Supercross 2023: Results and points after Daytona

By Mar 5, 2023, 11:15 AM EST
0 Comments

For the fifth consecutive year and seventh time overall, the Monster Energy Supercross results from Daytona featured Eli Tomac as the winner.

Supercross Results Daytona
Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac battled at Daytona from the drop of the green flag – Feld Motor Sports

After the race, Tomac commented that the dirt used for this track is similar to his home state of Colorado and that has given him his advantage. Of course, Tomac also had to master two different types of sand, a deteriorating wall jump and a tunnel obstacle that has given him trouble on at least two occasions earlier this season.

The tone for the race was set in the first turn as Tomac and Cooper Webb battled for the lead. Tomac earned the holeshot by mere inches, but it was Webb that grabbed the early lead with Tomac in hot pursuit.

RESULTS: Click here for full 450 Overall Results; Click here for 250 Overall Results

At the one-third mark, Tomac took advantage of a minor mistake by Webb to grab the lead, but the pair of riders circled the track within two seconds of one another from start to finish. In the end, the box score showed Tomac was 1.8 seconds ahead of Webb as he earned his fifth consecutive Daytona Supercross win and his seventh in eight attempts.

Tomac gained three points on Webb and now leads by five. His advantage over Chase Sexton increased to 10.

Sexton had to withstand a spirited challenge from Justin Barcia for most of the race. At the halfway point, Barcia’s attempt to ride alongside Sexton ended with the No. 51 getting pushed off course. The crowd gasped, knowing the move would not be forgiven. When Barcia got to Sexton’s back tire, he would not hesitate to make his elbows wide.

Click here for 450 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier | Lap Chart

Barcia did not get the chance, and it was a mistake by Sexton that actually helped him hold onto the final podium spot. When Sexton bogged down in a tight turn, Barcia was too close to swerve around. The stalled momentum relegated Barcia to fourth.

Jason Anderson rounded out the top five for the third straight week and the fifth time in the last six rounds.

Click here for 450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

Hunter Lawrence may have had a bit of a chip on his shoulder this week after what, for him at least, was a modest showing in Arlington, Texas. In that race, he was pinched in Turn 1 of Lap 1 in the final race and crashed heavily, which cost him the overall win. That kept him from a third straight win to start the 250 East season.

Supercross Results Daytona
Hunter Lawrence showed his back to the field for all 13 laps in Daytona. – Feld Motor Sports

Lawrence would not be denied in Daytona. After Nate Thrasher snatched the early lead from holeshot winner Max Anstie, Lawrence stalked last week’s Texas winner and put Thrasher on the ground. Lawrence went on to lead all 13 laps of the race and join his brother Jett Lawrence as the only brothers to win this prestigious race.

Both Lawrence brothers lead their respective divisions, which is also a first in Supercross. With four rounds in the books for each division, Jett has earned two more points than Hunter.

Click here for 250 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier | Lap Chart

Anstie inherited second after the Lawrence vs. Thrasher incident, and while he was able to keep the leader in sight for a while, he ultimately crossed the finish line a little more than nine seconds behind. That was his third podium finish in the first four 250 East races. Notably, Anstie finished fifth last week in Arlington after getting caught up in Lawrence’s Race 3 accident. The cordial Brit has swept the top five.

The story of the night was Haiden Deegan, who scored his first podium finish in only his third start. He now has nearly as many podiums as his legendary father Brian Deegan, who scored two during his SX career. In the news conference, it was hard to tell who was more excited as Brian hummed with energy and Haiden beamed on the podium.

In fourth, Jordon Smith earned his third top-five of the season. Last week’s runner-up finish to his teammate Thrasher focused a lot of attention on the Yamaha rider and he backed it up with a strong run on a tricky track.

Click here for 250 Overall results | 250 East Rider Points | 250 Combined Rider Points

Jeremy Martin rounded out the top five. He has been among the most consistent riders in the Supercross 250 East field and his Daytona results backed that up. In four mains, he has finished either fifth or sixth. Saturday night, he was fourth in his heat.

