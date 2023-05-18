How to watch Indy 500 qualifying this weekend on NBC and Peacock

By May 18, 2023, 7:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

The starting grid for the 107th Indy 500 will be set this weekend with more than 10 hours of TV qualifying coverage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Peacock Premium.

There are 34 cars on the entry list for the race, which means that at least one driver won’t qualify at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the May 28 race (11 a.m. ET, NBC and Peacock, with exclusive prerace coverage starting at 9 a.m.)

The field of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing will feature nine former winners: Four-time winner Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, ’21), two-time winners Juan Pablo Montoya (2000, 2015) and Takuma Sato (2017, 2020), plus winners Scott Dixon (2008), Tony Kanaan (2013), Alexander Rossi (2016), Will Power (2018), Simon Pagenaud (2019) and Marcus Ericsson (2022).

NBC will have four hours of Indy 500 qualifying this weekend from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET Saturday and 4-6 p.m. ET Sunday. Peacock exclusively will stream five hours of qualifying Saturday from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET and 4:30-6 p.m. ET as well as from 2-3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With an increased 100 horsepower from an added turbo boost starting on the “Fast Friday” practice, qualifying speeds will be more than 230 mph. NBC Sports’ Tim Layden wrote an essay about the importance and uniqueness of Indy 500 qualifying that will air Saturday.

The pole position and first four rows of the starting grid will be decided Sunday during Top 12 and Fast Six qualifying. A Last Chance Qualifying session will determine the final three spots.

NBC Sports’ broadcast team of play-by-play announcer Leigh Diffey and analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe will call the weekend’s action. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Steve Letarte, Dillon Welch and Dave Burns will provide reports from the pits.

Here’s the full broadcast grid for the rest of Indy 500 qualifying practice and the May 28 race (all times are ET):
Date Event Platform(s) Time (ET)
Fri., May 19 Indy 500 Practice Peacock Noon-6 p.m.
Sat., May 20 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying NBC, Peacock 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Sun., May 21 Indy 500 Fast 12 Practice Peacock 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Indy 500 Fast 12 Qualifying Peacock 2-3 p.m.
Indy 500 Qualifying NBC, Peacock 4-6 p.m.
Mon., May 22 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 1-3 p.m.
Fri., May 26 Indy 500 Carb Day Final Practice Peacock 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pit Stop Competition Peacock 2:30-4 p.m.
Sat., May 27 Indy 500 Parade Peacock Noon-2 p.m.
Sun., May 28 Indy 500 Pre-Race Peacock 9-11 a.m.
Indy 500 Pre-Race NBC, Peacock, Universo 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
107th Indianapolis 500 NBC, Peacock, Universo 12:30-4 p.m.
Mon., May 29 Indy 500 Victory Celebration Peacock 8-11 p.m.

Kyle Larson scores first High Limit Sprint Car win at Wayne County Speedway

By May 18, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
High Limit Larson
High Limit Sprint Car Series
0 Comments

Kyle Larson scored his first High Limit Sprint Car Series win in his fourth start at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio in Sheldon Haudenschild’s Buckey Brawl.

The win capped off a perfect record of top-five finishes this season in the series Larson co-owns with brother-in-law Brad Sweet and continues a trend of finishing better in each successive start. Last year in the single event run by High Limit, Larson finished 10th at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Indiana in a race won by Michael “Buddy” Kofoid. Larson was running second in that race until he cut a tire.

Larson avoided disappointment Tuesday night, leading 28 of the 35 laps at Wayne County and banking $35,023 for his effort. The High Limit Series was launched in an effort to bring high-dollar payouts for midweek races and part of Larson’s winnings included a $3,000 bounty for beating the eponymous promoter of the race.

Larson now has six major wins this season with two NASCAR Cup series victories, one in the Xfinity Series, one in Lucas Oil Late Models, one in the Superbowl of Racing and one in the All-Star Circuit of champions.

Larson also won a DIRTcar Modified race at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio earlier this year to give him 10 wins in seven divisions on that track.

MORE: Gio Scelzi wins 2023 High Limit season opener at Lakeside Speedway 

Haudenschild was reared 15 minutes away from the track in Wooster, Ohio and the High Limit race was a chance to give back to his local racing community. Haudenschild sits fifth in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series standing with one win and four top-fives in 19 starts, but he was unsuccessful in his bid to win his home track race, finishing 10th after starting ninth at Wayne County.

Starting third, it took just two laps for Larson to pass Justin Sanders for second and three more laps to take the lead from Chase Randall. From then on, Larson cruised to victory after beginning to lap the field on Lap 20.

Sanders held onto second place, but Randall went over the wall in Turn 2 with one lap remaining and finished 20th. Randall climbed from the car and walked to the ambulance.

MORE: Three races, three winners with Anthony Macri victorious at 34 Raceway 

Justin Peck assumed third in the final rundown with Brian Brown in fourth. Rico Abreu rounded out the top five.

Larson entered the race tied with Tyler Courtney for the points lead, but Courtney crashed with eight laps remaining. Courtney finished 22nd, which dropped him to fifth in the standings, 33 markers behind Larson.

The winner at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa in the most recent High Limit Sprint Car race, Anthony Macri moved to second behind Larson in the standings.

The promise of a big payday brought 54 entrants to the track and the 0.375-mile dirt track started a field of 26 cars.

Read more about Motorsports

Indy 500 qualifying TV
How to watch Indy 500 qualifying this weekend on NBC and Peacock
Kyle Larson Indy
NASCAR champ Kyle Larson visits Indy 500 practice in prep for Arrow McLaren...
Indy 500 marshal Beatriz
Stephanie Beatriz, star of Peacock’s ‘Twisted Metal,’ named...