Question answered: Eli Tomac is untouchable as he wins seventh Daytona Supercross

By Mar 4, 2023, 11:23 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – The week began with a question of whether Eli Tomac is untouchable in Daytona Supercross races and it was answered emphatically: He is.

Eli Tomac now has seven Daytona Supercross trophies. – Feld Motor Sports

For the seventh time overall and fifth consecutively, Tomac won the race most riders in the field equates to NASCAR’s Daytona 500. Fittingly, he tied the King Richard Petty for the seven wins in his sports’ iconic race.

Last year Tomac broke out of a tie with Ricky Carmichael for the most Daytona wins at six, but there was still a record hanging over him. Carmichael won his five Daytona races in a row. Tomac now also has five consecutively. Fittingly, he also broke out of a tie with Carmichael for sole possession of third on the wins’ list. James Stewart’s 50 wins is next on the horizon and no one doubts that will happen in the next few rounds.

“All the way from the start, me and Cooper [Webb] just locked up into two the whole time,” Tomac said from the top spot of the podium as the stands emptied and fans rushed the stage. “I think he hit neutral at the finish line on the triple and after that you had to be on your lines.

“Actually, before that we had contact on the double before the shelf, but we both stayed up. All I can say is I love you Daytona.”

Tomac looked beatable at the start of the day. He was outside the top five in practice, rose to fourth in qualification, but once the money was on the line, he won his heat to gain a great gate pick.

“I was struggling in practice straight up,” Tomac told James Stewart on NBC Sports. “My confidence wasn’t high. I was consistently getting beat by a second there, but when the lights come on here the track comes to me and I really find my flow again.”

Last year Tomac passed Webb late in the 2022 Daytona Supercross race and denied him the win, so the early lead was incredibly important. Tomac grabbed the holeshot by inches, but Webb took the early lead, but he could not shake the points’ leader. Tomac stayed on his back tire until a little mistake with 12 minutes remaining on the clock allowed Tomac to pass.

“It was a great fight. I have to tip my cap to myself and also to Eli,” Webb said. “I was trying my balls off up front. He’s just so damn good here it’s tough. I made a little mistake and we collided. I was hoping I didn’t bump him and mess something up on the bike. I hit neutral kind of randomly and he was able to get by. He put on the after burners and I was trying as hard as I could. It was a dogfight.”

RESULTS: How they finished for the 450 Main in Daytona

One lap earlier, an aborted block pass almost sent both riders to the ground. Tomac came into a bowl turn hot, but Webb would have nothing of it. He put his elbows wide and kept the lead.

For the third consecutive week and the fourth time overall, the top three in points stood on the podium together. Chase Sexton finished third, losing just a little ground in the standings. He is now five behind Webb and 10 behind Tomac in a season where none of these three riders have been able to gain a distinct advantage.

Daytona Supercross
RJ Hampshire won his heat in his 450 debut. – Feld Motor Sports

To get the third-place result, Sexton had to overcome a fierce battle with Justin Barcia. Racing for third midway through the race, Sexton pushed Barcia wide. A lap later, Sexton bobbled exiting a turn and the two made contact again.

Jason Anderson rounded out the top five for the third straight time and has not finished worse than seventh.

Making his debut on a 450, RJ Hampshire had a remarkable weekend and top-10 finish. He began the race among the top five and faded a little in the Main event, but no one can take away his first heat win in his first ever start on the bigger bike.

“It’s hard talking someone into to giving you a race when you’ve never been on a 450 before especially here at Daytona,” Hampshire told NBC Sports Will Christien. “Man this is special. I told the guys we were going to get a holeshot no matter what. Didn’t think we would hang on to it, but you know what: just so stoked.”

Following a disappointing round in Arlington when he barely earned an overall podium, Hunter Lawrence decided he would not wait for the race to come to him. On Lap 1 of the Main, he cleaned out last week’s winner Nate Thrasher. Lawrence scored his eighth 250 victory after pulling away from the field.

With this win, Hunter joined his Jett Lawrence as the only brothers to win this race as the 250 East points’ leader stood on the sidelines to watch. Jett won this race last year.

“We didn’t get around the first turn too bad, but I just saw an opportunity in the sand section,” Lawrence said. “It wasn’t ideal, but I took it and never looked back. I got around Tom [Vialle] in the whoops and if got a little sketchy at the midpoint with a light sprinkle. We work too hard at this to not enjoy this.”

Lawrence had one previous start at Daytona. He finished a distant sixth in 2021, 20 seconds behind winner Cameron McAdoo.

After earning podium finishes in his first two races, Max Anstie struggled in the Triple Crown format in Arlington, but still finished among the top five. He apparently missed the limelight of standing on the podium because he outlasted most of the field to finish second and keep his top-five streak alive.

“It was a tough morning and I had to take a few belly breaths after the heat but we came back swinging,” Anstie told NBC Sports Will Christien.

Anstie’s runner-up finish elevated him to second in the points, 14 behind Lawrence.

