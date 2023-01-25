Helio Castroneves recalls ‘Days of Thunder’ moment to win the 2022 Rolex 24 at Daytona

By Jan 25, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
Helio Castroneves 2022 Rolex
Mike Levitt/LAT Images/IMSA
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – In the movie remake of Meyer Shank Racing’s victory in the 2022 Rolex 24 at Daytona, Helio Castroneves is Cole Trickle, and Simon Pagenaud is his Harry Hyde.

Castroneves, the four-time Indy 500 winner, was leading on the final lap entering the Le Mans Chicane on the backstretch when Mathieu Jaminet and Laurens Vanthoor collided directly in front while battling for the GTD Pro lead.

“It was a huge cloud of smoke and a huge moment,” Castroneves told NBC Sports. “It was just like ‘Days of Thunder’ when the guy went through the smoke and could see nothing. It was exactly like that. But thank god, when I came out, there was one car on one side, and the other car was on another, I was able to downshift, kept going and finish the lap.”

Fending off former teammate Ricky Taylor in hot pursuit, Castroneves closed out his second consecutive Rolex 24 victory and celebrated with a fence climb that he and the team largely credited to Pagenaud, his IndyCar teammate who played the part of a grizzled NASCAR crew chief-style whisperer in the closing laps by relying on his sports car wisdom to coach Castroneves in anticipation of the GTD Pro battle.

DETAILS FOR THE 61ST ROLEX 24How to watch, entry lists and schedules for the 2023 IMSA season opener

As he nervously watched Jaminet and Vanthoor furiously bang fenders, Pagenaud realized that the No. 60 Acura driven by Castroneves would catch the jousting Porsches while entering the “Bus Stop,” the nickname for the backstretch chicane that is the trickiest section of the Daytona International Speedway.

Simon Pagenaud kisses his first winning Rolex (Chris du Mond/IMSA).

“I remember being extremely stressed out, probably more than I’ve ever been in racing just because I have finished second in every big endurance race in my life,” Pagenaud told NBC Sports. “I told the team to let Helio know what’s happening ahead so he doesn’t misunderstand the battle and can judge it properly. Fortunately, for us, Helio judged it perfectly. The two Porsches went off track, and he managed and still stayed in the lead.

“That will stay with me a long time because it was a high level of stress, but the team was open-minded enough to listen and allow me to relay that message to Helio, which is very unusual on a team at this level of stress at the end of a race.”

Said Castroneves: “It was incredible that Simon was the one spotting the fight. He told the spotter to make sure they were letting me know and being aware. And I’m glad they did because I started backing off even with Ricky on my tail. The most difficult scenario was not being able to see it.”

The victory was the second in the Rolex 24 for Mike Shank (who also won the 2021 Indy 500 with Castroneves), and it validated the team owner’s decision to hire Castroneves and Pagenaud as his new full-time IndyCar drivers. Eight months later, MSR capped the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with its first title in the premier prototype category.

Shank said he loves pulling up YouTube to rewatch the Rolex 24 victory, which also featured a rebound from a punctured right rear tire that Castroneves calmly nursed to the pits for repairs.

“It makes me think about all the times when I don’t think our team got respect for as good as we were,” Shank told NBC Sports. “I think about those times, and it feels like redemption, and I love that. Because in a lot of people’s mind, we’re still the small team that can and all this stuff that I really get tired of (hearing).

“We’re not a small team anymore, and we’ve won some of the biggest races in the world, and I can bank our results against anyone. But it’s taken a long time to get that, so it makes me think how far we’ve come and how proud I am of the people who have been at MSR for some of them 25-26 years, what we’ve all done together.”

Oliver Jarvis, Tom Blomqvist, Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud (from left to right) celebrate their victory in the 60th Rolex 24 at Daytona (Brett Farmer/IMSA).

Despite the switch to a new hybrid engine in the rebranded Grand Touring Prototype category, MSR is off to a strong start in its title defense. Tom Blomqvist put the No. 60 on pole position for the 61st Rolex 24, which begins Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on NBC.

