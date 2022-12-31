Dakar Rally 2023, Prologue: Mattias Ekstrom leads Audi charge; Seth Quintero second in T3

By Dec 31, 2022, 8:00 AM EST
TOPSHOT-AUTO-MOTO-RALLY-DAKAR-PROLOGUE
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
0 Comments

Former DTM champion Mattias Ekstrom led a solid prologue for Audi, which took three of the top six positions in the prologue of the 2023 Dakar Rally.

Ekstrom finished the 8-mile opening time trial in 8 minutes, 1 second ahead of rally legend Sebastien Loeb’s Bahrain Raid Xtreme Hunter.

“It’s always nice to start in a good way, but, of course, the day is long and the rally is even longer,” said Ekstrom, who finished ninth with a stage victory last year in his Dakar Rally debut. “A good end to 2022, but tomorrow is the real start. We’ll have to try and be focused for another two weeks.

“I think it’s really good for me, a junior in the sport, to start from the back so I have some tracks to follow. Everything was okay, the mechanics and engineers did a good job… Now we can celebrate New Year and charge batteries for tomorrow.”

Stephane Peterhansel finished third in his Team Audi RS Q-Etron E2, 11 seconds off Ekstrom’s pace. Defending Dakar Rally champion Nasser Al-Attiyah was 12 seconds behind in fourth with his Gazoo Racing Toyota.

“Finishing behind the trio is not a bad result from the perspective of fighting for the stage win tomorrow, which would come in handy to open stage 2 right before the key third stage,” said Al-Attiyah, a four-time Dakar overall winner.

Three-time Dakar Rally winner Carlos Sainz was 14 seconds behind in sixth for Team Audi, which made its Dakar debut last year with a hybrid electrical engine.

It was a much better start than the 2022 Dakar Rally for Audi, which struggled with technical and mechanical problems the first week. Last year, it took until Stage 8 for Audi’s first victory (also with Ekstrom).

HOW TO WATCH: Dakar Rally 2023 schedule on NBC Sports’ Peacock

“The race is on,” said Peterhansel, known as “Mr. Dakar” with 14 championships (six on a bike, eight in a car). “You put your helmet on at the start, and you know you are about to be launched into the thick of it. (Team Audi) finished first, third and sixth. Personally, I did better than I expected. The course was more favorable to pure rally or rally-cross drivers, which I’m not, so it was a good result. I’m not used to coming up with strategies, but I’ll be in a good position to pick my starting order for tomorrow.”

Sainz complained last year the Audi RS Q e-tron was underpowered because of FIA regulations, and the Spaniard has been unhappy again this year with new weight regulations that make the car heavier than its internal combustion competitors.

In the bikes division, Toby Price won the prologue. A contingent of a dozen Americans was led by 2020 champion Ricky Brabec in 11th.

In the T3 light prototype category, Seth Quintero finished second and nearly picked up where he left off last year (when he won a record 12 stages and 10 consecutive).

“This new challenge gives me a lot of fun,” Quintero, 20, said. “We’ve had a lot of fun regardless of the past failures that we have had. I think this year is going to be our year. We’ve been working very, very hard for a very long time. The car is obviously amazing, but I’m feeling really good about the whole team. The key to winning this race is to have the smartest pace, not necessarily the fastest pace.”

NBC Sports’ daily 6:30 p.m. ET coverage on Peacock of the 2023 Dakar Rally will begin Jan. 1.

Here are the top three in each category after the prologue:

Car

1. Mattias Ekstrom (SWE), Team Audi Sport, 8:00; 2. Sebastien Loeb (FRA), Bahrain Raid Extreme, 8:01; 3. Stephane Peterhansel (FRA), Team Audi Sport, 8:11.

Bike

1. Toby Price (AUS), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 8:22; 2. Daniel Sanders (AUS), Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing, 8:23; 3. Ross Branch (BWA) 8:31. U.S. notables: 10. Ricky Brabec, Monster Energy Honda, 8:36; 18. Mason Klein, BAS world KTM, 8:42; 39. Skyler Howes, Husqvarna Factory Racing, 9:01; 46. Jacob Argubright, Duust Co Rally Team, 9:07; 56. Pablo Copetti, Del Amo Motorsports, 9:18; 74. Paul Neff, American Rally Originals, 9:27; 103. Petr Vlcek, Detyens Racing, 10:01; 104. Lawrence Ace Nilson, Duust Rally Team, 10:01; 105. David Pearson, American Rally Originals, 10:02; 119. Kyle McCoy, American Rally Originals, 10:19; 133. James Pearson, American Rally Originals, 11:01; 135. Morrison Hart, American Rally Originals, 11:02.

