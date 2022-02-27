Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A drama filled night saw Eli Tomac take the overall win in 450s as the Round 8 results continue to show a tight battle for the top spot in the Monster Energy Supercross championship.

Tomac got off to a slow start in the first feature and had to battle his way through the field, but accidents at the head of the pack opened a door for him to finish third. His next two starts in the Triple Crown showdown were much better and Tomac had to be content with a pair of runner-up finishes. With a 3-2-2, Tomac swept the podium and earned his third overall win of the season.

One of Tomac’s two previous wins came in another Triple Crown race earlier this year at Glendale.

Tomac extended his points lead over Anderson to six.

RESULTS: Click here for 450 Results; Click here for 250 Results

The second and third races of the night featured head-to-head matchups between Tomac and Jason Anderson, who last week trimmed Tomac’s points advantage to three. Anderson got the best of both duels and won those races, but an altercation with Malcolm Stewart as they battled for the lead in Race 1 sent Anderson to the ground and outside the top five. His sixth-place finish in that race was the only time he stumbled during the night.

The Arlington race began where it ended in 2021: with Cooper Webb standing on the podium. Last year, Webb swept three separate nights of racing as the Monster Energy Supercross series took up residency in this stadium. In 2022, he followed his Race 1 win in the Triple Crown format with a pair of fourth-place finishes and third overall.

Click here Race 1 results | Race 2 | Race 3

Chase Sexton swept the top five and earned one podium finish on his way to fourth in the overall standings. His Supercross Round 8 results of 4-3-5 allowed him to close on Justin Barcia for fifth in the points standings.

Stewart was leading Race 1 when a mistimed pass by Anderson sent both to the ground. On his way back to his bike to remount, Stewart tackled Anderson to insure he would be the one to remount first. Stewart finished fifth in that race, sixth in Race 2 and stood on the podium in Race 3 with a third. That extends a current top-five streak to seven.

Click here for Round 8 450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

Cameron McAadoo swept the podium in Supercross Round 8 and the results were enough to give him the overall win. McAdoo began the night with a second in Race 1 and a third in Race 2. He saved his best for last and won the final feature. It was his first 250 win since Daytona, 2021.

Jeremy Martin got off to a slow start Saturday night with a ninth-place finish in the first race. He picked up the pace in Race 2 and 3 with a pair of podium finishes that landed him second on the overall chart.

Click here Race 1 results | Race 2 | Race 3

Jett Lawrence won Race 2 and finished third overall, but that was not the story everyone wanted to talk about at the end of the night. In the final race after making a pass on Austin Forkner for third, Lawrence clipped a Tuff Blox and collided with Forkner in mid-air, which sent both to the ground. Lawrence remounted. Forkner did not and was carted off the track with an injury.

Mitchell Oldenburg finished 5-6-5 on the night to score a fourth overall. Last week in Minneapolis, he stood helplessly behind the gates as the crew tried to fix a mechanical problem on his bike for his heat. He never recovered and failed to advance to the Main.

Click here for 250 East Overall results | 250 East Rider Points

Jordon Smith rounded out the top five with a 6-10-7.

After winning the first race, Forkner narrowly missed the podium in Race 2 and finished 19th after crashing in Race 3. He ended the night seventh overall.



