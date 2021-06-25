Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Start times, TV schedule: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will begin a two-week residency in upstate New York at Watkins Glen International, which will play host Sunday to the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.

The series will be staying at the historic 11-turn, 3.4-mile road course for a two-hour, 40-minute race July 2 that will replace the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park race that was canceled because of the pandemic.

There are 40 cars in the field for Sunday’s six-hour event that will include all five SportsCar Championship classes — DPi (seven entries), LMP2 (5), LMP3 (9), GTLM (5) and GTD (14).

The DPi division will include the return of the No. 48 Ally Cadillac from Action Express (with support from Hendrick Motorsports) that will make its third of four starts this season. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will be teamed with 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud and two-time Rolex 24 at Daytona winner Kamui Kobayashi.

“I am looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the No. 48 Ally Cadillac,” Johnson, who will be starting a six-hour race at The Glen for a second time, said in a release. “I was able to run the six-hour event at The Glen a few years back, so I am looking forward to the challenge and getting back competing in the IMSA Series with Action Express.

“There is no question we have a strong team and showed some really good speed in the previous two Endurance Cup races. Simon and Kamui continue to show why they’re world-class drivers, and it’s great to be back working with Chad (Knaus) and the crews from Action Express and Hendrick Motorsports. Watkins Glen is an incredible racetrack and we’re looking forward to getting the No. 48 Ally Cadillac up front and competing for the win.”

In the LMP3 division, IndyCar veteran Marco Andretti will be making his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut, driving with his cousin, Jarett, and Oliver Askew.

Here are the start times, schedule and TV info for the IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International (all times are ET):

IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International start times, schedule, TV info

When: Sunday, 10:40 a.m.

Race distance: Six hours on the 11-turn, 3.4-mile road course

Forecast: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 75 degrees with a 24% chance of rain at the green flag.

Entry list: Click here to see the field for the IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

RACE BROADCAST IMSA WATKINS GLEN

TV: 10:35 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold; 7-10 p.m. ET (replay), NBCSN. Kevin Lee will be on play by play with analysts Calvin Fish and Townsend Bell. Parker Kligerman and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold Coverage: Flag to flag beginning at 10:35 a.m.

Race streaming: NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

IMSA Radio: All sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage will begin Sunday at 10 a.m. (XM392, Internet 992)

DAILY SCHEDULE IMSA WATKINS GLEN

Here’s a rundown of the IMSA Chevrolet Sports Car Classic at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit:

Friday, June 25

8-9 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

9:15-9:45 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying

10-10:15 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying

11:35 a.m.-12:35 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

1-1:45 p.m.: Porsce Carrera Cup Race 1

2:10-3 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1

3:25-4 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

4:20-5:20 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship practice

Saturday, June 26

8-9:15 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship practice

9:35-10:20 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2

10:40-11:30 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2

11:50 a.m.-1:20 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship qualifying

2:35-6:35 p.m.: Tioga Downs Casino Resort 240

Sunday, June 27

8-8:20 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship warmup

10:40 a.m.-4:40 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen