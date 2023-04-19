Indy 500 test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Entry list and how to watch on Peacock

By Apr 19, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT
Indy 500 open test
Joe Skibinski/Penske Entertainment
0 Comments

The Indy 500 open test will begin Thursday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as IndyCar teams begin tuning up for the season’s biggest race while series officials fine-tune on its oval racing package.

After a hugely successful debut for added downforce in the April 2 race at Texas Motor Speedway, IndyCar will be trying for aerodynamic tweaks over two days on the Brickyard in hopes of high-quality racing May 28 in the 107th Indy 500 (11 a.m. ET, NBC).

Building on the barge boards that were used at Texas, IndyCar is expected to use road course-style strakes and more rear wing flexibility to allow drivers greater handling in the draft at 230 mph.

INDY 500 PRIMER: Start times, schedules for watching in May on Peacock, NBC

With teams focusing on qualifying runs and settling into their cars, Colton Herta isn’t expecting to learn much about Indy 500 favorites from the test but is expecting to get an understanding of how the aerodynamic changes will affect handling.

“You won’t see who has a fast car,” Herta said. “You’ll get somewhat of a read, but it won’t be clear cut. Everybody knows what to expect from wind tunnel data, and data from Honda or Chevy, on the aerodynamics. We know the numbers of how much drag and downforce. We know what to start off on and go through every option to make sure the data is right. It’s not a massive change. It’s nowhere near the change for Texas.

“The biggest thing is Texas was great, but the car doesn’t create enough drag to get a massive tow like the past cars with big front rear wings. Those create more drag, and it’s usually a better race. Then it’s how far you go until it’s a pack race. Texas was right at the limit of being able to do that. We’re still trying to find a little balance.”

Herta and his Andretti Autosport teammates enter the test from capturing three of the top four spots in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Kyle Kirkwood became a first-time winner in IndyCar, and Romain Grosjean tied a career best by taking second. Herta, Kirkwood, Grosjean and Devlin DeFrancesco will be joined by a fifth Indy 500 teammate in Marco Andretti.

“We hope we unload fast,” team co-owner Michael Andretti said about the Indy test. “You always hold your breath until you get it on the track and the first couple of runs with the cars. We’re hoping that all five cars will be equal, then we’ll be able to have a fun month and not have to worry about one of the slow cars.

“Sometimes it’s really difficult to get all five cars to be equal. We work really hard to try to do that.”

With inclement weather in the Friday forecast, IndyCar has added 90 minutes to the Thursday testing schedule, which will begin an hour earlier at 10 a.m. ET.

Here are the details for the 2023 Indy 500 test on Peacock (all times are ET):

SCHEDULE: Thursday, April 20, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (veterans 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Rookie Orientation Program and refresher tests 1-3 p.m.; all drivers 3-6 p.m.). Friday, April 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

TV: All 14 and a half hours of on-track action will be covered by NBC Sports on Peacock Premium. Click here for more information about IndyCar on Peacock, which features comprehensive live coverage of every minute of the 2022 season with practices, qualifying and race simulstreams. Click here for the 2022 IndyCar broadcast schedule.

FORECAST: According to the Weather Underground site, it’s predicted to be 73 degrees at 11 a.m. Thursday with a 0% chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s. Friday temperatures are expected to be much cooler with a strong chance for rain.

ENTRY LIST: There are 33 driver-team combinations entered in the test.

AJ Foyt Racing (2): Santino Ferrucci, Benjamin Pedersen

Andretti Autosport (5): Marco Andretti, Devlin DeFrancesco, Romain Grosjean, Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood

Arrow McLaren (4): Tony Kanaan, Alexander Rossi, Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist

Chip Ganassi Racing (4): Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Alex Palou, Takuma Sato

Dale Coyne Racing (2): David Malukas, Sting Ray Robb

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (2): Ryan Hunter-Reay, Stefan Wilson

Ed Carpenter Racing (3): Ed Carpenter, Conor Daly, Rinus VeeKay

Juncos Hollinger Racing (2): Agustin Canapino, Callum Ilott

Meyer Shank Racing (2): Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (4): Graham Rahal, Jack Harvey, Katherine Legge, Christian Lundgaard

Team Penske (3): Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden, Will Power

Justin Barcia on becoming an Avatar, signing two-year contract with Troy Lee Designs

By Apr 19, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Sitting on the stage after scoring his third consecutive Monster Energy Supercross podium and fourth such finish in the past five rounds, Justin Barcia described how he’s become one with his bike, analogous to the Na’vi in James Cameron’s movie, “Avatar”.

