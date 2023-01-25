Supercross Anaheim 2 by the numbers: Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb clash in California

By Jan 25, 2023, 5:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb enter the third week of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season as the two hottest riders on the circuit and there are some relevant numbers for Anaheim 2, mostly courtesy of Clinton Fowler, that suggest they’re not ready to slow down.

This is the 43rd year Supercross has raced in Anaheim, beginning in 1976. The venue has hosted 80 events so far and the list of winners is a who’s who of Supercross greats.

Eli Tomac began the season with Anaheim ranking as his worst venue. With his A1 win, this venue is now only his second worst with an average finish of 6.4, (at 6.7, is marginally worse).  Most of Tomac’s struggles came in the first round. He’s been six positions better on average in the second race compared to the first.

The battle to watch this week is the one for supremacy between Tomac and Webb. These two riders have combined to win the last four Supercross titles, (Tomac in 2020 and 2022; Webb 2019 and 2021).

In those four seasons Tomac and Webb have won 60 percent of the races (42 of 70) and have led laps in 56 of those events. Combined, they have finished outside the top 10 only six times since the start of 2019.

Tomac’s struggles in the first round have not only hurt his average, but it’s put him in a catchup position most seasons. By the time the series rolls around to its second race, he’s been much stronger with four previous wins in this race. Those three wins have come in the last three seasons; he also won this race in 2018.

Eli Tomac has been much better in Anaheim 2 than the opener, which should strike fear in his competitors. – Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media

Anaheim 1 and 2 have been won by the same rider six times in 450s; Ken Roczen was the last to do so in 2015.

Cooper Webb has one win in Anaheim, which came in their second race in 2019. He also has four wins in 250s.

With five, Roczen has the most Anaheim wins among active riders; four others have eight wins apiece, including NBC Sports’ Ricky Carmichael. Roczen also has the most podiums in this group with 10 to Tomac’s nine.

The season for Malcom Stewart so far has been one of speed versus inconsistency. He was charging for solid finishes in both 2023 races before accidents, including a hard one in Anaheim 1, took away his chance for victory.

Adam Cianciarulo has now lost positions from his start in 15 of 20 carer 450 SX starts. His priority for the moment, is to put in clean laps and avoid accidents, which have plagued him in recent years. Last year, he missed most of the season with a knee injury.

Cooper Webb finished second to Eli Tomac in the first two rounds and trails by only six points. – Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media

Dylan Ferrandis looks to reset his 450 SX career after a couple of injuries kept him from championship contention in the past few seasons, but he’s found it difficult to get of the gate strong. During his career and this season, he’s averaged a start of 10th.

One of this year’s most anticipated 450 rookies, Christian Craig has yet to live up to his potential with results of 13th and 11th after winning last year’s 250W championship.

Colt Nichols earned the holeshot in both 2023 races, but has not yet earned a top-five. His best effort netted a sixth in Anaheim 1.

No one has come close to touching Jett Lawrence in the 250W class yet. He’s won both Mains after getting the holeshot and led every lap of both races.

In addition, he was the fastest qualifier in one race, won his heat last week and had the fastest lap at Anaheim 1. Lawrence is seeking to become only the fourth rider to win this division four times, joining Carmichael, James Stewart and Ryan Villopoto. Those previous three riders were all on board a Kawasaki, which means Lawrence would be the first to do so on a Honda.

Lawrence’s win at A1 snapped a five-race winning streak for Yamaha.

RJ Hampshire finished second in both 250W Mains, but closed the gap last week and had the two fastest laps at San Diego.

Last Five Winners

450s
2023, Race 1: Eli Tomac
2022, Race 3: Jason Anderson
2022, Race 2: Eli Tomac
2022, Race 1: Ken Roczen
2020, Race 2: Eli Tomac

250s
2023, Race 1: Jett Lawrence
2022, Race 3: Christian Craig (swept the season)
2022, Race 2: Christian Craig
2022, Race 1: Christian Craig
2020, Race 2: Dylan Ferrandis

By the Numbers

San Diego

More SuperMotocross coverage

Power Rankings Week 2
SuperMotocross tightens playoff schedule
Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence go two-for-two in San Diego
Results and points after San Diego
Injury sidelines Austin Forkner for remainder of 2023 SX

Read more about SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross Rankings San Diego
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after San Diego: Roczen moves up, Sexton...
NASCAR groundbreaking at LA Memorial Coliseum
SuperMotocross changes last two playoff dates; will end its 2023 season earlier
Supercross 2023: Results and points after San Diego

Wayne Taylor says Andretti brings technology, tools and possibility for second car in GTP

By Jan 25, 2023, 7:00 PM EST
Wayne Taylor Andretti
Mike Levitt/LAT Images/IMSA
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The epiphany came with forceful and searing clairty when Wayne Taylor decided on adding Michael Andretti as a partner in his championship-caliber sports car team.

