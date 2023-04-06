Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Cameron McAdoo will miss the Glendale Monster Energy Triple Crown race this weekend with a shoulder injury.

“Not the news I wanted to share with you guys today,” McAdoo posted on Instagram earlier this week. “On Monday, due to circumstances out of all of our control, I crashed and hurt my shoulder resulting in a dislocation and torn Labrum. I am going in for surgery this morning.

“I’m extremely bummed not to be able to do battle with my team for the next few months. I’ll be right back to work getting ready for more as soon as I can – and of course, I’ll keep you guys updated on my progress.”

Currently third in the 250 West points’ standings, McAdoo trails Jett Lawrence by 26 but is only three behind RJ Hampshire in second. No timeline has been set for his return, but even missing one of the final four rounds should effectively end his hopes for the championship.

McAdoo weathered a hard crash in Anaheim 2 earlier this season, but he was able to remount and ultimately claim the sixth in the overall standings. The other four races for McAdoo in 2023 have been third-place showings.

In his most recent race in Seattle, McAdoo crashed with Lawrence.

McAdoo’s practice accident that leaves him sidelined is the latest in a string of injuries that has decimated Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 2023. Widely considered to be one of Lawrence’s main challengers in the 250 West series, Austin Forkner crashed in the 250 West season opener in Anaheim, suffering a knee injury that forced him to withdraw from the 2023 season.

Prior to the 250 East opener, Seth Hammaker injured his wrist and was forced to the sidelines. Two days later, Jo Shimoda also crashed in practice, injured his shoulder and underwent surgery. He has not returned.

Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jett Reynolds failed to start the season because of injury and Ryder DiFrancesco, scheduled to ride in Supercross Futures, had his start delayed with surgery to his thumb. DiFrancesco is scheduled to make his first Futures race this weekend in Glendale.

Carson Mumford was announced as the replacement rider for Forkner, but has made only one start this season after recovering from an injury. He finished eighth in Seattle.

In the 450 class, Adam Cianciarulo missed two weeks with wrist injury.