Quad

1. Alexandre Giroud (FRA), Yamaha Racing, 8:50; 2. Marcelo Medeiros (BRA), Taguatur Racing, 8:51; 3. Daniel Vila Vaques (ESP) 9:02. U.S. notable: 15. Pablo Copetti, Del Amo Motorsports, 9:18.

T3 Light prototype

1. Cristina Guiterrez Herrero (ESP), Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing, 8:49; 2. Seth Quintero (USA), Red Bull Off-Road Junior team, 8:51; 3. Guillaume De Mevius (BEL), Grally Team, 8:53. U.S. notables: 4. Mitchell Guthrie, Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 8:55; 12. Austin Jones, Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 9:11;

T4 SSV

1. Rokas Baciuska (LTU), Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing, 9:06; 2. Cristiano Batista (BRA), South Racing Can-Am, 9:08; 3. Gerard Farres Guell (ESP), Can-Am Factory South Racing, 9:14.

Truck

1. Martin Macik (CZE), MM Technology Team, 9:43; 2. Mitchel Van Den Brink (NLD), Eurol Team De Rooy, 9:48; 3. Janus Van Kasteren (NLD), Boss Machinery Team De Rooy, 9:49.

2023 Combined Midget Schedule of the Outlaws Xtreme, USAC and POWRi

By Dec 30, 2022, 6:03 PM EST
2023 Midget Schedule
Xtreme Outlaws Series
0 Comments

The 2023 combined Midget schedule, featuring the Outlaws Xtreme Midgets, USAC National Series and POWRi National Midget League, will feature 59 events comprised of 80 race nights.

Beginning with a two-day Xtreme Outlaws show at Southern Illinois Speedway in Du Quion, Ill and ending with the USAC Series at Ventura (Calif.) Raceway, the three series will visit 14 states in 2023.

The Xtreme Outlaws and USAC will each host 23 events. USAC will host 32 races and the Xtreme Series has 30 venues announced with another four to-be-determined.

More: Combined Sprint Car Schedule
More: Combined Late Model Series
More: High Limit Sprint Car Schedule

The POWRi National Midgets will cover 18 events and 23 races. Thirteen of the POWRi races will be held in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaws, allowing midget racers to maximize points in both series.

Illinois hosts the most Midget races in 2023 with 15 followed closely by Indiana at 11. Oklahoma will have five events across the three series with the remainder of the states hosting four or fewer.

2023 Midget Schedule by Month

Date Venue City State Series
3/10 3/11 Southern Illinois Center DuQuion Ill. Xtreme
3/23 Creek County Speedway Sapulpa Okla. Powri
3/24 3/25 Port City Raceway Tulsa Okla. Powri
3/30 3/31 Farmers City Raceway Farmers City Ill. Xtreme / Powri
4/14 4/15 Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely Mo. Xtreme / Powri
4/21 4/22 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. USAC
5/5 Humboldt Speedway Humboldt Kans. Xtreme
5/5 Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Sweet Springs Mo. Powri
5/6 81 Speedway Wichita Kans. Xtreme
5/6 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland Mo. Powri
5/13 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. Powri
5/19 5/20 Belleville Short Track Belleville Kans. USAC
5/21 Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Sweet Springs Mo. USAC
5/23 5/24 Millbridge Speedway Millbridge N.C. Xtreme
6/1 Tri-City Speedway Granite City Ill. Xtreme
6/2 6/3 Wayne County Speedway Wayne City Ill. Xtreme
6/4 Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt Ind. USAC
6/5 Circle City Raceway Indianapolis Ind. USAC
6/7 Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City Ind. USAC
6/8 Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville Ind. USAC
6/9 Bloomington Speedway Bloomington Ind. USAC
6/10 Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg Ind. USAC
6/11 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. USAC
6/21 Charleston Speedway Charleston Ill. Powri
6/22 Lincoln Speedway Lincoln Ill. Powri
6/23 Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville Ill. Powri
6/24 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. Powri
7/11 Red Dirt Raceway Meeker Okla. USAC
7/12 Solomon Valley Raceway Beloit Kans. USAC
7/14 7/15 Jefferson County Speedway Fairbury Neb. USAC
7/22 Southern Illinois Center Marion Ill. Xtreme / Powri
7/28 Ohio Valley Speedway Washington W.V. Xtreme
7/29 Atomic Speedway Waverly Ohio Xtreme
7/30 Brushcreek Motorsports Complex Peebles Ohio Xtreme
8/4 8/5 Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely Mo. Xtreme / Powri
8/8 Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway Newmanstown Pa. Xtreme
8/9 Action Track USA Kutstown Pa. Xtreme
8/10 Linda’s Speedway Jonestown Pa. Xtreme
8/11 Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run Pa. Xtreme
8/12 Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro N.J. Xtreme
8/18 Wayne County Speedway Wayne City Ill. USAC
8/19 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. USAC
8/24 8/26 Davenport Speedway Davenport Iowa Powri
9/1 9/2 Paragon Speedway Paragon Ind. Xtreme
9/3 9/4 Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie Wis. USAC
9/15 Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville Ill. Xtreme
9/16 Highland Speedway Highland Ill. Xtreme
9/17 Red Hill Raceway Sumner Ill. Xtreme
9/21 Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City Ind. USAC
9/22 9/23 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Ohio USAC
9/27 9/30 The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Speedway Ind. USAC
10/11 Creek County Speedway Sapulpa Okla. Powri
10/12 Port City Raceway Tulsa Okla. Xtreme / Powri
10/12 Port City Raceway Tulsa Okla. Powri
10/13 10/14 I-44 Riverside Speedway Oklahoma City Okla. Xtreme / Powri
11/14 Bakersfield Speedway Bakersfield Calif. USAC
11/16 11/18 Placerville Speedway Placerville Calif. USAC
11/21 11/22 Merced Speedway Merced Calif. USAC
11/25 Ventura Raceway Ventura Calif. USAC

