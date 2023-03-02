Daytona Supercross by the numbers: Is Eli Tomac untouchable?

By Mar 2, 2023, 9:58 PM EST
The Daytona Monster Energy Supercross numbers suggest that Eli Tomac may be practically untouchable after his winning six of the last seven races on this course, including the last four consecutive.

Daytona Supercross numbers
Eli Tomac won the 2019 Daytona Supercross race and has been unbeatable ever since. – Feld Motor Sports

For years, it was believed Ricky Carmichael’s five Daytona Supercross wins would stand the test of time until Tomac tied him with five in 2021. Last year, Tomac took sole possession of the record with his sixth victory and now there is a chance history could repeat this weekend. Tomac tied another of Carmichael’s records in Oakland with his 48th win in the stadium series and could push that rider back a position if he is able to score a fifth straight win on this Supercross track that also has elements of Motocross mixed in.

How likely is that? Tomac stumbled twice in 2023 before Arlington and each time he roared back with a victory. His sixth-place finish in the second Anaheim race was followed by a win in Houston. The following week, Tomac protected his points’ lead by riding a safe race at Tampa. He won the following round in Oakland.

Last week was another uncharacteristic finish for Tomac. He stood on the podium, but a rare crash on the tunnel jump while he was leading the third race of the Arlington Triple Crown allowed Cooper Webb to close to within two points. Webb has not yet won in Daytona, but he led 15 of 18 laps last year and finished second. Equally important, he has stood on the Daytona podium in each of his five starts.

Third-place Chase Sexton will make his third appearance at Daytona after earning the final podium spot last year.

It’s a fair bet that these three riders could stand on the podium again because they have combined for 16 of the 21 podiums available so far in 2023. With six, Sexton leads Tomac and Webb, who have five each.

Webb and Sexton remain the only riders to sweep the top five in the first seven rounds.

The rider leaving Daytona will have a distinct advantage as the series nears the halfway point. The points leader after this race has won the title 78 percent of the time, according to Supercross statistician Clinton Fowler from Three Laps Down. Since 1990, the leader after Daytona has 88 percent of the championship wins. The most recent exception belongs to Ken Roczen in 2021 when he was a mere two points ahead of the eventual champion Webb.

Notably, two points is the current separation between Tomac and Webb entering this weekend.

The five points between Tomac and third-place Sexton is now the closest in history at this stage of the season.

With so many fresh faces in the 250 East class, we’ve become accustomed to seeing new winners each week, but Jordon Smith and Jeremy Martin would like to have something to say about that. Smith won Daytona in 2018; Marin won in 2016. Both riders had strong runs last weekend in Arlington with Smith victorious in Race 2 of the Triple Crown and Martin claiming Race 3.

To do this, they will have to beat Hunter Lawrence, who is seeking an eighth SMX win that would move him into the top 50 in all-time wins.

Last Five Daytona Winners

450s
2022: Eli Tomac
2021: Eli Tomac
2020: Eli Tomac
2019: Eli Tomac
2018: Justin Brayton

250s
2022: Jett Lawrence
2021: Cameron McAdoo
2020: Garrett Marchbanks
2019: Austin Forkner
2018: Jordon Smith

By the Numbers

Arlington
Oakland
Tampa
Houston
Anaheim 2
San Diego

Tony Stewart says drag racing career is ‘where my heart is’ as he enters NHRA

Associated PressMar 2, 2023, 6:00 AM EST
Tony Stewart drag racing
Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Before starting his new drag racing career, Tony Stewart usually has let guys with families hit the runway first following NASCAR races. The Hall of Fame driver who’s now a team owner and part-time television commentator figures it helps them get home and see their kids before bedtime.

It’s a noble gesture, for sure – one he dumped on the tarmac this week.

“I’m getting to the airport first and getting out of there,” Stewart said. “I got bigger fish to fry.”

More accurate: a new career path to start.

The 51-year-old Stewart is embarking on his first season as a full-time NHRA driver, and he’s all in. He will race a Top Alcohol dragster for McPhillips Racing when the season begins next week with the Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

“I’m here; it’s where my heart is,” he said.

For Stewart, it’s the latest – and arguably most challenging – lane change for a guy who’s dedicated his life to motorsports. The three-time NASCAR champion also has titles in IndyCar and USAC as well as a fourth in NASCAR as co-owner at Stewart-Haas Racing. Most recently, he claimed the inaugural Superstar Racing Experience title, a summer stock car series he founded in 2021.

“Everything that I did in motorsports pretty much was all in the same bubble, even dirt-track racing, sports-car racing, NASCAR, IndyCar,” Stewart said. “NHRA is off on its own island.”

He calls it “Fantasy Island,” not that surprising considering he met his wife, NHRA Top Fuel dragster Leah Pruett, at an event in 2020. They got engaged in March 2021 and were married later that year.

Now, Pruett is driving her second season for Tony Stewart Racing. Three-time Funny Car champion Matt Hagan also drives for TSR.

Stewart, though, is racing in a lower class. And he doesn’t see himself moving up anytime soon, if at all.

“I’m not ready for it,” he said. “I’ve driven a Top Fuel car 16 runs and every run I make in it, the more I realize that I am not ready to drive a Top Fuel dragster, and I don’t belong in one right now.

“It’s fine to test with it. But those cars are so fast that my brain is so far behind the car that if something happens, I don’t know that I could catch it or be ready for it.”

He has another reason to avoid making the jump.

“The last thing I want to do is have to race against my wife because I like my side of the bed every night,” he quipped.

Stewart made his NHRA Top Alcohol debut in October at the Nevada Nationals, where he advanced to the finals and finished second by .0002 of a second. Stewart’s 271.57 mph pass came up 1 inch short of the victory.

Madison Payne, a college student at Texas Christian University and a third-generation drag racer, edged Stewart in the quarter mile.

“It was good for the sport because Tony is such a big name,” Payne said on racing podcast “Between The Slicks” in January. “But I was so happy I beat him. It would just be so messed up if anybody came into the sport and won their first race. No, it’s not fair.”

That one race weekend was enough to convince Stewart he wanted more. Now, he’s running for a championship and will race 12 of 14 national events; he will miss the Northwest Nationals in Kent, Washington (July 21-23) and the NHRA Nationals in Topeka, Kansas (Aug. 11-13) because of prior engagements.

He also is scheduled to compete in select regional races, beginning this week with the Baby Gators in Gainesville. The NHRA schedule, combined with NASCAR and SRX duties, have him feeling “like a Thanksgiving plate.”

“I have covered every inch of surface that I can put anything else on,” Stewart said.

He put sprint-car racing on hold, and while he had conversations about returning to NASCAR to run the dirt-track event at Bristol Motor Speedway, he shelved that, too.

“I’m just trying to be an average husband; I’m not even trying to set the bar too high,” he said. “I just want to do the right things and have fun with my wife. … If Leah retired tomorrow, I would still be involved in the same capacity than I am right now.

“It has nothing to do with our relationship. She just helped set the hook on getting me addicted to an NHRA.”