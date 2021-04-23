Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Monster Energy Supercross Series has reached Salt Lake City for Round 16, and Cooper Webb has a bead on his second Supercross championship with two races remaining in the 2021 season.

Webb extended his lead in the standings to 16 points by rebounding with an April 17 victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where rival Ken Roczen was in control until the closing minutes. After losing an 11-second lead in a crash, Roczen was passed by Webb, who scored his seventh victory of the season and rebounded from a disappointing effort in Round 14.

Webb put extra work into tuning up his KTM. “I’ve got to give it up to my team,” he said. “We went back and figured some things out.

Now the series will move to Rice-Eccles Stadium, where the AMA Monster Energy Supercross Series closed out the final seven rounds of the 2020 season. Webb and Roczen each won at Salt Lake City last year as did defending series champion Eli Tomac, who still lurks third in the ponts.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 16 of the 2021 Supercross season Saturday:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 16 will be shown live at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

Live coverage also is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month.

The Supercross and Pro Motocross packages will have live coverage of all Supercross heats, qualifiers and races and Pro Motocross main practice, qualifiers and motos. On-demand replays (including the full 2020 season) are available without commercial interruption.

ENTRY LISTS (coming soon): Click here for the 450 riders l click here for 250 West riders

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

7:03 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (Finishers 1 – 9 advance to Main)

7:18 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:32 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:46 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:09 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (Finishers 1 – 4 to Main)

8:22 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

8:49 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

9:28 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here for the Round 16 course.

COVID-19 CROWD PROTOCOLS: Salt Lake City will have limited attendance and “pod”-style seating for the event with face coverings required and social distancing observed.

STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 West points standings | 250 East points standings

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2021: Full NBC Sports schedule

