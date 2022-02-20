Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jason Anderson earned his third win of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season and his Round 7 results at Minneapolis, Minnesota were enough to close the gap on Eli Tomac to just three points in the championship standings.

Anderson was resigned to finishing second in the Minneapolis race when found himself three seconds behind the leader as time ran off the clock. On the final lap, Chase Sexton buried a front tire on a jump and crashed hard, which handed the lead to Anderson. His three wins this season are joined with one other podium finish, a second in Anaheim 2.

After going to the ground in Anaheim 1 and San Diego, Anderson believed it was time for him to have a little luck as the series prepares to head down Interstate 35 to Dallas for next week’s race.

Anderson was able to close the points’ gap when Tomac got hung up on a jump on Lap 1, fell back to 20th and could only recover to finish sixth.

Cooper Webb had an up and down race Saturday night. He earned the holeshot in the feature after finishing second in his heat, but was quickly caught by Sexton. Webb fell back as far as fourth until two riders experienced trouble in the closing laps with Malcolm Stewart and Sexton both tucking their front tires and crashing. Webb’s second-place finish Saturday night is his second podium of 2022.

Marvin Musquin earned his first podium of the season after coming up one position short in Anaheim 1. He rode well in the last two races, at Glendale and Anaheim 3, before his own incidents denied the elusive top-three finish.

Stewart was well on his way to a second podium for the season until he overjumped the final turn in a rhythm section and buried his tire. He remounted in the top five, and after Sexton’s crash was elevated to fourth. This improves his current streak of top-fives to six consecutive races.

One week after earning his third podium of the season, Justin Barcia scored his fourth top-five by finishing fifth.

The 250 East riders got their first taste of action in Minneapolis with Jett Lawrence beating Austin Forkner to the line by a little more than five seconds.

Forkner earned the holeshot before Lawrence made an aggressive but clean pass on Lap 2. Forkner kept Lawrence in sight for the first half of the race, keeping the distance to under two seconds for most of the first nine laps.

Forkner was pleased with his start and believes that bodes well for the championship hunt.

Forkner’s teammate Cameron McAdoo finished a close third and was less than two seconds behind the runner-up finisher.

Minnesota native Jeremy Martin finished fourth in the main after scoring a modest fifth-place finish in his heat

Rounding out the top five was RJ Hampshire, who started the night with a Heat 2 win.

Narrowly missing the top five in Minneapolis was Pierce Brown, who won Heat 1. He took the lead from Josh Osby on Lap 2 of that heat and led laps in the 250 series for the first time ever in a heat or main.

