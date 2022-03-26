Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Monster Energy Supercross Series will head to Seattle for Round 12 of the 2022 season Saturday night (10 p.m. ET, USA) with points leader Eli Tomac closing in on history in multiple ways.

Having built a massive 51-point lead through 11 of 17 races, the 2020 champion has a hammerlock on claiming his second title. If he wins in Seattle to notch a fifth consecutive victory, Tomac can move into a tie for fourth on the all-time Supercross win list (44) with Chad Reed.

It’s been a remarkably successful transition for Tomac, who switched to Yamaha this year after a long run with Kawasaki.

“It’s certainly a monumental season for Eli Tomac and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team,” Supercross on NBC analyst Ricky Carmichael said in the video above. “Think about that full effort in the 450 premier class, and they hire a past champion and look at what has happened. He’s firing on all cylinders and won in every situation possible, from the front and the back and passed all the best guys. Almost like he’s in a league of his own.”

NBC Sports pit reporter Will Christien chatted with Tomac before his recent victory in Indianaplis and could tell “he’s the calmest, happiest version I’ve seen of him.

“He’s found this place where he’s comfortable and balanced in his thoughts and phsycially on the bike,” Christien said. “He’s just letting it come to him.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be Supercross’ first Pacific Northwest stop in three years.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 12 of the 2022 Supercross season in Seattle:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 12 in Seattle will begin live Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 4 p.m. ET. Leigh Diffey will handle play by play with analyst Ricky Carmichael, and Will Christien and Daniel Blair will report from the pits.

All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main events. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock Click here for more details (information on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross Round 12 at Lumen Field in Seattle:

4:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

4:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

4:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

5:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

6:35 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

6:50 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

7:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

7:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

10:10 p.m.: 250 Heat 1

10:24 p.m.: 250 Heat 2

10:38 p.m.: 450 Heat 1

10:52 p.m.: 450 Heat 2

11:13 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier

11:25 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier

11:51 p.m.: 250 Main Event

12:29 a.m.: 450 Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map for Supercross Round 12 in Seattle

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2022: Full NBC Sports schedule

ROUND 1: Ken Roczen scores his fourth victory in the season opener at Anaheim

ROUND 2: Jason Anderson earns first victory since 2018 championship

ROUND 3: Breakthrough victory for Chase Sexton

ROUND 4: Eli Tomac scores first win aboard a Yamaha

ROUND 5: Tomac takes Triple Crown event in Glendale

ROUND 6: Anderson triumphs in Anaheim

ROUND 7: Anderson takes advantage of late stumble by Sexton

ROUND 8: Tomac nips Anderson in Arlington Triple Crown

ROUND 9: Tomac sets Daytona victory record

ROUND 10: Tomac takes command with third consecutive victory

ROUND 11: Tomac remains unstoppable in Indianapolis

FINAL 2021 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings