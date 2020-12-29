Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Masks will be mandatory for attending the 2021 Chili Bowl Nationals, and those who refuse to wear them will be escorted out of the event.

The same rule applies for the Tulsa Shootout that will be run Dec. 30-Jan. 2.

“If you are attending the Tulsa Shootout this week, you must wear a mask that properly covers your nose and mouth while inside the River Spirit Expo Center,” officials from the Nationals posted on their Facebook page. “If you refuse to do so, you’ll be escorted out of the event.

“This is per the Tulsa Health Department and is not up for debate.”

NASCAR DRIVERS EXCEL IN MIDGET WARMUP: Larson, Elliott, Briscoe earn top fives at Millbridge

Matt Ward, Competition Director for the Nationals said, “If masks are not worn at the Shootout, [the Tulsa Health Department] said they will shut down the Chili Bowl,” per a tweet from Walkapedia.

Competition Director Matt Ward said on FB Live an emergency meeting was held with Tulsa Health Department and simply put… “𝗜𝗙 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗞𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗡 𝗔𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗧, 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗬 𝗦𝗔𝗜𝗗 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗬 𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗟 𝗦𝗛𝗨𝗧 𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗟𝗜 𝗕𝗢𝗪𝗟." — 𝙒𝘼𝙇𝙆𝘼𝙋𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼 (@Walkapedia_) December 27, 2020

The 2021 Chili Bowl entry list features nearly 300 drivers so far, including drivers from the NASCAR and IndyCar series.

Entrants from NASCAR include Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Ryan Newman, Christopher Bell, Kasey Kahne, JJ Yeley, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chase Briscoe. Santino Ferrucci is among those representing the IndyCar series.