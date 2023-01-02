Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 2: Mason Klein’s bikes victory fuels American surge; Guthrie wins T3

By Jan 2, 2023, 10:00 AM EST
Dakar 2023 Stage 2
Americans continued their strong bikes performance at the 2023 Dakar Rally as Mason Klein won Stage 2 to take the overall lead.

The Agua Dulce, California, native overcame a 2-minute speeding penalty to finish the 589-kilometer stage in 5 hours, 23 minutes and 4 seconds, more than a minute ahead of Sebastian Buhler (5:24:13). American Skyler Howes finished in third (5:24:17).

U.S. riders occupy three of the top seven positions in bikes after two of 14 stages.

Klein, who is making only his second Dakar start, has a 1-minute, 41-second lead over two-time Dakar Rally winner Toby Price from Australia.

It was the first stage win for Klein, who finished ninth last year at the Dakar Rally as the top rookie in the bikes category.

Klein, 21, had entered Monday’s special 44 seconds behind after finishing second in the opening stage on his BAS world KTM Racing Team 450 Rally Raid.

Southern California native Ricky Brabec is ranked sixth, 4 minutes and 21 seconds behind Price and just 50 seconds ahead of Howes in seventh.

After winning the first stage, Brabec finished 15th in the second stage, 5 minutes and 35 seconds off Klein’s winning time.

In the cars category, defending Dakar Rally champion Nasser Al-Attiyah won the special, nipping Erik Van Loon by 14 seconds. Three-time Dakar winner Carlos Sainz finished third, maintaining his overall lead by two minutes, 12 seconds over Al-Attiyah.

In T3 light prototypes, American Mitch Guthrie beat overall leader Francisco Lopez Contardo to take Stage 2.

Seth Quintero, Guthrie’s Red Bull Off-Road Junior teammate, finished third, and Austin “A.J.” Jones was fifth in the stage. Contardo leads Quintero by just under 9 minutes overall.

NBC Sports’ daily 6:30 p.m. ET coverage on Peacock of the 2023 Dakar Rally continues tonight.

NEXT: Stage 3 of the  2023 Dakar Rally will cover 669 kilometers (including 447 km against the clock in the special) from AlUla to Ha’il, beginning with a 50-kilometer stretch that some have described as the rally’s most beautiful start. A succession of canyons will be critical to navigation.

Here are the stage winners, the top three in each category and American notables after Stage 2 of the 2023 Dakar Rally:

Car

Stage 2 winner: Nasser Al-Attiyah (QAT) Toyota Gazoo Racing, 5:13:38.

1. Carlos Sainz (ESP), Team Audi Sport, 8:34:26; 2. Nasser Al-Attiyah (QAT), Toyota Gazoo Racing, 8:36:38; 3. Mathieu Serradori (FRA), Century Racing Factory Team, 8:59:21.

Bike

Stage 2 winner: Mason Klein (USA), BAS world KTM, 5:23:04.

1. Mason Klein (USA), BAS world KTM, 9:38:28; 2. Toby Price (AUS), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 9:40:09; 3. Joan Barreda Bort (ESP), Monster Energy JB Team, 9:40:31. U.S. notables: 6. Ricky Brabec (USA), Monster Energy Honda, 9:42:49; 7. Skyler Howes, Husqvarna Factory Racing, 9:43:39; 32. Jacob Argubright, Duust Co Rally Team, 10:39:25; 46. Pablo Copetti, Del Amo Motorsports, 11:34:16; 80. Kyle McCoy, American Rally Originals, 5:36:16; 85. David Pearson, American Rally Originals, 5:40:52; 87. Petr Vlcek, Detyens Racing, 5:43:41; 99. Paul Neff, American Rally Originals, 5:53:22; 116. Lawrence Ace Nilson, Duust Rally Team, 6:21:37; 118. James Pearson, American Rally Originals, 6:22:32; 132. Morrison Hart, American Rally Originals, 7:40:42.

Quad

Stage 2 winner: Alexandre Giroud (FRA), Yamaha Racing, 6:21:06.

1. Alexandre Giroud (FRA), Yamaha Racing, 11:16:34; 2. Manuel Andujar (ARG), 7240 Team, 11:24:02; 3.Pablo Copetti (USA), Del Amo Motorsports, 11:34:16.

T3 light prototype

Stage 2 winner: Mitch Guthrie (USA), Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 5:38:31.

1. Francisco Lopez Contardo (CHL), Red Bull Can-Am Factory Team, 9:37:36; 2. Seth Quintero (USA), Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 9:46:19; 3. Guillaume De Mevius (BEL), Grally Team, 9:46:29. U.S. notables: 4. Mitch Guthrie, Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 9:47:28; 5. Austin “A.J.” Jones, Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 9:53:58.

T4 SSV

Stage 1 winner: Marek Goczal (POL), Energylandia Rally Team, 5:45:31.

1. Marek Goczal (POL), Energylandia Rally Team, 10:07:18; 2. Rodrigo Luppi De Oliveira (BRA), South Racing Can-Am, 10:13:02; 3. Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli (ARG) South Racing Can-Am, 10:14:15.

Truck 

Stage 2 winner: Ales Loprais (CZE), Instaforex Loprais Praga, 5:38:18

1. Ales Loprais (CZE), Instaforex Loprais Praga, 9:40:37; 2. Janus Van Kasteren (NLD), Boss Machinter Team De Rooy Iveco, 9:52:54; 3. Jaroslav Valtr (CZE), Tatra Bucgyra ZM Racing, 9:56:41.

Saturday’s Supercross Round 1 in Anaheim: How to watch, start times, TV, streaming info

By Jan 1, 2023, 6:00 PM EST
A new era in Supercross racing will dawn Saturday night as the traditional season opener at Angel Stadium also harkens the inaugural year of the SuperMotocross Series with Round 1 in Anaheim, California.

The circuit will unify the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross series with a season-ending three-event playoff that will meld the best of indoor stadium and outdoor motocross to determine an overall champion.

Eli Tomac is the reigning premier class champion in both Supercross and Pro Motocross. The Yamaha rider signed a one-year deal to return for Supercross in 2023 but has yet to commit to running the full SuperMotocross schedule.

Tomac’s primary competition in the 450 category likely will come from Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton. Yamaha teammate Dylan Ferrandis, Marvin Musquin and Malcolm Stewart also are contenders to Tomac’s bid for a second consecutive championship (and third overall).

Adam Cianciarulo also will return after an injury-plagued 2022 season. After going winless last year, two-time champion Cooper Webb will aim at a return to form, and longtime rival Ken Roczen has switched from Honda to Suzuki.

The 2023 opener will mark the 80th time that Supercross has raced at Angel Stadium, more than any other venue. It’s the 32nd season opener in Anaheim through 50 years of Supercross. Only 17 of 49 season-opening winners have won the championship in the same season; most recently Ryan Villopoto in 2012.

NBC Sports will cover the record 31 events with exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers, and heats. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will have live coverage of all races, qualifying and heats in the SuperMotocross World Championship series from January to October.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 1 of the 2023 Supercross schedule in Anaheim on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 1 will begin Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on USA and streaming on Peacock. The event also will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 4 p.m. ET.

Round 1 will re-air Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET): 

Here are the start times for Saturday: Gates open at 3 p.m.; qualifying at 4 p.m.; opening ceremonies at 9:30; gate drop at 10 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS SEASON IN 2023Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings250 West points standings