During an offseason test of the new hybrid prototype that will make its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, there were 91 people (between his team and Honda Performance Development) attending to the No. 10 Acura ARX-06.

As Taylor wandered the pit lane at Daytona International Speedway, he saw similar armies furiously tuning on high-tech, big-budget cars representing rival brands (Porsche, BMW and Cadillac) and formidable teams (Ganassi, Penske, Rahal).

Taylor called Andretti after the test and had the framework of Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport done within a week.

“Michael had approached me early in (2022) about getting together, and I didn’t think the timing was right at that point, and we continued to talk through the course of the year,” Taylor told NBC Sports. “And once we started getting the cars and the components and saw what everybody else was doing, it became clear to me that we had to step up to the next level to have a partnership with someone who could bring a lot to the table.

“I thought this was a great partnership that could work. Michael has been so good at this thing so far. And his two directors, Rob Edwards and J.F. Thormann, it’s as if we’ve been together for more than a year already, and we have access to all the tools and technology they have. They don’t only do IndyCar, they do Formula E and many, many different things around the world. And so being part of it brings a lot of value to us at Wayne Taylor Racing, HPD, ORECA and everyone associated.”

For Andretti, who has been open about his ambition to field cars in virtually every major racing series in the world, the new deal filled a gap

DETAILS FOR THE 61ST ROLEX 24How to watch, entry lists, schedules for the IMSA season opener

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH IN GTPRolex 24 at Daytona kicks off new golden era for sports cars

“There’s no secret that was one thing missing from our racing portfolio was racing in IMSA,” he said. “It was the perfect time to get involved. The question is how you get involved. We just were being very patient looking for the right opportunity. I got the call from Wayne, (and) you can’t get into the sport any better than a team like Wayne Taylor Racing, so it’s one of those marriages made in heaven. It’s been a lot of fun. We’re really excited about this program and the future of it and growing it.”

Announced Dec. 28, the rebranded team officially made its debut last weekend with Michael Andretti attending Rolex 24 qualifying and returning for the race. But its actual impact will be very gradual.

Taylor’s operation will remain at its Brownsburg, Indiana, shop for at least the next two years before moving into Andretti Global’s new 525,000-square-foot headquarters that is scheduled to open in 2025.

The No. 10 Acura ARX-06 will be driven by Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz and Brendon Hartley in the Rolex 24 at Daytona (IMSA).

Taylor said Andretti mostly will provide equipment and technical support in the meantime without affecting the day-to-day operations of WTR.

“The great thing is they’ve said consistently they want us to carry on running it the way we have,” Taylor said. “Whatever help we need, we ask for and get. They don’t want to come try to reinvent the wheel. So they’re coming down for the Roar and the race, but they’re going to leave us to do our job.

“We’re going to run out of our premises for ’23 and ’24, and then when their new facility comes in 2025, we’ll move into that shop and obviously will be a lot closer then. But we are already working together with them with machining and people. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes.”

WTR might need help in the GTP era, but its past success in IMSA is unquestioned. The team has won the Rolex 24 four times in the past six years and finished second in the DPi category the past three seasons after winning the inaugural title in 2017. It’s also won the prestigious endurance races at Sebring Raceway and Michelin Road Atlanta.

But No. 10 WTR driver Ricky Taylor (whom RACER reported will get an IndyCar test soon with Andretti) could see his father’s organization would benefit from a broader knowledge base and technical wherewithal.

“As we went in the new GTP era, the level of competition had just gone up like crazy from Porsche Penske to BMW to Cadillac,” Ricky Taylor told NBC Sports. “Everybody’s raised their game. So as Acura and HPD and WTR has always been one to pivot very well and adapt to change and pivot around new rulesets, new strategies, new tires, new cars. And to supplement what Wayne Taylor Racing does very well, partnering with Andretti Autosport, such a well-storied and experienced organization, is very exciting from a driver’s perspective.

“We’re going to be surrounded by the best. Wayne Taylor Racing brings a lot in terms of its sports car racing pedigree, but from a lot of other angles, Andretti Autosport brings a whole new level as well. It all seemed to happen very quickly, but it’s very exciting at the same time to have that sort of security and resources in such a big organization. The blend of the team has been really smooth so far.”

Wayne Taylor indicated before Rolex 24 qualifying Sunday that aligning with Andretti increases the likelihood that he will field a second Acura in GTP next year.

“Obviously, Michael’s group and us will discuss all of those things,” he said. “Clearly, our motivation is to be a two-car program next year. There’s no doubt about that.”

But if such a move happens, it won’t have been a Honda-influenced decision (as has been the case with many rivals whose agendas are being driven by manufacturers).

“HPD really had nothing to do with it,” Andretti said about partnering with Taylor. “We did the deal and then we told HPD afterward. We’ve been looking at sports cars the last three years (asking) how do you get in, and this opportunity came up. It was just a no-brainer. To come with a team that has won so many times, what a great way to get right into it. Our plan is to let them do their job and just be here to support.”