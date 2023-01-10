IndyCar drivers in 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona (UPDATED)

By Jan 10, 2023, 1:00 PM EST
IndyCar Rolex 24 Daytona
Mike Levitt/LAT Images/IMSA
The NTT IndyCar Series still is more than two months away from dropping the green flag, but the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona again will provide a season preview.

There are at least 11 active IndyCar drivers entered in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener Jan. 28-29 at Daytona International Speedway, including four in the rebranded premier GTP category that will feature the debut of the LMDh prototypes.

Meyer Shank Racing teammates Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud will return to the No. 60 Acura that won last year’s Rolex 24. The former Indy 500 winners will be teamed with MSR full-time sports car drivers Tom Blomqvist (who also was in last year’s winning car) and Colin Braun.

They will be joined in the top class by six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon and seven-time winner Colton Herta.

Entering his 23rd season at Chip Ganassi Racing, Dixon will be making his 20th Rolex 24 start and his third consecutive in Ganassi’s No. 01 Cadillac. Dixon is a three-time overall winner, most recently in 2020 with Wayne Taylor Racing.

Herta will be making his debut in the premier prototype division as BMW moves up with its team at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. This will mark the fifth Rolex 24 start for Herta, who was part of BMW’s winning GTLM entry in 2019 and the LMP2 winner last year.

Other IndyCar drivers entered in the 2023 Rolex 24:

–Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin will make their Daytona debuts together on the No. 8 Oreca entry of Tower Motorsports in LMP2.

–Teammate and defending series champion Will Power will make his IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona debut in GTD.

–Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay will make his third consecutive Rolex 24 start in LMP2, returning to the No. 11 of TDS Racing.

–Romain Grosjean will make his Rolex 24 debut in his new role as a factory driver for Lamborghini Squadra Corse. Grosjean will run endurance events in GTD with the No. 63 of Iron Lynx this season while also testing the team’s new Lamborghini LMDh that will make its 2024 debut in IMSA and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

–Kyle Kirkwood will return with Vasser Sullivan, teaming on the No. 12 Lexus in GTD with Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo and Parker Thompson.

–Devlin DeFrancesco, who won the LMP2 category last year with Herta and Pato O’Ward, announced he will race LMP2 at the Rolex 24 and the Michelin Endurance Cup races for Rick Ware Racing.

Though IndyCar will be well represented at the 61st Rolex 24, the series is slightly down from the 12 drivers in last year's race at Daytona.

Though IndyCar will be well represented at the 61st Rolex 24, the series is slightly down from the 12 drivers in last year’s race at Daytona.

New McLaren teammates in IndyCar, Alexander Rossi (a 2021 Rolex 24 winner with Wayne Taylor Racing) and Pato O’Ward (who won last year with Herta) aren’t entered in the 2023 Rolex 24.

Because Chip Ganassi Racing elected for three-driver lineups on its Cadillacs to prepare for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Alex Palou and Marcus Ericsson also didn’t return after making their Rolex 24 debuts last year.

With the LMDh, entering the Rolex 24 at Daytona has become a more coveted and exclusive process. Because the new cars require larger pit stalls, IMSA capped the entry list at 61. And with increased manufacturer involvement from BMW and Porsche, drivers with factory contracts have gotten priority on earning slots in IMSA’s new premier GTP division.

