Eli Tomac won his fourth consecutive Monster Energy Supercross race in Indianapolis as the remainder of the Round 11 results allowed him to further separate from the competition in the points. Tomac now has an almost two-race lead on the field with his 51-point advantage.

Finishing third in his heat, Tomac did not have the best gate pick to start the feature, but given his difficulty with starts at the beginning of the season, ending Lap 1 in fourth gave him a manageable situation. It took 20 laps to get to the front when he made the pass on Justin Barcia.

Still seeking his first win of the season, Barcia grabbed the lead on the opening lap with Jason Anderson in hot pursuit. Barcia gave up the lead momentarily at Lap 10, but an aggressive pass sent Anderson to the ground one circuit later.

Barcia was penalized three points for his contact with Anderson.

After the penalty, Barcia is tied with Anderson for second in the standings, 51 points behind Tomac.

Marvin Musquin used the opportunity created by separate incidents involving Anderson and Malcolm Stewart to claim his second podium of the season and a second consecutive top five.

Perhaps the most interesting pairing of the night was Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb. After casing a jump and losing momentum last week in Detroit, Sexton clipped the helmet of Webb and sent both riders out of that race.

Sexton finished fourth at Indy.

A battered Webb came home fifth despite riding with an injured wrist.

Anderson fell back as far as eighth in the running after his contact with Barcia. He climbed to sixth at the checkers with a bike that was well off the leader’s pace after the accident.

Stewart was riding fifth when he crashed on Lap 22. He finished eighth and dropped from second to fourth in the championship standings, Stewart is currently 53 points out of the lead.

Jett Lawrence’s night got off to a scary start. He was clipped by another rider on the first turn and flipped off his bike through the middle of heavy traffic. In fact, another rider rode over his arm and dropped him to the back of the pack.

Lawrence regrouped and won his heat with a last-lap pace on Kyle Chisholm, which gave him the best gate pick of the night. Lawrence led the first four laps before handing the lead over to Cameron McAdoo for four circuits. Once he retook the lead, Lawrence rode away from the field.

NASCAR veteran Kurt Busch was on hand to provide color commentary.

Not many riders get a chance to pass Lawrence these days, so when McAdoo got around the Honda rider, it was a confidence booster. He kept Lawrence in sight for much of the first half, before falling to a six-second deficit at the checkers.

RJ Hampshire scored his first podium of the season in third. He is now tied for fourth in the standings with Enzo Lopes

Pierce Brown started sixth and steadily moved his way up through the field until he barely missed the podium with a fourth-place finish. This is his third consecutive top-five finish.

Earning his second top-five of the season was Mitchell Oldenburg in fifth.

