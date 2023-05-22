Stefan Wilson transported to hospital ‘in good spirits’ after Indy 500 practice crash

By May 22, 2023, 2:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

INDIANAPOLIS — In the first crash on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this month in preparation for the 107th Indy 500, Stefan Wilson was placed on a stretcher and transported to the hospital after colliding with Katherine Legge in Turn 1 during practice Monday.

The crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. ET with 50 minutes remaining in the two-hour session when Legge ran into the back of Wilson just above the white line on the entry to the corner as they approached a line of cars. The two cars made contact near the apex of the turn, and that sent both machines shooting up to the outside wall.

Both cars made very heavy contact with the outside wall, Legge’s No. 44 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Dallara-Honda briefly lifted off the pavement before sliding through the south chute. Legge was able to get out of the car near Turn 2 once the AMR Safety Team arrived.

SUNDAY’S INDY 500: Details, schedules and how to watch the race on NBC, Peacock

RAHAL NIGHTMARE: Graham follows in father Bobby’s unfortunate tire tracks in getting bumped 30 years later

After slamming the wall head on in his No. 24 Chevrolet, Wilson needed assistance from the AMR Safety Team. With the use of a backboard, he was placed on a stretcher and loaded into the ambulance. According to the IMS public address announcer, Wilson was being taken directly to Methodist Hospital for further evaluation.

The Sheffield, England, native gave a thumbs up to the crowd from the stretcher while being wheeled to the ambulance.

Dr. Julia Vaizer, director of medical services for the NTT IndyCar Series, told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch that Wilson was alert and communicating with medical personnel throughout the incident.

“I can tell you he’s doing well,” Vaizer said. “He’s being transported to local hospital for advanced imaging and further evaluation, but he’s in good spirits.”

Legge said she was OK after being evaluated at the IU Health Infield Medical Hospital.

“The cars in front were all checking up,” Legge told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch. “I lifted as much as I could and downshifted, hit the brakes, but it wasn’t enough as they were checking up. So I ran into the back of Stefan, and we both ended up in the wall.”

Legge said she was unsure of the backup situation at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, which failed to qualify Graham Rahal’s car Sunday for the Indy 500. RLL teammate Jack Harvey bumped Rahal from the 33-car starting lineup, joining Legge and Christian Lundgaard (who all qualified in the last two rows).

“I know it’s another blow to the team, though after yesterday, those guys don’t deserve it,” Legge said. “That’s not right.”

In a release from the team later, Legge said she had downshifted twice before impact and said she was “fine and happy to know that Stefan is, too.”

It was the first crash at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway since the track opened for Indy 500 practice last Wednesday (after a Tuesday session was rained out).

Defending series champion Will Power said he was just in front of the crash but was unable to see how it started. He also encountered cars rapidly decelerating during the practice.

“That’s always the case,” Power said. “You’ve got to be really on top of (it) because the brake pedal is super long. When a big pack checks up, it can surprise you, so if I see a bunch of cars up front, I always leave a gap and are aware that you can come in and have nowhere to go.

“It’s not like the race where you can never lift. There’s people lifting out of line, trying to get back in, people on different tire life and such. Yeah, it can all pack up for you really quickly if you’re not ready. I just think always at this place, you’ve got to be on your toes always. You can never relax. It’s so fast. It’s so easy to get a push-off, so easy to sort of clip a wall. Someone has a mistake in front of you, it’s just a fast place.”

Caden Braswell joins Troy Lee Design factory GasGas team for start of 2023 Motocross season

By May 22, 2023, 6:16 PM EDT
Braswell GasGas Motocross
Troy Lee Designs
0 Comments

Caden Braswell will join Michael Mosiman in the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GasGas Factory team for the first four round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Braswell made six Mains in 2023 riding a Honda with one top-10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and another pair of 12th-place finishes.

“I’m looking forward to racing for Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing in the first four rounds of Pro Motocross,” Braswell said in a press release. “My goals are to do my best and I’m excited for the gates to drop on the 2023 season.”

Braswell will race these rounds in relief of the injured Pierce Brown, who broke his hand earlier this month while testing for the outdoor season.

“Tough news to break but unfortunately I broke my hand last Friday while prepping for outdoors and had to get it fixed up in surgery today,” Brown said at the time in an Instagram post. “I’ve also been dealing with a torn meniscus for the last month or so and I went ahead and got that fixed up today too thanks to Dr. Greenbaum. We’re on the mend and I’m going to be doing everything possible to get back ASAP.”

MORE: Hunter Lawrence overcame doubt and injury to win the Supercross 250 East championship

Braswell will line up at Pala, California this weekend alongside Mosiman, who has been missing from the lineup since he suffered a concussion at Daytona.

“We’re very excited to have Caden Braswell on board our MC 250F Factory Edition for the first four rounds of Pro Motocross,” said Max Lee, Troy Lee Designs team manager. “We have had a long relationship with Caden, he’s a great kid and works hard, so it’s exciting for him to have this opportunity and to see what he can do.”

While he raced on a Honda this year, the move to Troy Lee Designs will mark a return to GasGas. Riding with their amateur program, he was the 2022 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award recipient following the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He won the 250 Pro Sport overall as part of the GASGAS amateur program.

Troy Lee Design’s 450 rider, Justin Barcia remains sidelined for now with a collarbone and shoulder injury.

Other 2023 Injury News

450 riders
Eli Tomac, Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal
Justin Barcia, collarbone and shoulder
Jason Anderson, vertebrae
Cooper Webb, concussion
Christian Craig, elbow
Dylan Ferrandis, concussion | Will not return until Motocross
Marvin Musquin, wrist
Malcolm Stewart, knee | Signs two-year extension
Aaron Plessinger, hip | returned at Salt Lake City

250 riders
Nate Thrasher, hip
Stilez Robertson, leg
Cameron McAdoo, shoulder
Jalek Swoll, arm
Seth Hammaker, arm and wrist
Austin Forkner, knee | Injury isn’t the hardest part
Jo Shimoda, collarbone | returned at Atlanta

Read more about SuperMotocross

Fighting doubt and injury, Hunter Lawrence dominated the 250 East Supercross...
SuperMotocross Rankings season finale
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Supercross finale: Chase Sexton,...
Supercross Results Salt Lake
Supercross 2023: Results and points after season finale in Salt Lake City