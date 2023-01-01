Saturday’s Supercross Round 1 in Anaheim: How to watch, start times, TV, streaming info

By Jan 1, 2023, 6:00 PM EST
0 Comments

A new era in Supercross racing will dawn Saturday night as the traditional season opener at Angel Stadium also harkens the inaugural year of the SuperMotocross Series with Round 1 in Anaheim, California.

The circuit will unify the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross series with a season-ending three-event playoff that will meld the best of indoor stadium and outdoor motocross to determine an overall champion.

Eli Tomac is the reigning premier class champion in both Supercross and Pro Motocross. The Yamaha rider signed a one-year deal to return for Supercross in 2023 but has yet to commit to running the full SuperMotocross schedule.

Tomac’s primary competition in the 450 category likely will come from Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton. Yamaha teammate Dylan Ferrandis, Marvin Musquin and Malcolm Stewart also are contenders to Tomac’s bid for a second consecutive championship (and third overall).

Adam Cianciarulo also will return after an injury-plagued 2022 season. After going winless last year, two-time champion Cooper Webb will aim at a return to form, and longtime rival Ken Roczen has switched from Honda to Suzuki.

The 2023 opener will mark the 80th time that Supercross has raced at Angel Stadium, more than any other venue. It’s the 32nd season opener in Anaheim through 50 years of Supercross. Only 17 of 49 season-opening winners have won the championship in the same season; most recently Ryan Villopoto in 2012.

NBC Sports will cover the record 31 events with exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers, and heats. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will have live coverage of all races, qualifying and heats in the SuperMotocross World Championship series from January to October.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 1 of the 2023 Supercross schedule in Anaheim on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 1 will begin Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on USA and streaming on Peacock. The event also will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 4 p.m. ET.

Round 1 will re-air Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET): 

Here are the start times for Saturday: Gates open at 3 p.m.; qualifying at 4 p.m.; opening ceremonies at 9:30; gate drop at 10 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS SEASON IN 2023Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings250 West points standings

Read more about Motorsports

Dakar 2023 Stage 1
Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 1: Ricky Brabec wins in bikes; Carlos Sainz keeps...
TOPSHOT-AUTO-MOTO-RALLY-DAKAR-PROLOGUE
Dakar Rally 2023, Prologue: Mattias Ekstrom leads Audi charge; Seth Quintero...
2023 Midget Schedule
2023 Combined Midget Schedule of the Outlaws Xtreme, USAC and POWRi

Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 1: Ricky Brabec wins in bikes; Carlos Sainz keeps Audi in front

By Jan 1, 2023, 10:30 AM EST
0 Comments

Taking advantage of penalties to multiple competitors, Ricky Brabec won Stage 1 of the 2023 Dakar Rally to take the overall lead in the bikes category.

The Southern California native clocked a time of 4 hours, 14 minutes, 10 seconds aboard his No. 2 Monster Energy Honda CRF 450 Rally, beating Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Kevin Benavides of Argentina (4:14:29).

Daniel Sanders (fifth, 4:15:55) and Pablo Quintanilla (seventh, 4:16:17) initially finished ahead of Brabec, but each rider received 2-minute speeding penalties that knocked them off the podium.

“Goal No. 1 was not to open the stage,” Brabec said. “I feel quite well and confident after today, but I will just try to go day by day, keep pace and stay in the top 10. It’s going to be hard to be out of the lead — like we saw today — but we have to see how it goes until the rest day. Today was fairly simple. No stress. It was a great day!

It’s the first stage win in two years for Brabec, who became the first American champion of the Dakar Rally in 2020. He won three stages and the prologue while finishing second in 2021.

HOW TO WATCH: Dakar Rally 2023 schedule on NBC Sports’ Peacock

“Today we encountered almost all of it,” Brabec posted on Instagram. “Sand, rocks, dunes, summits, animals, locals. It was great. Let’s push on for a new day.”

Heading into a critical second stage that will feature a special stage of closed tracks for 430 km that put a premium on handling, Brabec leads Benavides by 19 seconds. Australian Toby Price is third, 39 seconds behind. Joan Barreda Bort, who also suffered a speeding penalty, is fourth overall.

Californian Mason Klein of BAS world KTM finished sixth (4:14:49). Klein, who is making his second Dakar start after finishing ninth as a rookie, is 1 minute, 14 seconds behind Brabec.

“The navigation was super good,” said Klein, who rode cautiously after exceeding speed limits early in the stage. “I really enjoy this kind of riding. This is like what I have back home. … It was super good, and at least I know I can definitely win a stage in the future.”

Defending bikes winner Sam Sunderland, a two-time Dakar Rally winner, withdrew after crashing 52 kilometers into the special. Though conscious and fully mobile, the Brit was flown to Yanbu Hospital for further testing because of back pain.