For Thrasher, who was making his way up the points’ ladder, he recovered from the early crash and climbed to 10th on Lap 5. He jumped wide on the next lap and landed on a Tuff Blox and had to do it all over again. He ended his night 10th on the field. The damage was done; he fell to sixth in points.

2023 Results

Race 7: Cooper Webb wins second race
Race 6: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence win
Race 5: Webb, Hunter Lawrence win
Race 4: Tomac, H Lawrence win
Race 3: Chase Sexton, Levi Kitchen win
Race 2: Tomac, J Lawrence win
Round 1: Tomac, J Lawrence win

2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings

Week 7: Jason Anderson narrowly trails Eli Tomac
Week 6: Perfect Oakland night keeps Tomac first
Week 5: Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton close gap
Week 4: Tomac retakes lead
Week 3: Ken Roczen takes the top spot
Week 2: Roczen moves up; Sexton falls
Week 1: Tomac tops 450s; Jett Lawrence 250s

Read more about SuperMotocross

Tomac Daytona Supercross
Question answered: Eli Tomac is untouchable as he wins seventh Daytona Supercross
Ferrandis returns Daytona
Update: Dylan Ferrandis return to racing delayed after Daytona Media Day...
Hampshire 450 debut
RJ Hampshire to debut in Supercross 450 class at Daytona

Marcus Ericsson wins wild IndyCar opener after late engine trouble for Pato O’Ward

By Mar 5, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
Marcus Ericsson IndyCar opener
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
0 Comments

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Marcus Ericsson won a chaotic IndyCar season opener, leading the final four laps of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg after Pato O’Ward had engine trouble.

O’Ward finished second by 2.4113 seconds and led 23 laps before his No. 5 Dallara-Chevrolet experienced a brief loss of power out of the final corner on Lap 97 of 100.

It’s the fourth career victory for Ericsson and his first since winning last year’s Indy 500. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver became the fourth defending Indy 500 winner to win the opening race of the next season. It’s Ganassi’s second win in St. Pete and first since Dario Franchitti in 2011.

Scott Dixon finished third, followed by Alexander Rossi (in his Arrow McLaren debut) and Callum Ilott in a career-best fifth.

Graham Rahal, Will Power, Alex Palou, Christian Lundgaard and David Malukas rounded out the top 10.

It was a devastating day for Andretti Autosport, which took three of the top six spots in qualifying but had all four of its Dallara-Hondas involved in wrecks.

The last involved pole-sitter Romain Grosjean, who led 31 laps but collided with Scott McLaughlin (who led 37 laps) in Turn 4 on Lap 71 of 100.

McLaughlin received a drive-through penalty from IndyCar for avoidable contact and said after the race he intended to apologize to Grosjean.

“What happened was really obvious on TV, so I’m not going to elaborate too much on that,” Grosjean told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “I’m very, very disappointed, and I hope there’s going to be rules put in place. What an amazing weekend. We had a super fast car, and the team did a really good job, but I’m really annoyed to be talking to you with the race going on.

“That’s not racing.”

Andretti teammate Colton Herta also was outraged at a rival after being squeezed into the Turn 8 tire barrier to bring out a Lap 50 yellow.

“He wanted to use the next state over for room on the exit,” Herta told NBC Sports’ Kevin Lee about Power while watching the replay. “I don’t know what else I can do there except hit the wall. Yep. What an ass.”

The other two Andretti drivers were involved in separate airborne crashes in the first 42 laps as the 2023 season got off to a wild start on the streets of St. Pete.

Devlin DeFrancesco was OK after his No. 29 Dallara-Honda went skyward from being T-boned by rookie Benjamin Pedersen in a pileup on the first lap.

Kyle Kirkwood, who was making his Andretti debut, briefly took flight, too, but he was able to continue after sailing over Jack Harvey (who had slowed for a spin by Rinus VeeKay).

Harvey needed help from medical personnel exiting his car and was in distress while sitting on the back step of an ambulance. IndyCar medical director Dr. Julia Vazier said Harvey was taken to the hospital because of “an abundance of caution.”