MotoGP Marc Marquez out
JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

Marc Marquez will miss next MotoGP race after second arm surgery

By Nate RyanAug 4, 2020, 8:30 AM EDT
Defending MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is out of Sunday’s Czech Republic Grand Prix at the Automotodrom Brno circuit after surgery to repair a damaged titanium plate in his right arm.

Marquez underwent surgery Monday on the arm, which was fractured during a crash in the season opener July 19 at Jerez. The plate attached to his repaired right humerus became damaged because of stress accumulation.

The Repsol Honda Team announced in a release Tuesday that Stefan Bradl will ride the Honda RC213V with MotoGP rider Marc Marquez out at Brno. Bradl will be teamed with Alex Marquez, Marc’s younger brother.

“After undergoing a second operation on his injured right arm, Marc Marquez and HRC have decided that the World Champion will not ride in the Czech Republic in order for him to recover more,” the Repsol Honda Team said in a release. “In his place, HRC test rider Stefan Bradl will mount the Honda RC213V. In 2019 the former Moto2 World Champion competed in four MotoGP races with a best finish of 10th at the German GP. Bradl has claimed three top ten finishes at Brno from his seven starts in the MotoGP class and only once missed out on points.”

Alex Marquez has finished in the top five of every start he has made as a GP rider at Brno since 2013.

Marc Marquez will remain in the hospital through at least Wednesday while recuperating from his second surgery. Dr. Xavier Mir, who performed the surgery Monday, said a timeline for recovery likely would be known by then.

“The rider has not felt pain during this period,” Mir said in a release Monday. “He has always followed the medical advice given and the feeling from his body. Unfortunately, an overstress has caused this issue. Now we have to wait 48 hours to understand the recovery time.”

Marc Marquez underwent an initial surgery July 21 in Barcelona, and doctors said there was no nerve damage.

The eight-time champion was cleared to race in the season’s second event at Jerez. But Marquez decided to skip the July 26 race after experiencing discomfort while riding the No. 93 bike in a July 25 practice.

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has second surgery on fractured arm

MotoGP Marc Marquez second surgery
JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images
By Nate RyanAug 3, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Defending MotoGP series champion Marc Marquez underwent a second surgery Monday after a titanium plate inserted in his fractured right arm sustained damage. The Repsol Honda Team said in a statement that it’ll be two days before the recovery period is determined.

Marquez was injured during a crash in the July 19 season opener. He underwent an initial surgery July 21 in Barcelona, and doctors said there was no nerve damage.

The eight-time champion was cleared to race in the season's second event at Jerez. But Marquez decided to skip the July 26 race after experiencing discomfort while riding the No. 93 bike in a July 25 practice.

He had planned to race in Sunday’s grand prix at the Automotodrom Brno in the Czech Republic in hopes of returning to defend his title. His status for Sunday apparently will be unclear until at least Wednesday.

In a statement Monday, the team said the titanium plate in Marquez’s right arm successfully was replaced after stress accumulation. Marquez will stay in the hospital for two days recovering.

Dr. Xavier Mir, who performed the surgery at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus, said in the release that “Marc Marquez underwent surgery 13 days ago and today he returned to the operating room. The first operation was successful, what was not expected was that the plate was insufficient. An accumulation of stress in the operated area has caused the plate to suffer some damage, so today the titanium plate has been removed and replaced by a new fixation.

"The rider has not felt pain during this period. He has always followed the medical advice given and the feeling from his body. Unfortunately, an overstress has caused this issue. Now we have to wait 48 hours to understand the recovery time."