The team also has added Colin Braun, a three-time Rolex 24 class winner, to team full time with Blomqvist for a run at the championship. Just as they will in IndyCar as MSR teammates for the second consecutive year, Castroneves and Pagenaud return for MSR at Daytona to provide support both behind the wheel and on the pit box.

“When you’re on the bench, that’s what is really cruel about sports car racing,” Pagenaud said. “And what I’m not used to on the IndyCar side because I’m always in the fire of the action. In sports cars, you tend to put yourself in the car and in the head of the driver and at that moment when I calculated Helio was going to meet them in the Bus Stop, and if I’m Jaminet or Vanthoor, I’m not thinking of anybody else than me winning the race. So they don’t know it’s coming. There’s no way they even think of it.

“For me it was very important for me to relay that message, but I knew that Helio was going to judge it right because he’s got that Brazilian magic in these moments.”

2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after San Diego: Roczen moves up, Sexton falls

By Jan 24, 2023, 4:19 PM EST
0 Comments

Winning his Heat and the Main, Eli Tomac had another perfect week in San Diego to stay atop the 2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after San Diego while three of the top five 450 riders swapped positions.

Tomac won his heat convincingly with a two and a half second lead over second-place Jason Anderson. But while the final results show Tomac with a 1.1 second gap ahead of Cooper Webb in the Main, the reality is that Webb was much closer in the closing laps as he worked traffic just a little better. Hidden in the good news of his sweep of the first two weekends is that Tomac has not gotten off to a particularly strong start in the past couple of seasons. He was sixth in A1 in 2022 and fourth the next week in Oakland. In 2021, he was 13th in the first round in Houston and fifth in Round 3 there.

With Webb finishing second in both rounds of the Supercross season, Tomac has managed to create only a six-point differential between himself and the field, so he cannot afford to let up anytime soon.

MORE: Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence go two-for-two

Webb moves up a position this week partly because of problems affecting Chase Sexton. Points are not paid until the checkers wave over the Main, so Webb’s consecutive second-place finishes is the number that matters most, but he has not been quite as strong in his heats as Tomac with a third- and fifth-place finish. Considering how badly he struggled with the new KTM bike design in 2022, you are not hearing any complaints from the rider, however.

Ken Roczen is also figuring out a new bike with his switch from Honda to Suzuki in 2023. Unlike Webb, his Heats have been stronger than the Mains with runner-up finishes in the prelims at Anaheim and San Diego. Meanwhile, his Mains have been impressive enough with a pair of top-five finishes. If he continues to improve his feature results, he will quickly be talked about as one of the riders chasing the SuperMotocross championship.

With a sixth-place finish in last week’s Main event, Dylan Ferrandis lost ground to the top three riders, but he remains fourth in the SuperMotocross rankings after San Diego because of Sexton’s failure to finish his heat. Sixth is Ferrandis’ low water mark, however, as he swept the top five in both heats and finished fourth in A1.

Jason Anderson improved one position from sixth to fifth in the Power Rankings largely on the strength of last week’s second-place finish in his heat. It didn’t come without controversy, however, and he knocked Justin Barcia to the ground while completing the pass. After that race, he waited for Barcia in the tunnel and lashed his competitor with some choice words not often found in dictionaries.

As for Sexton, troubles in his Heat relegated him to last place in that race and forced him into Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). He finished respectably in the Main with a fifth, but the damage was already done in the Power Rankings. He fell from second in the rankings to ninth, but fans can expect him to climb next week with solid results in both Anaheim 2 races.

450 Rankings

This Week Driver
[Season wins]		 Power Avg. Last Week Diff.
1. Eli Tomac
[2 Main wins; 2 Heat wins]		 95.00 1 0
2. Cooper Webb 85.75 3 1
3. Ken Roczen 85.00 5 2
4. Dylan Ferrandis 81.50 4 0
5. Jason Anderson 76.00 6 1
6. Justin Barcia 73.75 11 5
7. Adam Cianciarulo 73.50 6 -1
8. Aaron Plessinger 69.25 6 -2
9. Chase Sexton
[1 Heat win]		 67.00 2 -7
10. Colt Nichols 66.75 9 -1
11. Joey Savatgy 63.50 10 -1
12. Marvin Musquin 61.00 12 0
13. Malcolm Stewart
[1 Heat win]		 58.75 13 0
14. Christian Craig 57.75 14 0
15. Dean Wilson 51.00 14 -1
16. Justin Hill 46.67 17 1
17. Shane McElrath 42.33 16 -1
18. Tristan Lane 41.00 24 6
19. Grant Harlan 40.67 21 2
20. Logan Karnow 36.50 19 -1

Supercross Points

There was no change at the top of the SuperMotocross 250 Power Rankings after San Diego as three riders replicated their podium results in back-to-back weeks.

Jett Lawrence swept the first two weeks of the Supercross season with a worst finish of second in his two heats. Moreover, most of these races were won in dominant fashion as he increased the size of his lead on the field with almost every lap. Catching him will not be an easy task as Lawrence is determined to win a fourth consecutive 250 championship.

Still, RJ Hampshire has managed to keep both the SuperMotocross points and Power Average close with consecutive second-place finishes. He’s won his first two heats.

Cameron McAdoo struggled early in his heat last week in San Diego. He was involved in two incidents on Lap 1 of that race and fell back as far as 17th. He methodically worked his way through the field, however, and ended the preliminary race in fifth. The Main was much more to his liking with McAdoo riding in second for most of that race before getting passed by Hampshire with time off the clock and the checkers in sight.

Last week, Enzo Lopes was tied with Max Vohland for fourth in the Power Rankings. With another second-place finish in his heat and a fourth in the Main, he earned a few more points in San Diego than at Anaheim 1.

Meanwhile, Vohland never recovered from the incident in his heat, where he finished 13th. The LCQ was not any kinder. He fell again in that race and finished well out of the transfer positions in eighth.

Vohland’s difficulties helped Mitchell Oldenburg assume fifth in the SuperMotocross Power Rankings. He entered last week’s Main with a sweep of the top five in two heats and the Anaheim Main before finishing seventh in San Diego.

250 Rankings

This Week Driver
[Season wins]		 Power Avg. Last Week Diff
1. Jett Lawrence – W
[2 Main wins; 1 Heat win]		 94.00 1 0
2. RJ Hampshire – W
[2 Heat wins]		 92.50 2 0
3. Cameron McAdoo – W
[1 Heat win]		 86.00 3 0
4. Enzo Lopes – W 83.75 4 0
5. Mitchell Oldenburg – W 77.00 6 1
6. Stilez Robertson – W 70.25 8 2
7. Phil Nicoletti – W 66.75 11 4
8. Max Vohland – W 66.33 4 -4
9. Dylan Walsh – W 62.50 8 -1
10. Derek Kelley – W 61.25 11 1
11. Cole Thompson – W 61.00 13 2
12. Levi Kitchen – W 60.00 7 -5
13. Pierce Brown – W 57.67 38 25
14. Anthony Rodriguez – W 53.00 16 2
15. Robbie Wageman – W 50.75 16 1
16. Ty Masterpool – W 47.50 14 -2
16. Kaeden Amerine – W 47.50 18 2
18. Dominique Thury – W 47.00 14 -4
19. Hunter Yoder – W 44.25 19 0
20. Austin Forkner – W 43.00 19 -1

* The NBC Power Rankings assign 100 points to a Main event winner and 90 points for each Heat and Triple Crown win. The points decrement by a percentage equal to the number of riders in the field until the last place rider in each event receives five points. The Power Ranking is the average of these percentage points over the past 45 days.

POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 1 AT ANAHEIM: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence gain an early advantage

Read more about SuperMotocross

NASCAR groundbreaking at LA Memorial Coliseum
SuperMotocross changes last two playoff dates; will end its 2023 season earlier
Supercross 2023: Results and points after San Diego
Supercross San Diego
Eli Tomac wins San Diego Supercross in 450; Jett Lawrence dominant again...