As of Jan. 10, 2023, here is the list of IndyCar drivers confirmed for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona (Driver, category, car/team):

Helio Castroneves: GTP, No. 60 Acura ARX-06, Meyer Shank Racing

Devlin DeFrancesco: LMP2, No. 51 Oreca, Rick Ware Racing

Scott Dixon: GTP, No. 1 Cadillac, Chip Ganassi Racing

Romain Grosjean: GTD Pro, No. 63 Huracán GT3 EVO2, Iron Lynx Racing

Colton Herta: GTP, BMW, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Kyle Kirkwood: GTD, No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3, Vasser Sullivan

Scott McLaughlin: LMP2, No. 8 Oreca, Tower Motorsports

Josef Newgarden: LMP2, No. 8 Oreca, Tower Motorsports

Simon Pagenaud: GTP, No. 60 Acura ARX-06, Meyer Shank Racing

Will Power: GTD, No. 75 Mercedes AMG GT3, Sun Energy 1

Rinus VeeKay: LMP2, No. 11 Oreca, TDS Racing

Dylan Ferrandis reset expectations with solid fourth-place finish in 2023 SuperMotocross opener

By Jan 10, 2023, 7:30 PM EST
Ferrandis reset 2023 SuperMotocross
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
After a disappointing 2022 season in both the Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross seasons, Dylan Ferrandis is ready to reset expectations with a bid to be the first 450 champion in the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship.

Leaving the 250 ranks behind in 2020, Ferrandis was riding as high as possible. He won the 2019 250 West division in Supercross and finished second in the outdoor series. The following year, he swept both championships, and had the SuperMotocross World Championship existed then, he would have been to top seed to walk away with the guaranteed $500,000 dollar prize.

What he earned was arguably more valuable as he secured a ride in the 450 class. That first season at the top level, Ferrandis showed a lot of consistency. Without a win to his credit, he scored four top-fives and 11 top-10s. He finished second to Eli Tomac in the second Houston race to land seventh in the points’ standings. That galvanized the rider and when the outdoor season began, he was on a mission.

In 2021, Ferrandis stood on the podium in 12 rounds and won the overall in half of those attempts on his way to the championship.

Last year was not nearly as successful. Ferrandis missed races in both series and finished outside the top 10.

But now it’s time for Ferrandis to reset for the 2023 SuperMotocross season.

“Every season is a reset,” Ferrandis told NBC Sports the day before the opening round of the 31-race combined season. “You start the first race with everybody at the same point, nobody has a point in the championship so everybody’s on the same page. So, for sure it’s a reset, but you also learn from the past season. I plan on not doing the same mistake and I want be better and the new Yamaha bike is a big step up for me and I’m sure it’s going to help me a lot to be better this season.”

On the opening lap of Anaheim 1, Ferrandis was not thinking about that reset. He completed Lap 1 in the middle of the pack, riding ninth among 22 competitors. He did not blaze his way to the lead. On a gnarly track that rutted quickly because of a week’s worth of rain, he meticulously worked his way forward, moving into seventh on Lap 4 of 21 and fifth by Lap 10. With six laps remaining, he climbed to fourth.

One reason for his precise procession through the field was likely the two injuries he suffered in 2022.

“It was two different injuries,” Ferrandis said. “In Supercross, it wasn’t too bad. It was a bone bruise. It didn’t need surgery whatsoever, but I couldn’t ride my bike. I was out for two weeks and then the championship was over.

“And then in Motocross I dislocated and broke at my left thumb. I couldn’t ride with that kind of injury and needed surgery. Two unfortunate injuries that cost me two championships. It’s the sport. It happened.”

Those missed races and poor showings in the points might have hurt his confidence, but racers have an uncanny knack for putting the past behind them. After finishing with a best result of seventh in two Motocross races in the middle of the season, Ferrandis gave himself a month to heal. He didn’t wait for the Supercross season to launch.

Ferrandis finished third in open competition at the Motocross of Nations, and was part of the French team that finished second in the Nations’ results by giving them a fourth- and sixth-place result.

“I raced in the Motocross of Nations,” Ferrandis said. “That was my last race and it wasn’t a long time ago, and I did good, so I still know I can do it.

“It’s not like I’ve been out for full year.”

A solid testing session in October added to his renewed confidence and now the reset is complete. Ferrandis has his eye set on the 2023 SuperMotocross title – and he has the memory of his 2021 Pro Motocross title to override any negative thoughts about last year.

