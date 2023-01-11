The final 2023 entry list for the Roar before the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona was released with 61 cars slated on the Daytona International Speedway road course.

After a preliminary entry list last month that featured teams, numbers, and cars, the Jan. 11 entry list featured the full driver lineups for the cars that will be testing and qualifying Jan. 20-22 for the 24-hour endurance race classic, which will take place Jan. 28-29.

Though most of the team combinations already had been announced, the finalized entry list confirmed some diver pairings that had been hazy such as the lineups for BMW M Team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s new LMDh cars.

Colton Herta was listed as the fourth driver for both BMW entries. The IndyCar star will be teamed with Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus and Marco Wittmann in the No. 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 and also will be in the No. 25 LMDh with Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly and Sheldon van der Linde.

Some driver slots remain TBD on the newest entry list for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener, though the teams have confirmed their plans (such as the No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing in LMP2).

Qualifying for the Rolex 24 at Daytona will take place at 1:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 22 and be streamed live on Peacock.

The green flag will fly on the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 28 with live NBC network TV coverage carrying the start as well as the race’s conclusion beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 29. Additional portions of the race will be televised live on USA Network with flag-to-flag streaming available on Peacock.

The field for the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona was capped at 61 cars because of the LMDh cars of the new premier Grand Touring Prototype class will require larger garage and pit stalls. IMSA officials have said at least 70 entry applications were submitted.

The class breakdown is nine cars in the new GTP; 10 in Le Mans Prototype (LMP2), nine in Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), eight in GT Daytona Pro (GTD Pro) and 25 in GT Daytona (GTD).

There are 11 active full-time IndyCar drivers in the field, including defending series champion Will Power making his IMSA sports car debut. Penske teammates Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin will be making their first Rolex 24 starts, too.

Defending Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric returns as the lone active NASCAR Cup Series driver in the field.

There are four manufacturers (Acura ARX-06, BMW M Hybrid V8, Cadillac V-LMDh and Porsche 963) represented in GTP, and each automaker has at least one past Rolex 24 winner in the fold.

According to IMSA, more than 230 drivers are expected to be behind the wheel during the race. At least 62 have an overall or class win in the Rolex 24 (led by GTD’s Andy Lally with five).