Barcia is in his third year as a factory rider for the Spanish manufacturer GasGas. With his recent string of podiums, Barcia announced during the post-race news conference they signed a two-year extension.

Barcia Supercross Avatar
Justin Barcia has become one with his bike. – Feld Motor Sports

“It’s a comfort thing,” Barcia said. “Right around Daytona I got comfortable with my setup, because we were searching a little bit. It was by no means bad, but I was a little off of the podium pace.

“Since Daytona, I found a little setting and me and the bike – I like to call it the Avatar thing, how they connect to the whatever. You’re just one with the bike. So I’m an Avatar now. I’m one with the bike. I just have to keep clicking off these podiums.”

It is fitting that Barcia’s recent surge began in Daytona, a track that bears comparison with the frontstretch course at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Both are hybridizations of traditional Supercross courses with a generous dash of Motocross elements that provides a preview of how the playoff-style SuperMotocross World Championship will play out. The inaugural SMX World Championship kicks off September 9 at zMax Dragway in Charlotte, NC after the conclusion of of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championship.

Barcia ran well in the five rounds preceding Daytona, but failed to score a top-five finish since Round 2 in San Diego. Between Anaheim 2 and the Arlington Triple Crown, Barcia’s Supercross results were in a narrow band of sixth through eighth until he channeled his inner Na’vi of “Avatar” fame.

Atlanta was run in the heat of the day, something else it will hold in common with the three SuperMotocross races.

“[Atlanta] was a wild Supercross track, so I would assume this is more like a SuperMotocross track,” Barcia said. “The way all of our bikes [as podium finishers] ran, we are all pretty excited about things to come. I was quite happy with the track. It’s high speed, it’s technical, but it did break down enough where we had to pick good lines and hit our marks. I actually liked it better than Daytona.

“[…] It was a hot race, so I’m looking forward to Motocross. We did testing on the off-week. We went from Supercross to the outdoors [setup] and the bike felt comfortable. I’m excited about outdoors and SuperMotocross. We have a few rounds left to get a couple of wins and keep on the podium.”

A New Attitude

In addition to becoming an avatar with his GasGas 450cc bike, Barcia credited a new attitude for his recent streak of Supercross success.

Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson congratulate one another after a strong Atlanta heat. – Feld Motor Sports

Multiple incidents with other riders through the years earned him the nickname Bam Bam. He’s initiated contact with other riders and been on the receiving end of it. Jason Anderson, one of the riders he and Roczen are battling for fourth in the standings, is currently on probation for a rough riding incident between the two at Tampa earlier this year.

Barcia, 31, is learning to channel his aggression in part because of his age and partly because he recently became a father in December, 2022. That is something the riders also now share.

Anderson’s wife gave birth to a baby girl an hour before he had to travel to Atlanta for last weekend’s race.

The two new fathers battled cleanly to the end of Heat 2. Barcia prevailed and afterward the two riders fist bumped. Congratulations for Anderson’s solid run was implicit in the gesture, but Barcia admitted after the race that he also chastised Anderson for cross-jumping in front of him.

Barcia’s raw edge is not entirely gone.

With the championship now a two- or three-rider affair between Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb and Atlanta winner Chase Sexton, Barcia’s battle shifts to securing fourth in the standings and earning enough points to seed him higher in the SuperMotocross standings. Barcia is one point ahead of Roczen, with whom he shared the podium in Atlanta.

“I’m going to go for it,” Barcia said. “It’s going to be a barnburner for fourth. Me and Kenny have been having some great races, so I think it’s exciting. It’s a shame it’s not for first, second or third, but we’re going to keep it exciting for the fans and give it our all.”

Read more about SuperMotocross

Thrasher injury
Perfect day in Atlanta ruined for Nate Thrasher by crash, injury
Supercross Results Atlanta
Supercross 2023: Results and points after Atlanta
Sexton Atlanta Supercross
Chase Sexton wins Atlanta Supercross as Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb miss the podium