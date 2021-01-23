Supercross results Round 3

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cooper Webb took advantage when Ken Roczen got hung up in traffic and grabbed the lead on the final lap of Round 3 of the Supercross season at Houston to win his first race of the season.

Roczen led most of the race, but ran up behind Dean Wilson on a wall jump on the final lap. Roczen kept the pressure on during the last half of that lap, but was ultimately denied an opportunity to win four days after he was penalized for jumping on a red cross flag. Roczen lost the points lead with that penalty.

“Part of me wants to punch a hole in a wall, but I’ve been practicing my patience,” Roczen said after the race. “I’m going to keep it cool.”

Roczen regained the points lead by one marker over race winner Webb and Justin Barcia.

Adam Cianciarulo scored his first podium of the season. He was a distant 14 seconds behind the leaders.

RESULTS: Click here for 450 results; click here for 250

Justin Barcia kept his strong early season intact with a fourth-place finish that kept him within a point of the leader.

Eli Tomac scored his second consecutive top-five in fifth.

Malcolm Stewart, Aaron Plessinger, Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne and Justin Brayton rounded out the top 10.

Round 3 Round 3 450 main results | 450 points standings | 450 Manufacturer points

Colt Nichols has gotten progressively better with each successive round in the 2021 Supercross season, finishing third in the first race and runner-up in the second. He ended that trip up the ladder with his first win in two years.

Christian Craig finished third to open the year with three straight podiums. The two Star Yamaha teammates now share the red plate as co-leaders in the 250 East points standings.

Jett Lawrence made an aggressive pass in the final laps to move into third.

Joe Shimoda has shown remarkable consistency so far with a fourth in Houston 1, a fifth in Houston 2 and a fourth in this round.

Mosiman dusted himself off after being floored by Lawrence and finished fifth.

Max Vohland, Joshua Osby, John Short, Kevin Moranz and Thomas Do rounded out the top 10.

Click here for Round 3 main results | 250 East points standings | 250 Manufacturer Points

The Supercross heads to Indianapolis for Round 4 on Saturday night, Jan 30.

POINTS, RESULTS AFTER ROUND 1 AT HOUSTON: Justin Barcia, Christian Craig take early lead

POINTS, RESULTS AFTER ROUND 2 AT HOUSTON: Eli Tomac close gap, Jett Lawrence wins his first