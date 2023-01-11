Entry list for the Roar before 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona: Driver lineups for the 61 cars

By Jan 11, 2023, 7:00 PM EST
Rolex entry list 2023
Michael L. Levitt/LAT/USA/IMSA
The final 2023 entry list for the Roar before the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona was released with 61 cars slated on the Daytona International Speedway road course.

After a preliminary entry list last month that featured teams, numbers, and cars, the Jan. 11 entry list featured the full driver lineups for the cars that will be testing and qualifying Jan. 20-22 for the 24-hour endurance race classic, which will take place Jan. 28-29.

Though most of the team combinations already had been announced, the finalized entry list confirmed some diver pairings that had been hazy such as the lineups for BMW M Team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s new LMDh cars.

Colton Herta was listed as the fourth driver for both BMW entries. The IndyCar star will be teamed with Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus and Marco Wittmann in the No. 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 and also will be in the No. 25 LMDh with Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly and Sheldon van der Linde.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for driver lineups in the Roar Before the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona

Some driver slots remain TBD on the newest entry list for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener, though the teams have confirmed their plans (such as the No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing in LMP2).

Qualifying for the Rolex 24 at Daytona will take place at 1:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 22 and be streamed live on Peacock.

TV COVERAGE: How to watch the Rolex 24 at Daytona and 2023 IMSA season

The green flag will fly on the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 28 with live NBC network TV coverage carrying the start as well as the race’s conclusion beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 29. Additional portions of the race will be televised live on USA Network with flag-to-flag streaming available on Peacock.

The field for the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona was capped at 61 cars because of the LMDh cars of the new premier Grand Touring Prototype class will require larger garage and pit stalls. IMSA officials have said at least 70 entry applications were submitted.

The class breakdown is nine cars in the new GTP; 10 in Le Mans Prototype (LMP2), nine in Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), eight in GT Daytona Pro (GTD Pro) and 25 in GT Daytona (GTD).

There are 11 active full-time IndyCar drivers in the field, including defending series champion Will Power making his IMSA sports car debut. Penske teammates Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin will be making their first Rolex 24 starts, too.

Defending Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric returns as the lone active NASCAR Cup Series driver in the field.

There are four manufacturers (Acura ARX-06, BMW M Hybrid V8, Cadillac V-LMDh and Porsche 963) represented in GTP, and each automaker has at least one past Rolex 24 winner in the fold.

According to IMSA, more than 230 drivers are expected to be behind the wheel during the race. At least 62 have an overall or class win in the Rolex 24 (led by GTD’s Andy Lally with five).

Jimmie Johnson still mulling Indy 500 return with Ganassi; is allowed to race a Honda

Associated PressJan 11, 2023, 4:00 PM EST
Jimmie Johnson Indy 500
Logan Riely/Getty Images
Jimmie Johnson has yet to rule out returning to the Indy 500 for 2023, but he told the Associated Press that his NASCAR comeback could complicate a one-off for IndyCar.

The seven-time Cup Series champion revealed Wednesday that his new team (which he co-owns with Richard Petty and Maury Gallahger) will be rebranded Legacy Motor Club. Johnson will drive the No. 84 Chevrolet, the reverse of his longtime No. 48.

In addition to being co-owner, Johnson will drive part time in NASCAR, starting with the Daytona 500.

Johnson told The Associated Press in a Wednesday interview he’s still working on the rest of his 2023 schedule, including partnership announcements. Carvana, which sponsored Johnson’s two seasons in the NTT IndyCar Series, will be his sponsor for the Daytona 500.

Johnson said running the all-star exhibition race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is still high on his priority list, but he acknowledged that it conflicts with the Indianapolis 500 qualifying weekend. Johnson made his Indy 500 debut last season, turning laps at over 240 mph – before qualifying 12th and crashing late to finish 28th.

“The All-Star race is really high on my personal list, so I hope to do it, but there’s the Indy 500 piece that is out there on the IndyCar side, and that would be a conflict,” Johnson told the AP, adding that Chip Ganassi Racing is awaiting a decision from him on returning to make his second Indianapolis 500 start.

“I know that CGR needs a decision soon. They’re going to allocate engine sets and still trying to get the pieces to fall into place, and part of that is from sponsorship perspective.”

He said he does have permission to race a Honda for Ganassi at Indianapolis Motor Speedway even though he now owns a Chevrolet team in NASCAR and will drive Chevys in a handful of Cup races. Johnson is not planning to enter the exhibition Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum later this month but will attend as a team owner.

Johnson will test NASCAR’s second-year Next Gen car for the first time later this month at Phoenix. He also is expected to be announced later this month as one of the three drivers for NASCAR’s Garage 56 program at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.