Round 1 of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season will be held Saturday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., as the premier dirt bike circuit returns to a more traditional schedule this year. TV coverage will begin at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC.

After opening the 2021 season in Houston, Texas, and outside of Southern California for the first time in nearly a quarter-century, Supercross will return to starting at Anaheim (which had opened the season annually since 1999 until last year). The series also will return to Saturday night events in a new city each week after last year’s midweek races and multi-event “residencies” in the same location.

Cooper Webb returns as the defending champion of the 450 class, along with championship rivals Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac.

KEEP RIDING: Adam Cianciarulo will race despite injury

Other contenders and past champions expected to compete for the premier title include Aaron Plessinger, Marvin Musquin, Jason Anderson, Adam Cianciarulo, Chase Sexton, Dylan Ferrandis, Malcolm Stewart, Dean Wilson, Justin Barcia, Justin Bogle, Joey Savatgy, Justin Brayton and Alex Martin

Leigh Diffey and Todd Harris will handle play-by-play duties for Supercross coverage in 2022 with five-time Supercross champion Ricky Carmichael returning as an analyst. Daniel Blair and Will Christien will serve as pit reporters, with Blair also assuming the duties of play-by-play commentator in select events.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 1 of the 2022 Supercross season:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 1 will begin Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC. The event also will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 4 p.m. ET.

All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast live across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main events, including exclusive coverage of the Feb. 12 race in Anaheim. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock (information on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

4:05 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1

4:20 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 1

4:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1

4:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

5:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

5:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1

6:20 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2

6:35 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2

6:50 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2

7:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2

7:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2

7:35 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2

10:05 p.m.: 250SX Heat 1

10:19 p.m.: 250SX Heat 2

10:33 p.m.: 450SX Heat 1

10:47 p.m.: 450SX Heat 2

11:19 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier

11:30 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier

11:53 p.m.: 250SX Main Event

12:28 a.m.: 450SX Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2022: Full NBC Sports schedule

FINAL 2021 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings