‘We had the performance’: Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan rebound from slow start

By May 14, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

INDIANAPOLIS – At 21 years old, Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Christian Lundgaard has the savvy of a racing driver much more experienced than his age.

That is why he was able to put the disappointment of his fourth-place finish in Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix in proper perspective after starting from the pole position for the first time with high hopes of scoring his first career victory.

“Going to bed last night, my one target was to see what we could do today,” the driver from Hedensted, Denmark, told NBC Sports as he sat on the pit wall after the race. “Yes, I was optimistic. But I didn’t believe it was going to be a clear and easy race taking off from the beginning.

NBC SPORTS AT THE INDY 500: Full broadcast schedule for May

“We had the performance this weekend. We need to keep that in mind. It might not have been on Saturday, but we were much better than in the past.

“It was a positive at the end.”

It was also a sense of relief.

“I have relief that the race is over because the car was really tough to drive today,” Lundgaard admitted. “At least to get a top four, we can be happy with. Shout out to the whole RLL team today. We’ve been quick. To get a top-four is a relief.

“It’s points.”

Though the second-year IndyCar driver didn’t win Saturday on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, he knows his racing career is a journey, not a sprint.

“To be in the top five is where we want to be, really,” Lundgaard said. “That’s a positive.

“Starting on the pole and not getting the win is disappointing, but overall, it has been a great weekend. We were second in both practice sessions and came away with the pole. To get out of here fourth, I think we can be happy with that today.”

He also knew that he gave it all he had over the 85 laps.

“I think I gave it a little more than I had,” Lundgaard told NBC Sports after he climbed out of the No. 45 Hy-Vee Honda. “We struggled with balance today. The car was, from one run to another run, a different balance. It was very difficult to understand the car.

“There was a point where I didn’t think I was going to make it through on balance. The car was so difficult to drive. If we had started eighth with the car like we had today, we wouldn’t have finished fourth.

“But we are in the top five and that is a positive.”

Despite a car that was difficult to drive, Lundgaard led 13 laps in Saturday’s race. He lost the lead at the end of the first lap when eventual race winner Alex Palou (the only driver in the top seven to start on the alternate faster tire) passed him in Turn 14.

From that point, Palou’s No. 10 Dallara-Honda was able to control the outcome of the race, which featured 12 lead changes between eight drivers.

“Alex’s car had grip,” Lundgaard said. “That was the edge. Their car was strong on tire management today. Sure, there was some strategy that we could have done better, but they were just quick.

“It just wasn’t our day today.”

The driver from Denmark wrestled with a car that change dramatically from one run to another – a nature of the difference between the Firestone black (primary) and red (alternate) tires and whether they were new or used.

The blacks are more durable and last longer but are a harder compound with less pace. The reds are faster but softer and don’t last as long.

Also, engineers and team members try to determine the best setup for the car based on what the track conditions will be on the extremely weather-sensitive Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The driver can make certain adjustments with the controls inside the car, but other changes to the wings are done during pit stops.

“We are trying to adjust to the balance with the wings on the pit stops, but I don’t think we got it right today,” Lundgaard told NBC Sports. “I don’t think the setup of the car was optimal for today’s race conditions and the tires.

“But it’s great points for us. I would rather be happy to say now we finished fourth, than cry over a 10th.

“We’re in the mix.”

It was a stint on used tires that kept Lundgaard from contending for the victory.

“I told the crew, ‘What are we doing?’ Let’s get off of these,” Lundgaard said. “That car was horrible to drive at that point.

“It was a tough day. It wasn’t as quick today unfortunately, but to come home fourth, there was a point in this race where I thought we weren’t going to finish in the top-10 with that pace and balance of the car. To end up fourth is a win right now.

“But we have to look at the perspective of how great performance wise we were all weekend. That’s the positive we can take away from this weekend.

“Now, we have kick-started the ‘Month of May.’”

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing finally had a moment of success after a terrible start to the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season.

Entering Saturday’s race, the team owned by 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former late night host David Letterman and Southside Chicago industrialist Michael Lanigan was contending with Meyer Shank Racing for underachiever status in IndyCar.

Veteran driver Graham Rahal had a promising start to the season with a sixthin the March 5 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg but followed with finishes of 24th at Texas Motor Speedway, 12th at Long Beach and 17th at Barber.

Jack Harvey had struggled all season with a 22nd at St. Pete, 18th at Texas, a decent 13th at Long Beach and a 24th at Barber Motorsports Park.

By comparison, Lundgaard had become the leader of the team based on finishes.

He started the season ninth at St. Petersburg but dropped to 19th at Texas Motor Speedway and 14th at Long Beach. He rebounded at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, by starting and finishing sixth.

Friday on the IMS road course provided some hope for the team. Lundgaard won his first career NTT IndyCar Series pole, Harvey qualified fourth, and Rahal was 14th.

The race was a different story for Harvey after he locked up his tires and lost several positions on the track. He finished 20th. Rahal was able to fight his way to a 10th.

Lundgaard was in position for a podium finish before Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi raced him hard in the infield section of the course and took third.

Lundgaard still held off another Arrow McLaren driver, Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden, for fourth in a “pick me up” weekend for the team.

“Absolutely,” Lundgaard said. “A shoutout to the whole team. We were competitive across all three cars. Graham was there in qualifying but struggled in the practice sessions. But Jack and I were there all weekend.

“We got the pole and two cars in the Fast Six. It’s the closest RLL qualifying in a long time so we can be satisfied with that.

“These are the things we need to learn moving on, but we will try our best.

“We fought in the top all weekend. It’s a huge relief for the team to have the performance for once. I wish we could have won the race today, but we were up there with the pole.

“The whole weekend has been a pleasure.”

Rico Nault is the team manager at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and oversees the entire operation for all three cars. The team moved into a spectacular new shop in Zionsville, Indiana, during the offseason.

It may be the best of any IndyCar team at the moment because of its layout, spaciousness and amenities.

Unfortunately for the team, there has been little to celebrate in 2023.

That is why Lundgaard’s performance was so important on Saturday.

“Honestly, we’ve been bad the last couple of years,” Nault told NBC Sports. “We’ve historically been quite a bit better than that and we haven’t been doing good.

“It’s been a disappointing couple of seasons and was really surprised when we started off as bad as we did. I’m glad we had some good results here, and hopefully, this will push us forward to more results in the future.”

Nault and his crew had Sunday off and will reflect on Saturday before getting ready for Indianapolis 500 practice on Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET (the session will be broadcast on Peacock as part of more than 60 hours of NBC Sports coverage from IMS in May).

“It was a solid weekend as far as our pace,” Nault said. “Unfortunately, our race strategy leaves something to be desired today. All three cars had issues. Jack Harvey locked it up and went off once and Graham Rahal had an issue and had a flat tire.

“There are a lot of positives to be said here. It’s really good when you super (angry) that you end up fourth, but I’m super (angry) that we ended up fourth.

“If you’re not winning, you want more. Fourth place from the pole is disappointing but still a great weekend for Rahal Letterman Lanigan. My God, the team really needed this.”

They realize in order to win, first they must return to being competitive. Lundgaard led a return to competitiveness over the weekend and Nault hopes it’s the start of the team’s return.

“The guys did a great job this weekend,” Nault said. “All three cars were solid, but we have to do a little bit better. When you get up there, it’s a whole new level, and we are out of practice.

“We have to get back in practice.

“I’m happy for the team. Think the guys did a really good job. I’m impressed by the engineers what they have been able to do.

“We just have to finish the deal.”

Christian Lundgaard will shave off his mustache after his first IndyCar victory (Bruce Martin).

Lundgaard grew an offseason mustache on a bet that he would shave it off when he won his first NTT IndyCar Series race. He told NBC Sports on the grid before the GMR Grand Prix he had planned to shave it in victory lane later that day.

The ‘Stache lives on, for at least another two weeks. His next chance to shave it off is May 28 — the Indy 500.

“The next race will not be a bad one to shave off the mustache,” Lundgaard said. “Right now, it’s how can we improve more off this race.”

The 107th Indianapolis 500 on the 2.5-mile oval will require a completely different skillset than what was needed on the IMS road course for a talent such as Lundgaard who has vast experience racing similar circuits in Europe.

“We’ll be going the other way around and a lot faster so we will definitely need to bring some new underwear for that,” he said. “I’m excited. It will be my second Indianapolis 500.

“Now, I know what it is all about. I’ll take it all in and enjoy it as much as I can.”

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 

Chase Sexton wins Salt Lake City Supercross finale, secures championship with an exclamation point

By May 14, 2023, 3:35 AM EDT
Sexton Salt Lake Supercross
Feld Motor Sports/Align Media
0 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Chase Sexton was determined there would be no asterisk attached to his championship and ended the 2023 season and Monster Energy Supercross finale in Salt Lake City, with the win and an exclamation point instead. Sexton snapped a 20-year championship losing streak for Honda to become the first rider since Ricky Carmichael in 2003 to win for the manufacturer.

With Hunter Lawrence clinching the 250 East title in Nashville and Jett Lawrence clinching the West in Denver, Honda had a clean sweep of the Supercross championships.

Sexton’s Salt Lake City win was his third consecutive and fourth in the last five rounds and in each race, he rode flawlessly.

While it is true that two of his closest competitors fell to injury in the past two rounds, Sexton did everything in his control by winning the Nashville race and taking over second in the points when Cooper Webb was injured. He won and took the points’ lead from Eli Tomac in Denver when that rider ruptured his Achilles tendon.

Championships come in all shapes and sizes.

Sexton dominated the night by grabbing the holeshot and riding away from the field. When the checkers waved, he had an 18-second lead over Aaron Plessinger and had lapped his way up to fifth-place.

“I worked my whole life for this exact moment since I was four years old,” Sexton told NBC Sports’ Will Christien. “My dad and I traveled the world to go to races and it paid off. The season has been up and down.

“But they have 17 races for a reason and you have to stay strong. I’m so proud of how I’ve bounced back this year. It goes to show I can make the whole race. I’ve made strides this year and it paid off.”

Sexton’s charge to the points’ lead began six rounds ago with a second-place finish in Glendale, Arizona after a series of mistakes had him virtually out of the conversation for the title. Being left out of the conversation made him angry and in the post-race news conference, he said that was a key motivation for the perfect performances he’s put together with his last four wins.

Plessinger made his return to the series after missing three rounds to injury.

Still sore from a crash in New Jersey, he was determined to make noise in a field that has been depleted by injuries. Plessinger grabbed the holeshot in his heat and led until time ran off the clock, but needed to complete the last two laps. At the end of the whoops, he got behind on his braking and blew through the end of the bowl turn, taking out a robotic camera in the process.

It took a while to disentangle his bike from the apparatus and Plessinger fell to 10th, but made his way around Joan Cros on the final lap and qualified for the main with his ninth-place finish.

“Man, I’m feeling good especially after that crash in the heat race,” Plessinger told NBC Sports’ Daniel Blair. “It was a tough choice coming back to race this round because I’m still sore. I figured I’d give the fans a good race to watch and that’s what I did. I didn’t go out without a bang; I took out one of your cameras and got a little muddy.”

Justin Hill stood on the final step of the podium, completing a series of races in which he finished better with each consecutive outing. Hill finished fifth at Nashville and was fourth last week in Denver.

“The expectations just kept moving,” Hill said. “What a year for Team Tedder. We’re just out here doing our thing and enjoying it and I couldn’t be happier.”

The battle for second through fourth was intense between Plessinger, Hill and Adam Cianciarulo. Each of them saw this as an opportunity to end the season on a high note.

RESULTS: How they finished in the 450 Overall in Denver

One week after scoring an emotional podium finish, Cianciarulo scored his second top-five of the season with a fourth-place result. He chased the leader for the first half of the race until Plessinger caught him. Riding with soreness in his arm after having stem cell therapy during the week, he chose discretion and a solid finish.

After scoring five consecutive top-10s without a top-five, Dean Wilson finished fifth for his best result of the season.

Ken Roczen entered the final round needing only two points to pass Webb for third in the standings. A near crash in a bowl turn on Lap 1 put an end to his race as he hyper-extended his knee. Roczen finished last in the Main and earned only a single point. Compounding his frustration was the fact that he was in a league of his own in his heat, winning with an advantage of 12 seconds over Wilson.

Jett Lawrence ended his 250 Supercross career in style, taking his 13th win in this class and moving into a tie for third with Jeremy McGrath.

After clinching his championship last week in Denver, Lawrence said he was not going to take any risks this weekend as he prepared to move into the 450 class in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, but with his closest rival for most of the season ahead of him in the Main, Lawrence could not pass up the opportunity to get around RJ Hampshire.