Click here for full 250 Main Results

In his fourth 250 East start, Haiden Deegan scored his first career podium. It was not a huge surprise, however, since he finished fourth in his first two races at Houston and Tampa. Last week, Deegan struggled at Arlington on a track that was hard and slick. Before the Daytona race, he said the dirt was trickier than he expected.

“I’m through the roof,” Deegan said. “This is a sick moment for me right now. I’ve been working my butt off and a lot of people doubted me, but I ended up getting third place and the crowd is sick. I could hear them every lap going down the frontstretch and I am so excited to be up here in my fourth race.’

Jordon Smith backed up his second-place finish in Arlington with the fourth-place finish.

Jeremy Martin rounded out the top five.

After getting dumped by Lawrence, Thrasher was working his way back through the field and running 10th when he crashed a second time. He remounted and climbed back to 10th at the checkers. Compounding his disappointment, Thrasher was coming off a heat win.

At 86, IndyCar’s Roger Penske still full speed at the helm as a racing and business icon

By Mar 4, 2023, 6:00 PM EST
Roger Penske
Chris Owens/Penske Entertainment
ST PETERSBURG, Florida – Roger Penske turned 86 on Feb. 20.

He certainly isn’t letting age slow him down.

“We feel very good about it,” Penske told NBC Sports as the season gets ready to kick off with Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “Our organization and our people are fully committed, and we can’t wait to go racing.”

The chairman of the Penske Corporation and owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar and the Indianapolis 500 is a man constantly on the move.

His office transporter in the driver/owner motorhome lot on the grounds of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg features a constant trail of business leaders, sponsors, team owners and other high-powered types that come by for meetings.

As one of the leading businessmen and industrialists in North America, Penske’s passion project has always been auto racing. And nobody has done that better than the man from Shaker Heights, Ohio, who spent time at Culver Military Academy in northern Indiana before he became a stellar student at Lehigh University in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

When his father, Carl, took Penske to the 1951 Indianapolis 500, the young lad was hooked on the greatest sporting spectacle in motorsports. He would ultimately become a championship sports car racer in the late 1950s and early 1960s before stepping out of the driver’s seat to begin a business career as a Chevrolet dealer in Philadelphia.

SEASON OPENERDetails for watching the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg this weekend

Instead of driving the race car, Penske became a team owner in 1966. Since that time, Penske Racing – now known as Team Penske – has created a record unmatched in all of auto racing.

That includes 17 IndyCar championships, 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, 231 IndyCar race victories and 43 championships in all forms of racing. His NASCAR Cup Series team has won the championship three times, including Brad Keselowski in 2012 and Joey Logano in 2018 and ’22.

With Will Power winning last year’s NTT IndyCar Series championship for the second time in his career and Logano winning his second NASCAR Cup Series championship, Penske claimed yet another first. It was the first time the same team won the two biggest prizes in North American motorsport.

This year with Porsche Penske Motorsport, he hopes to claim one of the final goals on the list – his first victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

This will be the fourth season with Penske at the helm as the owner of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and at an age when most people are retired, Penske remains as sharp as ever when it comes to running the business.

“Every time Roger Penske arrives at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he has a new spring in his step,” Penske Corporation President Bud Denker told NBC Sports inside Penske’s motorhome office Saturday afternoon in St. Petersburg. “The man is revitalized and refreshed and serves as an incredible inspiration to all of us.”

This is a big year for Penske and IndyCar. He has big goals and ambitions for IndyCar and for the 107th Indy 500.

The season will begin Sunday with a track-record 27 cars on the starting grid for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

“To see the number of teams, the new drivers, the liveries and the competitiveness through the entire field is just amazing,” Penske told NBC Sports. “We have gone through our marketing plans for 2023, our tune-in campaign, we will spend several million dollars to create more interest. Our ‘100 Days to Indy’ docuseries are all marketing and PR things to do to make the series more exciting for our customers and fans to continue to grow.

“From an IndyCar perspective, our team is in place. Jay Frye (IndyCar President) and his whole team are ready. We have leadership with Mark Miles and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles to make it more exciting for our fans this May for the Indianapolis 500 and the month of May.”

Penske purchased the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from the Hulman George Family on Nov. 4, 2019. He had big goals and ambitions for 2020, but those plans were scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Penske had to quickly regroup. He spent millions to keep IndyCar afloat and had to run the 104th Indianapolis 500 without fans on Aug. 23, 2020.

On May 11, the COVID emergency in the United States will be over and IndyCar is stronger than it was before the pandemic started.

“America is open now,” Penske said. “COVID was a time in our lifetime we all forget. People had tragedies in their families and businesses. Things seem to be getting back to normal.

“From a racing perspective, there is a lot of pent-up demand. People that couldn’t come to the races are going to be there. Tickets sales for our races are up and for the Indianapolis 500, ticket sales are up over last year, and people are waiting in line to get suites.

“These are all good observations. Based on current orders and the forecast from our partners and new sponsors wanting to come in, things look very positive for us going into 2023.”

Meanwhile, Penske revealed even more changes are coming to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the fabled track he tirelessly has been sprucing up (from the grandstands to the infield grass) for more than three years.

