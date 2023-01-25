Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb enter the third week of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season as the two hottest riders on the circuit and there are some relevant numbers for Anaheim 2, mostly courtesy of Clinton Fowler, that suggest they’re not ready to slow down.
This is the 43rd year Supercross has raced in Anaheim, beginning in 1976. The venue has hosted 80 events so far and the list of winners is a who’s who of Supercross greats.
Eli Tomac began the season with Anaheim ranking as his worst venue. With his A1 win, this venue is now only his second worst with an average finish of 6.4, (at 6.7, is marginally worse). Most of Tomac’s struggles came in the first round. He’s been six positions better on average in the second race compared to the first.
The battle to watch this week is the one for supremacy between Tomac and Webb. These two riders have combined to win the last four Supercross titles, (Tomac in 2020 and 2022; Webb 2019 and 2021).
In those four seasons Tomac and Webb have won 60 percent of the races (42 of 70) and have led laps in 56 of those events. Combined, they have finished outside the top 10 only six times since the start of 2019.
Tomac’s struggles in the first round have not only hurt his average, but it’s put him in a catchup position most seasons. By the time the series rolls around to its second race, he’s been much stronger with four previous wins in this race. Those three wins have come in the last three seasons; he also won this race in 2018.
Anaheim 1 and 2 have been won by the same rider six times in 450s; Ken Roczen was the last to do so in 2015.
Cooper Webb has one win in Anaheim, which came in their second race in 2019. He also has four wins in 250s.
With five, Roczen has the most Anaheim wins among active riders; four others have eight wins apiece, including NBC Sports’ Ricky Carmichael. Roczen also has the most podiums in this group with 10 to Tomac’s nine.
The season for Malcom Stewart so far has been one of speed versus inconsistency. He was charging for solid finishes in both 2023 races before accidents, including a hard one in Anaheim 1, took away his chance for victory.
Adam Cianciarulo has now lost positions from his start in 15 of 20 carer 450 SX starts. His priority for the moment, is to put in clean laps and avoid accidents, which have plagued him in recent years. Last year, he missed most of the season with a knee injury.
Dylan Ferrandis looks to reset his 450 SX career after a couple of injuries kept him from championship contention in the past few seasons, but he’s found it difficult to get of the gate strong. During his career and this season, he’s averaged a start of 10th.
One of this year’s most anticipated 450 rookies, Christian Craig has yet to live up to his potential with results of 13th and 11th after winning last year’s 250W championship.
Colt Nichols earned the holeshot in both 2023 races, but has not yet earned a top-five. His best effort netted a sixth in Anaheim 1.
No one has come close to touching Jett Lawrence in the 250W class yet. He’s won both Mains after getting the holeshot and led every lap of both races.
In addition, he was the fastest qualifier in one race, won his heat last week and had the fastest lap at Anaheim 1. Lawrence is seeking to become only the fourth rider to win this division four times, joining Carmichael, James Stewart and Ryan Villopoto. Those previous three riders were all on board a Kawasaki, which means Lawrence would be the first to do so on a Honda.
Lawrence’s win at A1 snapped a five-race winning streak for Yamaha.
RJ Hampshire finished second in both 250W Mains, but closed the gap last week and had the two fastest laps at San Diego.
Last Five Winners
450s
2023, Race 1: Eli Tomac
2022, Race 3: Jason Anderson
2022, Race 2: Eli Tomac
2022, Race 1: Ken Roczen
2020, Race 2: Eli Tomac
250s
2023, Race 1: Jett Lawrence
2022, Race 3: Christian Craig (swept the season)
2022, Race 2: Christian Craig
2022, Race 1: Christian Craig
2020, Race 2: Dylan Ferrandis
By the Numbers
