, then we’d love to have a go. Our priority is exclusively on (IndyCar drivers) Oliver (Askew) and Pato (O’Ward). So that’s all on our mind at the moment.

“But later in the year, at the end of the year, if it makes sense, it would be great to see what (Johnson) can do in an IndyCar.”

Max Verstappen shows speed in Austria; Lewis Hamilton lacking pace

Leonhard Foeger/Pool via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 10, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SPIELBERG, Austria — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time Friday, and six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton lacked pace in the second practice session for the Styrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was 0.043 seconds quicker than Valtteri Bottas – Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes – and 0.217 ahead of Racing Point driver Sergio Perez.

“The car already feels better than last week, the balance is a lot nicer and we have made a good step,” said Verstappen, who did not finish last Sunday’s season-opening Austrian GP after starting from second.

“It is too early to say how we are looking against Mercedes, but we are quite happy. We have tried a few different directions to understand the car a bit more and we are heading the right way.”

Hamilton was only sixth fastest, about 0.7 seconds slower than Verstappen. Hamilton spent a chunk of time in the garage while his team worked on his car.

“It was quite far off, so there’s a lot of work to do in the background to figure it out,” he said. “Others out there are quick and Valtteri’s obviously got good pace.”

Despite adding a new front wing to its car, struggling Ferrari had a dismal afternoon.

Charles Leclerc was only ninth quickest and 1 second slower than Verstappen, while teammate Sebastian Vettel lagged about 2 seconds behind Verstappen in 16th.

Daniel Ricciardo lost control of his Renault car early into the second session, swerving left off the track and thudding backward into a protective tire wall. He climbed out unharmed, other than a slight limp, but the left rear tire was mangled and the car was lifted off the track by a crane.

Alexander Albon spun twice, the Red Bull driver’s second spin taking him right off the track and into gravel.

Earlier, Perez was fastest in the first practice ahead of Verstappen and Bottas, with Hamilton fourth quickest and Vettel only 10th in sunny conditions.

That session was briefly interrupted when Nicholas Latifi’s Williams car pulled over to the side with a gearbox issue.

The incident brought out yellow flags, forcing drivers to slow down. But McLaren driver Lando Norris overtook Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri and got a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race.

Norris, 20, finished third at the Austrian GP last weekend, becoming the youngest British driver in F1 history to get on the podium and third youngest in F1.

The upcoming race is changing names from last week but is at the same track. It is surrounded by the Styrian mountains.

A third and final practice will be held on Saturday morning before qualifying in the afternoon, with heavy rain and storms in the forecast.

If third practice and qualifying are washed out, drivers take their grid positions from where they placed in second practice.

“It would definitely suck if we didn’t get to qualify,” said Hamilton, who started fifth and finished fourth last weekend. “It would make it challenging.”

However, qualifying also could be moved to Sunday morning.

“I don’t expect to be on pole position with this (practice) lap,” Verstappen said.