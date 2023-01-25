Final entry list for 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona

By Jan 25, 2023, 9:00 PM EST
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — The official 61-car entry list has been released for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona, which will begin a new hybrid prototype era of sports car racing Saturday (1:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

Tom Blomqvist is on the pole position for defending race winner Meyer Shank Racing after the No. 60 Acura ARX-06 qualified first in the debut of the new Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) category. There are nine cars in the top division of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Porsche and BMW joining Cadillac and Acura, the existing holdovers from the DPi era of 2017-22.

The field for the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona was capped at 61 cars across five division because the LMDh cars of GTP required larger garage and pit stalls. IMSA officials have said at least 70 entry applications were submitted.

OFFICIAL ENTRY LIST: Click here for the final driver and team configurations in the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona

Four of the five class-winning teams return from last year’s Rolex 24, and there are 62 drivers with Rolex 24 class wins in the field (led by Andy Lally with five).

In addition to the nine cars in GTP, there are 10 in LMP2, nine in LMP3, 10 in GTD Pro and 23 in GTD.

The field also features 10 active drivers from the NTT IndyCar Series, including Colton Herta, Simon Pagenaud, Scott Dixon and Helio Castroneves racing in the top class. Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin will be making their sports car debuts in LMP2, which also will feature Rinus VeeKay and Devlin DeFrancesco. Kyle Kirkwood returns in the GTD class, and Romain Grosjean will make his Rolex 24 debut in GTD Pro in the Iron Lynx Lamborghini.

After winning the Daytona 500 as a rookie last year, Austin Cindric will try to become the fifth driver to win the Rolex 24 along with NASCAR’s biggest race.

Click here for the official entry list for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona.

ROLEX 24 COVERAGE FROM NBC SPORTS

Wayne Taylor Racing takes a step up to the next level with Andretti Autosport

Austin Cindric seeks to join legendary club of Rolex 24-Daytona 500 winners

Helio Castroneves recalls “Days of Thunder” moment in 2022 Rolex 24 victory

The “Bus Bros” tackle the “Bus Stop” for Rolex 24 at Daytona debuts

Romain Grosjean adds Rolex 24 at Daytona to his crown jewel career

Tom Blomqvist beats the clock to win Rolex 24 at Daytona pole position

GTP cars make debut in “Gymkhana”-level traffic

Five things to watch in the new GTP class as a golden era of sports cars returns

Cadillac unveils paint schemes for LMDh cars

Austin Cindric, Devlin DeFrancesco, Pietro Fittipaldi teaming up in LMP2

IndyCar drivers in the 61st Rolex 24

Supercross: Seth Hammaker will miss 250E opener in Houston with wrist injury

By Jan 26, 2023, 12:15 AM EST
Hammaker injury
Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
0 Comments

Seth Hammaker suffered a wrist injury in practice that will require surgery and will miss the opening round of the Monster Energy Supercross 250 East division they debut February 4 in Houston, Texas.

The Monster Energy / Pro Circuit / Kawasaki team reports Hammaker was involved in a crash during a routine practice session when he injured his wrist.

The rider consulted with medical professionals, who determined the injury will force him to miss the opening rounds of the season.

Hammaker was the 2021 Supercross Rookie of the Year in the 250 West division. That year, he won in Arlington and scored three podium finishes in nine races before finishing fourth in the points.

Last year, he started strong with a pair of podium finishes in his first two races, but a practice crash ahead of the San Diego race sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Hammaker was back in the saddle for the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season, where he scored eight top-10s and two 11th-place finishes in 11 races.

His off-season was productive, according to the team and rider, before his current accident.

“It’s of course frustrating to have an injury right before the start of the season,” Hammaker said in a press release. “My training has been going really well recently and I feel that my speed and fitness are up to the level needed to race for wins.

“This injury will set me back a bit, but my full focus is on mending the injury and getting back out there on the track to compete at the highest level.”

A replacement rider has not been announced and the team has not yet provided a timeline for Hammaker’s return.

On Instagram, Hammaker said: “Devastated is an understatement. Crashed yesterday during practice in preparation for Round 1 of east coast. Fractured arm/wrist. Surgery Friday to get this thing fixed up. It’s been a great off season till this point. Felt like I had all the pieces to compete for wins and be in the title fight. Focusing on what I can control now and use this to fuel the fire and come back stronger!”

This is the second major rider lost to Kawasaki early in the 2023 season. Austin Forkner, competing in the 250W division, suffered a knee injury in an accident early in the season opener at Anaheim. He will miss the remainder of the season with Carson Mumford is scheduled to relieve him beginning with the rescheduled Oakland race once he has fully recovered from a broken wrist suffered during the offseason.

Read more about SuperMotocross

Supercross Anaheim Round 4
Saturday’s Supercross Round 4 in Anaheim: How to watch, start times, streaming...
Supercross Anaheim 2 numbers
Supercross Anaheim 2 by the numbers: Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb clash in California
SuperMotocross Rankings San Diego
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after San Diego: Roczen moves up, Sexton...