The NTT IndyCar Series announced Friday morning that its 2021 season opener at Barber Motorsports Park will be moved back a week to April 18 and broadcast on NBC.

The second race of the 2021 season, the rescheduled Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersbug, also will be shown on NBC.

The St. Pete race traditionally opens the season but was moved to April 25 because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. With the new 2021 schedule, IndyCar will open the season with four races in 15 days, including a May 1-2 weekend doublehader at Texas Motor Speedway.

The 2021 season had been scheduled to begin March 7 in St. Petersburg. Barber becomes the third race of 2021 to be moved because of the pandemic. Last month, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach was moved from April 18 to Sept. 26 as the new season finale.

IndyCar held its 2020 season finale in St. Pete on Oct. 25 after postponing the race two days before it had been scheduled to open the season.

Here’s the release from IndyCar: