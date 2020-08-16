Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A dream season on dirt for Kyle Larson continued Saturday night with his fourth World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series victory this year at historic Knoxville Raceway.

Capping “The One and Only” with a wire-to-wire victory in the 30-lap feature race of the Brownells Capitani Classic, Larson earned a $50,000 payday in the event that essentially replaced the canceled Knoxville Nationals.

Though he has yet to win the prestigious race most associated with “The Sprint Car Capital of the World,” Larson said last week that a victory in The One and Only would be on par with the Knoxville Nationals because of its difficult format and competitive field.

LARSON ON NASCAR: ‘I’d love an opportunity if it came’

“It means a lot,” said Larson, who has more than 30 victories in sprint cars and midgets this year and has been virtually unbeatable since the beginning of June. “We wish it was the Nationals but hats off to the Outlaws and Knoxville, and everyone who helps present this race and award this purse.”

The Elk Grove, California, native, who won the feature race opener Thursday night and also swept a World of Outlaws doubleheader weekend June 12-13, has won five of his past six starts at Knoxville in the No. 57 car owned by Paul Silva.

With his seventh Outlaws victory this season, Larson has 15 career wins in the NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

We’re only a year away from heartbreak or triumph at the 2021 Knoxville Nationals.

RESULTS, BROWNELLS CAPITANI CLASSIC

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps) – 1. 57-Kyle Larson [1][$50,000]; 2. 41-David Gravel [5][$25,000]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart [3][$12,500]; 4. 2-Carson Macedo [6][$8,000]; 5. 71-Spencer Bayston [8][$7,000]; 6. 49-Brad Sweet [4][$6,000]; 7. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [9][$5,750]; 8. 17A-Austin McCarl [19][$5,500]; 9. 24-Rico Abreu [7][$5,250]; 10. 83-Daryn Pittman [12][$5,000]; 11. 26-Cory Eliason [14][$4,500]; 12. 15-Donny Schatz [24][$4,250]; 13. 18-Gio Scelzi [16][$4,000]; 14. 12N-Joey Saldana [10][$3,750]; 15. 48-Danny Dietrich [22][$3,500]; 16. 21-Brian Brown [21][$3,250]; 17. O9-Matt Juhl [23][$3,000]; 18. 19-Shane Stewart [15][$3,000]; 19. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [20][$3,000]; 20. 1A-Jacob Allen [11][$3,000]; 21. 9-James McFadden [13][$3,000]; 22. 17W-Shane Golobic [17][$3,000]; 23. 4-Terry McCarl [18][$3,000]; 24. 87-Aaron Reutzel [2][$3,000]; Lap Leaders: Kyle Larson 1-30.