IndyCar Mid-Ohio start times
James Black/IndyCar

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio Saturday: How to watch, start times, live streaming info

By Nate RyanSep 12, 2020, 12:01 AM EDT
Points leader Scott Dixon will start a doubleheader race weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with the NTT IndyCar Series championship in his sights at a track that always seems to bring good times.

The five-time series champion is the defending winner at the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course in Lexington, Ohio, and also is the series’ winningest driver at Mid-Ohio with six victories (2007, ’09, ’11-12, ’14 and ’19). The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has 11 top fives in 15 starts there.

With five races remaining and a 96-point lead over Josef Newgarden, Dixon, who has led the points all year since opening the season with three consecutive victories, could clinch a title if he leaves Mid-Ohio with at least a 162-point margin.

While it’s unlikely the bulge would be that large (Newgarden won at Mid-Ohio three years ago), this marks the biggest lead in the standings with five races remaining since 2008 when Dixon won his first title.

The past two seasons, the champion has led the points with five races left (Newgarden last year, Dixon in ’18).

After Mid-Ohio, IndyCar will head to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for another race weekend doubleheader Oct. 2-3.

The season will conclude Oct. 25 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Florida, street circuit, which originally was slated as the season opener before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused its postponement.

Here is the IndyCar at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course schedule (all times are ET), including details and start times:

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course TV schedule for Saturday

Honda Indy 200 Race No. 1: 4:30-7 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold and streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com); Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for IndyCar on NBCSN this weekend with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy and pit reporters James Hinchcliffe and Kelli Stavast.

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course start times, information

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 4:53 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 5 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 75 laps (169.35 miles) around Mid-Ohio’s 13-turn, a 2.258-mile road course in Lexington, Ohio.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Nine sets primary, five sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of alternate tires in the race.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 83 degrees with a 52% chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: Scott Dixon held off Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Felix Rosenqvist to win last year’s lone race at Mid-Ohio.

QUALIFYING: 2 p.m., NBC Sports Gold

QUALIFYING RECORD: Simon Pagenaud, 1:03.8700, 127.271 mph, July 30, 2016

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 23 drivers racing this weekend at Mid-Ohio

Valtteri Bottas leads both F1 practices for Tuscan Grand Prix

F1 Mugello practice
Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 11, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
MUGELLO, Italy — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has some cause for optimism after leading F1 practice in both sessions Friday at the Mugello circuit for the Tuscan Grand Prix.

His confidence needs boosting because he trails teammate and six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton by 47 points in the standings, and not won a race since the season opener in Austria.

“It’s been a lot of fun today and I’ve enjoyed every single lap,” Bottas said. “There’s still quite a bit of lap time to unlock, both in the car and also as a driver. This track is definitely one of the most physically demanding.”

Mugello’s 5.2-kilometer (3.2-mile) Autodromo Internazional track, nestled amid a stunning backdrop of the Tuscan hills, usually plays host to MotoGP. This will be its first F1 race

“The whole opening section with the high-speed chicanes and the second sector is just amazing,” Bottas said. “This track is definitely one of the most physically demanding.”

The succession of fast corners even left a big impression on Hamilton, who took a bit of time to settle into his driving.

“I have to say, this track is pretty intense. So fast and challenging, it’s amazing to experience. I love it,” he said. “There’s no time to play around here and it’s one of the most physically demanding that I’ve driven for a while.”

But whereas Hamilton was driving on it for the first time, Bottas was one of a handful who had tested here. Hamilton was about half a second slower than Bottas in the first session – where he was only fourth – but improved in the afternoon by placing 0.207 behind Bottas in second.

Encouragingly for Red Bull, Max Verstappen was only 0.246 behind Bottas in third place in the second practice, having been even closer in P1 when he was second.

“I’m pretty pleased with how the car was behaving,” Verstappen said. “We were not too far off Mercedes so that was a good thing.”

Celebrating its 1,000th F1 race on a track it owns, and where its drivers tested in June, made little difference for struggling Ferrari. Charles Leclerc was 10th and Sebastian Vettel 12th. Worse still, Vettel’s engine cut out right at the end, and he was left stranded on the side of the track. Last weekend, both Ferraris failed to finish the Italian GP.

Friday’s afternoon session was briefly suspended twice after minor crashes left debris scattered around.

Approaching the halfway point of the 90-minute session, McLaren driver Lando Norris lost the rear of the car and went backward into the barriers.

Then about 15 minutes from the end, the red flag came out again when Kimi Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo spun into gravel. Racing Point’s Sergio Perez, who announced this week he will be leaving the team after the season, was just behind him, and a crash was narrowly avoided. Both drivers were summoned by the stewards over the incident, and Perez was given a one-place grid penalty for Sunday.

There is a third practice Saturday ahead of qualifying in the afternoon.

Fans were present for the first time at the ninth race this season amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The 3,000 spectators were split into three stands.

Earlier Friday, Bottas was 0.048 quicker than Verstappen with Leclerc third and Hamilton fourth.

Pierre Gasly, who won his first race last weekend in Monza, was fifth.

Vettel was a lowly 13th, and Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto tried to explain why.

“Charles (Leclerc) drove very well this morning, I think Seb’s searching for confidence in the car a bit,” Binotto said. “Which is the real Ferrari? I think it’s neither one nor the other.”

Haas driver Romain Grosjean almost crashed into the back of Perez and had to swerve suddenly to the left. Grosjean then sat out the last 30 minutes of P2 because of an electronic failure.