“The emotions haven’t come out quite yet,” Lawrence said after the race. “The last 250 race, to come out on top; it’s been awesome. This 250 has been unreal to me. It’s who I am today.”

For Lawrence, this is his fourth consecutive championship after winning the last two Motocross titles and last year’s 250 East championship.

Hampshire held on to finish second with Levi Kitchen in third, which led Lawrence to declare the race a romp for the 250 West riders. “All West guys top three,” he declared. “Is West the best? I’d say so.”

Click here for 250 overall results

The highly touted battle between Jett and his 250 East championship winning brother, never materialized as Hunter Lawrence got a bad start out of the gate and was involved in a pileup on Lap 1 that dropped him outside the top 10 for most of the race.

The first 250 East/West Showdown was overshadowed by rain that began to fall just as the riders hit the gate for the feature. After a lengthy delay for lightning to clear the area that weekend, the track was turned into a muddy pit. The East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City was also defined by rain, but with sunshine during most of the afternoon, the moisture soaked into the ground and track held up. It was slippery but did not fall to the same conditions as New Jersey.

Hampshire grabbed the early lead with Jett on his back tire. For the past two weeks, Jett has said that his focus is on his move to the 450 class, but with adrenaline flowing and a chance to beat his rival, Jett surged in the middle of the race.

“The little punk got me,” Hampshire said. “I had a good start. I was stoked on that and I came around the second turn and looked at the board and saw he was right behind me and said ‘this is going to be a long one’. He was better than me in the whoops. I tried to protect it. I knew he was there. But I can’t take away from this season.”

Jett and Hampshire have had heated battles all season and Jett gave him a little elbow grease halfway through the race as he then pushed Hampshire wide to take the lead. In the post-race conference, Hampshire said it was a good thing Lawrence scooted away because he fully intended to repay the favor in the next turn.

Kitchen secured the final podium position after winning the 250 West heat race by a sizeable margin over Hampshire and Jett.

Jo Shimoda was the top 250 East rider in fourth and Jordon Smith rounded out the top five.

A Lap 1 accident collected several riders including Hunter and the 250 East heat winner Haiden Deegan. Hunter climbed to sixth at the checkers with Deegan in eighth.

The disappointment for Deegan was as sharp as it was for Hunter. Named Supercross Rookie of the Year earlier in the day, his heat win served notice that he would be in line to take the mantle and be one of the top contenders next season.

“I’ll just tell you this; [the heat win] boosted my confidence quite a bit,” Deegan said. “I got the holeshot and ran away.”

2023 Race Recaps

Denver: Chase Sexton wins, takes points’ lead with Eli Tomac injury
Nashville: Sexton keeps hope alive; Cooper Webb out
New Jersey: Justin Barcia wins muddy race; first in two years
Atlanta: Sexton is back in the championship picture
Glendale: Eli Tomac wins 51st, breaks tie with James Stewart
Seattle: Tomac wins and ties Webb for first
Detroit: Sexton inherits win after Aaron Plessinger falls
Indianapolis: Ken Roczen gets first win in more than a year
Daytona: Tomac extends Daytona record with seventh win
Arlington: Webb wins for second time, closes to two of Tomac
Oakland: Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael with 48 wins
Tampa: Webb gets first 2023 win
Houston: Tomac bounces back from A2 crash to win third race of 2023
Anaheim 2: Triple Crown produces new winners Sexton, Levi Kitchen
San Diego: Tomac, Jett Lawrence double down
Anaheim 1: Tomac wins opener for the first time

More SuperMotocross coverage

Hunter and Jett Lawrence faceoff one last time
Malcolm Stewart renews with Husqvarna
Adam Cianciarulo: “It’s about what you notice in life’
Eli Tomac and James Stewart comment on Tomac’s injury
Eli Tomac suffers season-ending injury
Cooper Webb sustains concussion, out for season
Results and points after Denver
Chase Sexton wins, takes points’ lead

Read more about SuperMotocross

Hunter Jett faceoff
One last faceoff for Hunter and Jett Lawrence in Supercross 250s at Salt...
Supercross Utah Round 17
Saturday’s Supercross Round 17 in Utah: How to watch, start times,...
Ricky Carmichael James Stewart
Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart add new NBC booth bonds to their lifelong...