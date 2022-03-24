Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Justin Barcia moved into second in the Monster Energy Supercross points standings and jumped two positions in this week’s Power Rankings after a controversial Round 11 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Eli Tomac continues to lead after getting his sixth feature win of the season. In the past 45 days, Tomac has been outside the top five only once when he was sixth in the Minneapolis main.

After getting docked three points for contact with Jason Anderson last week, Barcia is currently tied in points with the rider who has been Tomac’s closest competition through the first 10 rounds. Both Barcia and Anderson are now 51 points out of the lead. The Power Ranking looks at the past 45 days so we analyze recent strength. Barcia started this period with a heat win in Anaheim 3 and added another this past week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. In between, he has been no worse than seventh in a heat or feature.

Malcolm Stewart also advanced one spot this week after finishing second in his heat at Indy. He was only eighth in last week’s feature, but with Anderson also experiencing trouble, Stewart was able to sneak past.

Anderson has been on the negative side of rivalries with Barcia and Stewart in the past couple of months and it gradually has taken its toll. He was within sight of Tomac for the championship only a few weeks ago, but multiple incidents have sent him to the ground and well down the points. In the past 45 days, Stewart has been worse than sixth four times. Three of those were in features when points are on the line.

Maintaining fifth in the rankings, Cooper Webb put in one of the gutsiest performances of the week at Indy. Coming off his hard crash in Detroit two weeks ago, he wasn’t sure if he could mount up and ride in his home state. The team said to do it only if he was competitive and he proved that to be true by finishing fourth in his heat and fifth in the feature.

450 Rankings

1. Eli Tomac (Last Week: 1); [6 feature wins, 5 heat and wins]

2. Justin Barcia (4); [2 heat wins]

3. Malcolm Stewart (2); [3 heat wins]

4. Jason Anderson (3); [3 feature wins; 5 heat wins]

5. Cooper Webb (5); [3 heat wins]

6. Chase Sexton (6); [1 feature win, 5 heat wins]

7. Marvin Musquin (7)

8. Dylan Ferrandis (9)

9. Justin Brayton (11)

10. Vince Friese (8)

11. Dean Wilson (10)

12. Shane McElrath (12)

13. Brandon Hartranft (13)

14. Justin Bogle (15)

15. Kyle Chisholm (16)

16. Max Anstie (18)

17. Justin Starling (17)

18. Alex Martin (19)

19. Cade Clason (21)

20. Ryan Breece (23)

Triple Crown wins included with Heat wins

With only one result worse than fourth in a feature or main this season, Jett Lawrence easily hangs on to the top spot in the Supercross Power Rankings 250 East division. In fact, he is slowly eating into overall leader Christian Craig’s advantage after sweeping both his heats and features in the last three rounds.

Last week was a challenge for Lawrence, however, after he was tossed from his bike like a ragdoll at the start of the heat. He recovered from 18th at the close of Lap 1 to win that race. The only thing marring a perfect season was his 10th-place finish in Race 3 of the Texas Triple Crown when he and Austin Forkner had a mid-air collision.

Despite the winning streak by Lawrence, Cameron McAdoo is keeping his composure and pressuring the leader. He has a perfect record of podium finishes in five features and the only time he was outside that mark in a heat was the East opener in Minneapolis when he finished sixth.

The 250 West riders will get back in action this week in Seattle, but for the moment they continue to rest on their laurels with overall positions fourth through eighth.

That puts Stilez Robertson third among the 250 East riders. He has been on the uptick in recent rounds with second-place finishes in the past two heats and one of the features. He slipped a little overall last week after finishing eighth in the main.

Kyle Chisholm debuts in the top 10 overall this week and is ranked fourth in the East after busting out his 250 for the past two rounds. With top-five finishes in his two heats and a seventh in last week’s feature, he has shown consistency. He normally rides in 450s, where he is ranked 15th this week.

Rounding out the 250 East top five is Jordon Smith, who also owes his position to consistency. Except for a difficult round in Detroit when he crashed in his heat and had to qualify for the main via the Last Chance Qualifier, he’s been solid in recent weeks. Even with all his problems in the Motor City, he rallied to finish fifth in that feature.

250 Rankings

1. Christian Craig – W (1); [4 feature wins, 7 heat wins]

2. Jett Lawrence – E (2); [4 feature wins, 3 heat wins]

3. Cameron McAdoo – E (3); [1 feature win, 3 heat wins]

4. Hunter Lawrence – W (4); [1 feature win, 2 heat wins]

5. Michael Mosiman – W (5); [1 feature win, 3 heat wins]

6. Jo Shimoda – W (6)

7. Vince Friese – W (7)

8. RJ Hampshire – W (11); [2 heat wins]

9. Stilez Robertson – E (8)

10. Kyle Chisholm – E (NA)

11. Jordon Smith – E (10)

12. Nate Thrasher – W (12)

13. Pierce Brown – E (9); [2 heat wins]

14. Mitchell Oldenburg – E (14)

15. Garrett Marchbanks – W (16); [1 heat win]

16. Carson Brown – W (17)

17. Jalek Swoll – W (18)

18. Jace Owen – E (19)

19. Enzo Lopes – E (15)

20. Robbie Wageman – W (20)

Triple Crown wins included with Heat wins

