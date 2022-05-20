Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The starting grid for the 106th Indy 500 will be set this weekend with more than 10 hours of coverage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway across Peacock Premium and NBC.

There are 33 cars on the entry list for the race, which means that all drivers will make the starting grid for the May 29 race (11 a.m. ET, NBC).

The qualifying format has been overhauled this year, requiring the pole-sitter to make three four-lap runs.

After the first day of PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying, the 12 fastest drivers will have a guaranteed attempt to post a four-lap average for the pole position in the May 29 race (which will be broadcast on NBC). The top 12 session will begin at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

The fastest six drivers will advance to the Firestone Fast Six at 5:10 p.m. ET to set the first two rows on NBC (the other six will slot in for the Rows 3 and 4).

Positions 13-33 will be set Saturday from noon-5:50 p.m. ET after a 9-10:30 a.m. practice. Both sessions are on Peacock Premium.

The field of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing will feature eight former winners: Four-time winner Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, ’21), two-time winners Juan Pablo Montoya (2000, 2015) and Takuma Sato (2017, 2020), plus winners Scott Dixon (2008), Tony Kanaan (2013), Alexander Rossi (2016), Will Power (2018) and Simon Pagenaud (2019).

After joining A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears as the only four-time Indy 500 winners last year, Castroneves will try to become the first five-time champion and also the first repeat winner since he accomplished the feat in 2001-02.

Here’s the full broadcast grid for Indy 500 qualifying this weekend and for practice and Carb Day next week (all times are ET):