“We have spent almost $30 million more in capital expenditures at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and people will see some differences there in 2023,” he said.

Roger Penske shares a laugh with four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last month (Chris Jones/Penske Entertainment).

Penske believes having 13 of the 17 races on the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series schedule on NBC is vital.

To support that, IndyCar will have a “tune-in” campaign in selected markets to help increase interest in the telecast and generate a higher rating.

“The opportunity to have our races on network is key for us to get the eyeballs and interest in IndyCar,” Penske said. “Our marketing campaign features individual drivers to support each one of the races with individual spots talking about the excitement about the upcoming race weekend.

“A very comprehensive marketing and PR program is being put together as we start the season going into St. Pete.”

Penske has invested millions into the new marketing campaign but also shared that responsibility with the IndyCar team owners through the Leaders Circle program that rewards full-time participation in the series with the top 22 entries.

“When you look at our program from a marketing standpoint, it will be somewhere around $17 million when you think about the real number going into marketing with a lot of that spend early on,” Penske said.

On Saturday, Penske Entertainment President Mark Miles announced that each Leader’s Circle entrant would receive $150,000 less than last year with that money being invested into the aggressive marketing effort.

“It wasn’t voluntary, but we sort of polled the teams on the idea that we might reduce by about $150,000 per leader circle entry, a total of $3.3 million, to further extend our investment,” Miles said. It’s a minority share of our investment for the whole thing.”

One of the key pillars of that marketing campaign is the docuseries “100 Days to Indy” that will air on The CW beginning April 27 and produced by VICE Media. It is an attempt to help create some of the same magic that Formula One has experienced with “Drive to Survive” on Netflix.

“Having six episodes prior to the Indy 500 is going to so important to drive people to our sport to show them the inside, not just what happens on the track,” Penske said. “VICE and The CW are fully committed along with the teams. I’m going to be very interested to see the outcome.

“We are doing everything we can to make it great. We know what ‘Drive to Survive’ did for Formula One and we hope we get the same kind of bump from our fans with ‘100 Days to Indy.’ ”

Penske knows it is very important to create a new generation of IndyCar fans with demos and new sponsors. He wants to ensure that the series continues to grow under the Penske Corp. stewardship.

Penske has other projects that he has brought to IndyCar including the “Race for Equality and Change” diversity effort and an active role in creating a sustainable future for IndyCar with a goal of reducing the carbon footprint.

Firestone is using an alternate tire made from guayule that is harvested in the southwest.

Shell has created a racing fuel that is made from 100 percent biodegradable sugar cane waste.

Under Penske’s guidance, IndyCar has become one of the world’s most sustainable racing series. But it’s competition that fuels Penske’s racing passion.

Team Penske won the 2022 IndyCar championship with Will Power (Chris Owens/Penske Entertainment).

In 2022, Penske got to celebrate two major racing championships in the same season with Power in IndyCar and Logano in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Every championship is important, and you don’t get credit for the ones you had in the past,” Penske said. “To see Will win the championship and then Joey win at Phoenix starting on the pole, he made it happen on race day and that was super.

“It’s a team effort,” Penske said. “When you think about the cross-pollination of information between all the drivers, it’s a key. Will had a great season. He overcame adversity and was able to come back from that, starting back in the field, kept his head on and executed when he had to.

“Beating the all-time pole record of Mario Andretti was capping his great season. Well-deserved and he is someone you will have to beat this year.

“This year we are going to try to win three championships with Porsche Team Penske.”

Penske believes the sports car team will be a success after a slow start in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. He considers the 24 Hours of Le Mans the one great gem that he wants to add to his racing collection of accomplishments.

Penske takes pride in the fact he is able to inspire people to achieve things they didn’t know they could do when it comes to business goals and challenges.

Roger Penske
Roger Penske watches IndyCar preseason testing at The Thermal Club with Team Penske executive Ron Ruzewski (Chris Owens/Penske Entertainment).

For years, he has preached that people — not money — are the secret to success.

“We view racing as the common thread through all of our businesses because it shows performance, transparency, integrity and hard work,” Penske said. “We use that motto and our mission plan through all our businesses.

“To me, it’s all about people. We can do a lot of the things, buy things and have them, but without the people to execute, we continue to strive within our organization longevity and people that want to stay with the company and perform.

“Typically, we build our organization from the bottom up, not for the top down.

“We push our people. No one is ever ready. It’s a chance to give them the opportunity. We don’t have a business where anybody fails, either. We are in a position where you need to produce. If you don’t, we can step back and find out why.

“Maybe there is another position for you.”

Penske has built his empire through the automotive business. He has used racing as the connecting thread through all his business interests and entities.

It’s a winning strategy that continues to keep Penske on the move at 86.

“People in racing understand the cost of our sport is realistic,” Penske said. “We are not driving these costs into the sky. The opportunity for teams to come in through Indy NXT and then IndyCar is important.

“We are seeing sponsorship. People want to be behind these teams. They see great drivers. There are a lot of drivers coming here that see this is a stepping stone to the future. That makes me feel very good that we have this platform. But the most important thing is one word:

“Indianapolis.”

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 