Eli Tomac scored a third consecutive win in Monster Energy Supercross Round 10 as the remainder of the results were impacted by frightening incidents.

Tomac became the fourth rider to lead Saturday night when he took the lead from Jason Anderson on Lap 13.

The head-to-head battle in the middle stages of the Detroit race was important because in a couple of previous matchups Anderson came out on top of Tomac, notably in Anaheim 3 and Arlington in two of the three features. Tomac prevailed this time – and things would get worse for Anderson. On Lap 18, Anderson’s front tire washed out in a turn and sent him to the ground hard. He remounted only to ride off course.

Here’s what happened to Jason Anderson late in the 450SX Main Event 😳 Monster Energy 450SX Main Event fueled by ADMIRAL#SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/jaoZGrTiv1 — Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) March 13, 2022

Two weeks ago, following the Texas Triple Crown in Arlington, Tomac held a slim six-point advantage, but contact between second-place Anderson and Malcolm Stewart at Daytona sent both riders to the ground. They would also be docked one position for the incident, but the damage was already done and the points lead became 18.

Anderson is now 42 points behind Tomac in the championship standings.

RESULTS: Click here for 450 Results; Click here for 250 Results

After consecutive races with incidents involving Anderson, Stewart was the beneficiary of the late-race chaos. Riding comfortably in third on Lap 17, Stewart climbed to second at the checkers and earned enough points to tie Anderson for second in the standings. Putting last week behind him, this is Stwart’s eighth top five in the last nine Supercross races.

Justin Barcia earned his fourth podium of the season after finishing fifth or sixth in the last three rounds. Remarkably, he was riding with an injured hand from a practice crash.

Marvin Musquin finished fourth, which is his best result since he was third in Minneapolis, Minnesota three races ago.

Click here Heat 1 results | Heat 2 | LCQ

Justin Brayton finished fifth for his first top-five of what will be his final fulltime Supercross season.

Battling for fourth on Lap 16, Cooper Webb cased a jump and after hitting the front of the hill, his momentum slowed. Chase Sexton had nowhere to go and clipped Webb’s helmet. Upon landing, Sexton’s bike landed on him. Sexton was done for the night. Webb remounted to ride slowly around the track one handed for a couple of circuits before finishing 20th.

Anderson and Sexton are reportedly bruised but fine. The status of Webb has not yet been answered.

Click here for Round 10 450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

Jett Lawrence led all 21 laps of the 250 East feature. On a tricky track, Lawrence steadily built his advantage until he was slowed in heavy traffic and allowed Pierce Brown to close to within less than a second. Once clear, Lawrence scooted back out to a comfortable lead and eventually won by more than six seconds.

Lawrence gets held up by a lapped rider allowing Brown to close in! 👀 #SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/4ZKhgzgwky — Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) March 13, 2022

The lapped traffic allowed Cameron McAdoo to close in on Brown and the hunter became the hunted. McAdoo was victorious and scored his fourth podium in as many races. He won the overall in the Texas Triple Crown.

Brown fell back to third, but earned his first podium of the season. Last week in Daytona, he was fourth.

Click here Heat 1 results | Heat 2 | LCQ

RJ Hampshire also earned his best result of the season in fourth. He started the year fifth at Minneapolis and had a third in one of the three Arlington features, but crashed in Race 2 and finished 16th overall.

Rounding out the top five, Jordon Smith had an adventurous night. Riding comfortably in a transfer position in his heat, he was wrecked by another rider and forced into the LCQ. He won that event to move into the Main. This is his third consecutive result of sixth or fifth.

Click here for 250 East Overall results | 250 East Rider Points