In the cars category, Carlos Sainz kept Team Audi Sport at the front, taking the overall lead with a stage victory by 10 seconds over Sebastien Loeb. Sainz, a three-time Dakar winner, also leads the overall by 10 seconds over Loeb.

“Everything went smoothly except for a puncture near the start of the special, which also meant I was extra cautious the rest of the stage,” said Sainz, whose son, winning F1 Ferrari driver Carlos Jr., was on hand to watch the victory while following partly from a helicopter. “From then on, we had no problems, and the car worked like a charm. We’ll see what approach we take tomorrow.”

Prologue winner Mattias Ekstrom fell to 13th overall (15 minutes, 33 seconds off the lead) after fading from the lead to a 15th-place finish late in Stage 2.

In the T3 light prototype category, American Seth Quintero finished third in Stage 1, just 5 seconds ahead of Red Bull Off-Road Junior teammate Austin “A.J.” Jones

NBC Sports’ daily 6:30 p.m. ET coverage on Peacock of the 2023 Dakar Rally will begin tonight.

NEXT: Stage 2 of the  2023 Dakar Rally will cover 590 kilometers (including 431 km against the clock in the special) from Sea Camp to AlUla. Navigating the dunes will be critical.

Here are the stage winners, the top three in each category and American notables after Stage 1:

Car

Stage 1 winner: Carlos Sainz (ESP), Team Audi Sport, 3:28:55.

1. Carlos Sainz (ESP), Team Audi Sport, 3:28:55; 2. Sebastien Loeb (FRA), Bahrain Raid Extreme, 3:29:05; 3. Yazeed Al Rajhi (SAU), Overdrive Racing, 3:30:56.

Bike

Stage 1 winner: Ricky Brabec (USA), Monster Energy Honda, 4:14:10.

1. Ricky Brabec (USA), Monster Energy Honda, 4:14:10; 2. Kevin Benavides (ARG), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 4:14:29; 3. Toby Price (AUS), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 4:14:49. U.S. notables: 6. Mason Klein, BAS world KTM, 4:15:24; 9. Skyler Howes, Husqvarna Factory Racing, 4:19:22; 32. Jacob Argubright, Duust Co Rally Team, 4:44:34; 55. Pablo Copetti, Del Amo Motorsports, 5:09:35; 80. Kyle McCoy, American Rally Originals, 5:36:16; 85. David Pearson, American Rally Originals, 5:40:52; 87. Petr Vlcek, Detyens Racing, 5:43:41; 99. Paul Neff, American Rally Originals, 5:53:22; 116. Lawrence Ace Nilson, Duust Rally Team, 6:21:37; 118. James Pearson, American Rally Originals, 6:22:32; 132. Morrison Hart, American Rally Originals, 7:40:42.

Quad

Stage 1 winner: Alexandre Giroud (FRA), Yamaha Racing, 4:55:28.

1. Alexandre Giroud (FRA), Yamaha Racing, 4:55:28; 2. Manuel Andujar (ARG), 7240 Team, 4:55:49; 3. Marcelo Medeiros (BRA), Taguatur Racing Team, 5:08:20. U.S. notable: 15. Pablo Copetti, Del Amo Motorsports, 5:09:35.

T3 Light prototype

Stage 1 winner: Francisco Lopez Contardo (CHL), Red Bull Can-Am Factory Team, 3:57:40.

1. Francisco Lopez Contardo (CHL), Red Bull Can-Am Factory Team, 3:57:40; 2. 3. Guillaume De Mevius (BEL), Grally Team, 3:59:29; 3. Seth Quintero (USA), Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 4:00:47. U.S. notables: 4. Austin “A.J.” Jones, Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 4:01:12; 6. Mitch Guthrie, Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 4:08:57.

T4 SSV

Stage 1 winner: Eryk Goczal (POL), Energylandia Rally Team, 4:11:58.

1. Eryk Goczal (POL), Energylandia Rally Team, 4:11:58; 2. Pau Navarro (ESP), FN Speed Team, 4:13:29; 3. Michal Goczal (POL), Energylandia Rally Team, 4:13:49.

Truck

Stage 1 winner: Martin Macik (CZE), MM Technology Team, 3:57:18.

1. Martin Macik (CZE), MM Technology Team, 9:43; 2. Ales Loprais (CZE), Instaforex Loprais Praga 4:02:19; 3. Mitchel Van Den Brink (NLD), Eurol Team De Rooy, 4:06:36.

PAST RECAPS

PROLOGUE: Mattias Ekstrom leads Audi charge

CARRYING THE FLAG: U.S. drivers and riders in the 2023 Dakar Rally