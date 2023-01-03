Stage 3 of the 2023 Dakar Rally took an early toll on championship contenders in the premier cars and bikes categories.

Ricky Brabec, the first American to win the Dakar Rally in 2020, withdrew from the event after crashing at the 274th of 447 kilometers in the special. After being attended to by the event medical team, Dakar Rally officials reported that Brabec was transported to the hospital because of neck pain.

It was a disappointing ending for the Monster Energy Honda CRF 450 Rally rider, who had led after winning Stage 1 and had solid showings in the prologue and Stage 2.

The Southern California native, who also finished second in the 2021 event, became the second past Dakar Rally bikes champion to withdraw because of a crash. Defending champion Sam Sunderland, a two-time Dakar winner, withdrew in Stage 1 after crashing 52 kilometers into the special. Sunderland also was airlifted to a hospital and was diagnosed with a broken shoulder blade and concussion.

Brabec’s exit put a damper on a strong start for American riders, who held three of the top seven overall positions through the first three days.

Mason Klein, who had taken the overall lead with a Stage 2 win, and Skyler Howes remained in contention but both lost time to Daniel Sanders, who took the overall lead by winning Stage 3.

The top two contenders in cars entering Stage 3 also faced challenges Tuesday. Three-time Dakar champion Carlos Sainz endured a setback that sidelined his Audi for 30 minutes, and Stage 2 winner (and defending Dakar Rally champion) Nasser Al-Attiyah also struggled and lost major time on a treacherous course

Dakar Rally officials halted bike riders at Checkpoint 2 (after 335 km) and Checkpoint 3 (after 377 km) because “the degradation in weather conditions has made it no longer possible for the organizers to guarantee the best safety conditions for the competitors.” According to the Dakar Rally website, times will be maintained for the riders who have reached the finishing line. For those yet to finish, calculations would be made “in accordance with the average accomplished on the first part of the stage in order to attribute a finishing time.”

Teams in the car and track categories also were halted at Checkpoint 3. Dakar Rally officials said rankings for the day would be established from the times at this point.

NEXT: Stage 4 of the 2023 Dakar Rally will cover 573 kilometers (including 425 km against the clock in the special) in a loop stage around Ha’il that will feature huge sand dunes and tricky navigation.

Here are the stage winners and the top three in the overall rankings for each category (along with U.S. notables) after Stage 3 of the 2023 Dakar Rally:

Car

Stage 3 winner: Guerlain Chicherit (FRA), GCK Motorsport, 3:22:59.

General rankings: 1. Nasser Al-Attiyah (QAT), Toyota Gazoo Racing, 12:20:35; 2. Yazeed Al Rajhi (SAU), Overdrive Racing, 12:33:54; 3. Simon Vitse (FRA), MD Rally, 12:45:28.

Bike

Stage 3 winner: Daniel Sanders (AUS), Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing, 4:24:15.

General rankings: 1. Daniel Sanders (AUS), Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing, 14:05:38; 2. Mason Klein (USA), BAS world KTM, 14:09:42; 3. Kevin Benavides (ARG), 14:12:31. U.S. notables: 4. Skyler Howes, Husqvarna Factory Racing, 14:14:13. (STILL AWAITING CLASSIFICATION, Monday’s rankings: 32. Jacob Argubright, Duust Co Rally Team, 10:39:25; 46. Pablo Copetti, Del Amo Motorsports, 11:34:16; 80. Kyle McCoy, American Rally Originals, 5:36:16; 85. David Pearson, American Rally Originals, 5:40:52; 87. Petr Vlcek, Detyens Racing, 5:43:41; 99. Paul Neff, American Rally Originals, 5:53:22; 116. Lawrence Ace Nilson, Duust Rally Team, 6:21:37; 118. James Pearson, American Rally Originals, 6:22:32; 132. Morrison Hart, American Rally Originals, 7:40:42. Withdrew: Ricky Brabec (USA), Monster Energy Honda, 9:42:49).

Quad

Stage 3 winner: Alexandre Giroud (FRA), Yamaha Racing, 6:21:06.

General rankings: 1. Alexandre Giroud (FRA), Yamaha Racing, 11:16:34; 2. Manuel Andujar (ARG), 7240 Team, 11:24:02; 3.Pablo Copetti (USA), Del Amo Motorsports, 11:34:16.

T3 light prototype

Stage 3 winner: Austin “A.J.” Jones (USA), Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 4:05:03.

General rankings: 1. Seth Quintero (USA), Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 13:52:06; 2. Guillaume De Mevius (BEL), Grally Team, 13:53:07. 3. Mitch Guthrie (USA), Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 13:57:52; 4. Austin “A.J.” Jones (USA), Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, 9:53:58.

T4 SSV

Stage 3 winner: Marek Goczal (POL), Energylandia Rally Team, 4:20:45.

General rankings: 1. Marek Goczal (POL), Energylandia Rally Team, 14:28:03; 2. Rodrigo Luppi De Oliveira (BRA), South Racing Can-Am, 14:39:39; 3. Eryk Goczal (POL), Energylandia Rally Team, 15:01:18.

Truck

Stage 3 winner: Martin Macik (CZE), MM Technology, 4:03:03.

1. Ales Loprais (CZE), Instaforex Loprais Praga, 13:54:36; 2. Jaroslav Valtr (CZE), Tatra Bucgyra ZM Racing, 14:03:51; 3. Janus Van Kasteren (NLD), Boss Machinter Team De Rooy Iveco, 14:20:04.