2023 Midget Schedule by State

Date Venue City State Series
11/14 Bakersfield Speedway Bakersfield Calif. USAC
11/16 11/18 Placerville Speedway Placerville Calif. USAC
11/21 11/22 Merced Speedway Merced Calif. USAC
11/25 Ventura Raceway Ventura Calif. USAC
3/10 3/11 Southern Illinois Center DuQuion Ill. Xtreme
3/30 3/31 Farmers City Raceway Farmers City Ill. Xtreme / Powri
5/13 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. Powri
6/1 Tri-City Speedway Granite City Ill. Xtreme
6/2 6/3 Wayne County Speedway Wayne City Ill. Xtreme
6/21 Charleston Speedway Charleston Ill. Powri
6/22 Lincoln Speedway Lincoln Ill. Powri
6/23 Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville Ill. Powri
6/24 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. Powri
7/22 Southern Illinois Center Marion Ill. Xtreme / Powri
8/18 Wayne County Speedway Wayne City Ill. USAC
8/19 Macon Speedway Macon Ill. USAC
9/15 Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville Ill. Xtreme
9/16 Highland Speedway Highland Ill. Xtreme
9/17 Red Hill Raceway Sumner Ill. Xtreme
4/21 4/22 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. USAC
6/4 Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt Ind. USAC
6/5 Circle City Raceway Indianapolis Ind. USAC
6/7 Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City Ind. USAC
6/8 Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville Ind. USAC
6/9 Bloomington Speedway Bloomington Ind. USAC
6/10 Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg Ind. USAC
6/11 Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Ind. USAC
9/1 9/2 Paragon Speedway Paragon Ind. Xtreme
9/21 Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City Ind. USAC
9/27 9/30 The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Speedway Ind. USAC
8/24 8/26 Davenport Speedway Davenport Iowa Powri
5/5 Humboldt Speedway Humboldt Kans. Xtreme
5/6 81 Speedway Wichita Kans. Xtreme
5/19 5/20 Belleville Short Track Belleville Kans. USAC
7/12 Solomon Valley Raceway Beloit Kans. USAC
4/14 4/15 Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely Mo. Xtreme / Powri
5/5 Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Sweet Springs Mo. Powri
5/6 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland Mo. Powri
5/21 Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Sweet Springs Mo. USAC
8/4 8/5 Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely Mo. Xtreme / Powri
5/23 5/24 Millbridge Speedway Millbridge N.C. Xtreme
8/12 Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro N.J. Xtreme
7/14 7/15 Jefferson County Speedway Fairbury Neb. USAC
7/29 Atomic Speedway Waverly Ohio Xtreme
7/30 Brushcreek Motorsports Complex Peebles Ohio Xtreme
9/22 9/23 Eldora Speedway Rossburg Ohio USAC
3/23 Creek County Speedway Sapulpa Okla. Powri
3/24 3/25 Port City Raceway Tulsa Okla. Powri
7/11 Red Dirt Raceway Meeker Okla. USAC
10/11 Creek County Speedway Sapulpa Okla. Powri
10/12 Port City Raceway Tulsa Okla. Xtreme / Powri
10/12 Port City Raceway Tulsa Okla. Powri
10/13 10/14 I-44 Riverside Speedway Oklahoma City Okla. Xtreme / Powri
8/8 Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway Newmanstown Pa. Xtreme
8/9 Action Track USA Kutstown Pa. Xtreme
8/10 Linda’s Speedway Jonestown Pa. Xtreme
8/11 Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run Pa. Xtreme
7/28 Ohio Valley Speedway Washington W.V. Xtreme
9/3 9/4 Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie Wis. USAC

