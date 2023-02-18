Last week’s Monster Energy Supercross 250 East finish between Hunter Lawrence and Nate Thrasher, a mere 0.134 seconds. was the second closest since 2003 when those numbers were first kept and fans wonder just what might happen this week in Oakland at RingCentral Stadium. As Clinton Fowler from Three Laps Down notes, those two had another close run last year in Salt Lake City when Thrasher beat Lawrence by 0.432 seconds, which was the seventh closest finish.

The closest finish to date was in the 450 class in 2019 by 0.028 seconds in what was essentially a photo finish.

Before last week’s race, Cooper Webb knew he needed to win Tampa so he could close the gap on Eli Tomac. With his pass on Chase Sexton in the final four laps of that race, he created one of the closest points’ battles through six rounds. Webb trails Sexton by two points and Tomac by four, making this a three-man race for the moment.

With his 20th win, Webb tied Ken Roczen and Jeff Ward for 10th on the all-time list.

With three wins in the first five weeks, Tomac would seem to have the momentum, but his disappointing run last week leaves some unanswered questions. Was Tomac riding cautiously as the team said after the race or has he lost some of his speed? Tomac failed to post one of the 10 fastest laps in either his heat or the main at Tampa for the first time this season.

Jason Anderson is showing frustration. After standing on the podium in back-to-back rounds, he took Justin Barcia to the ground in Tampa, which drew a penalty from the American Motorcycle Association. He is on probation for six months and further incidents could cost him more points, but for now he is 20 behind Tomac with the positions he has cost himself. Anderson crashed in Anaheim 1 (finishing seventh), San Diego (seventh) and Tampa (sixth).

Adam Cianciarulo showed speed in every round, but after missing so many races in the last couple of years, he may be riding a little tentatively. Last week in Tampa (12th) was the first time in five rounds that he failed to score a top-10. He’s finished in a narrow band of eighth through 12th.

In the 15th appearances in Oakland, only four riders have multiple wins. Tomac and Anderson highlight the active riders with two apiece while James Stewart and Ryan Villopoto join them with their own pair.

In the 250 class, the West riders take over again at Oakland before Supercross heads to Texas next week and the numbers show Jett Lawrence with a 16-point advantage over Cameron McAdoo. RJ Hampshire is one point further back in third.

No active 250 rider has a win in Oakland.

Last Five Oakland Winners

450s

2022: Jason Anderson

2020: Eli Tomac

2019: Cooper Webb

2018: Jason Anderson

2017: Eli Tomac

250s



2022: Christian Craig

2020: Dylan Ferrandis

2019: Adam Cianciarulo

2018: Aaron Plessinger

2017: Justin Hill

