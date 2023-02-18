Oakland Supercross by the numbers: Cooper Webb cracks top 10 wins’ list with 20

By Feb 18, 2023, 11:17 AM EST
Oakland Supercross numbers
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
0 Comments

Last week’s Monster Energy Supercross 250 East finish between Hunter Lawrence and Nate Thrasher, a mere 0.134 seconds. was the second closest since 2003 when those numbers were first kept and fans wonder just what might happen this week in Oakland at RingCentral Stadium. As Clinton Fowler from Three Laps Down notes, those two had another close run last year in Salt Lake City when Thrasher beat Lawrence by 0.432 seconds, which was the seventh closest finish.

Oakland Supercross numbers
A week after struggling in Tampa, Eli Tomac is happy to be on the West Coast. – Feld Motor Sports

The closest finish to date was in the 450 class in 2019 by 0.028 seconds in what was essentially a photo finish.

Before last week’s race, Cooper Webb knew he needed to win Tampa so he could close the gap on Eli Tomac. With his pass on Chase Sexton in the final four laps of that race, he created one of the closest points’ battles through six rounds. Webb trails Sexton by two points and Tomac by four, making this a three-man race for the moment.

With his 20th win, Webb tied Ken Roczen and Jeff Ward for 10th on the all-time list.

With three wins in the first five weeks, Tomac would seem to have the momentum, but his disappointing run last week leaves some unanswered questions. Was Tomac riding cautiously as the team said after the race or has he lost some of his speed? Tomac failed to post one of the 10 fastest laps in either his heat or the main at Tampa for the first time this season.

Jason Anderson is showing frustration. After standing on the podium in back-to-back rounds, he took Justin Barcia to the ground in Tampa, which drew a penalty from the American Motorcycle Association. He is on probation for six months and further incidents could cost him more points, but for now he is 20 behind Tomac with the positions he has cost himself. Anderson crashed in Anaheim 1 (finishing seventh), San Diego (seventh) and Tampa (sixth).

Adam Cianciarulo showed speed in every round, but after missing so many races in the last couple of years, he may be riding a little tentatively. Last week in Tampa (12th) was the first time in five rounds that he failed to score a top-10. He’s finished in a narrow band of eighth through 12th.

In the 15th appearances in Oakland, only four riders have multiple wins. Tomac and Anderson highlight the active riders with two apiece while James Stewart and Ryan Villopoto join them with their own pair.

In the 250 class, the West riders take over again at Oakland before Supercross heads to Texas next week and the numbers show Jett Lawrence with a 16-point advantage over Cameron McAdoo. RJ Hampshire is one point further back in third.

No active 250 rider has a win in Oakland.

Last Five Oakland Winners

450s
2022: Jason Anderson
2020: Eli Tomac
2019: Cooper Webb
2018: Jason Anderson
2017: Eli Tomac

250s

2022: Christian Craig
2020: Dylan Ferrandis
2019: Adam Cianciarulo
2018: Aaron Plessinger
2017: Justin Hill

By the Numbers

Tampa
Houston
Anaheim 2
San Diego

More SuperMotocross coverage

How to Watch Oakland Supercross
Team Solitaire races with NASCAR connection
Jason Anderson on probation for rough riding
Eli Tomac protects points’ lead with risk-free ride
SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Tampa
Cooper Webb earns first 2023 Supercross win in Tampa
Results and points after Tampa

Read more about SuperMotocross

Supercross Oakland Round 2
Saturday’s rescheduled Supercross Round 2 in Oakland: How to watch, start...
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Tampa: Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb...
Team Solitaire and Heartbeat Hot Sauce race Oakland with a NASCAR connection

Saturday’s rescheduled Supercross Round 2 in Oakland: How to watch, start times, info

By Feb 18, 2023, 6:00 AM EST
0 Comments

A month after being postponed by severe storms, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series will return to RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California to complete Round 2 of the 2023 season.

There are only four points separating the top three riders — Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Cooper Webb, who is coming off a victory in Round 6 at Tampa, Florida.

Sexton made a critical late-race mistake in pursuit of his second victory last Saturday, and Tomac finished fifth at Tampa while lacking the speed he had in winning three of the first four races this season.

The rescheduled Round 2 could signal hope of a rebound for Jason Anderson, who earned his first victory last season at Oakland (ending a 47-race winless skid) on the way to a runner-up finish in the points.

Here are the pertinent details for watching the rescheduled Round 2 of the 2023 Supercross season in Oakland:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 2 will begin Saturday at 8 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock. The event will re-air Sunday, Feb. 19 at 1 a.m. on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET): 

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 2 in Oakland, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

2:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1
2:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1
2:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1
2:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1
3:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1
3:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1
4:20 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2
4:35 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2
4:50 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2
5:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2
5:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2
5:35 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2
8:06 p.m.: 250 Heat 1
8:20 p.m.: 250 Heat 2
8:34 p.m.: 450 Heat 1
8:48 p.m.: 450 Heat 2
9:22 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier
9:33 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier
9:53 p.m.: 250 Main Event
10:27 p.m.: 450 Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT:

Click here to view the track map

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings250 West points standings

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Eli Tomac opens title defense with victory

ROUND 2: Oakland postponed by storms

ROUND 3: Tomac holds off Cooper Webb again

ROUND 4: Chase Sexton wins Anaheim Triple Crown

ROUND 5: Eli Tomac leads wire to wire in Houston

ROUND 6: Cooper Webb breaks through in Tampa

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Five things to watch in the 2023 Supercross season

Austin Forkner out for 2023 Supercross season

Malcolm Stewart aims for 450 breakthrough

A new attitude for Adam Cianciarulo in 2023

Ken Roczen signs with Suzuki

Hunter and Jett Lawrence walk a fine line with competition and fans

Three talented rookies move up to 450

Jett Lawrence wants to run 450 division for SMX playoffs

Read more about Motorsports

Oakland Supercross numbers
Oakland Supercross by the numbers: Cooper Webb cracks top 10 wins’...
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Tampa: Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb...
NASCAR Garage 56 specs
Full specs revealed for NASCAR Garage 56 Camaro that will race 24 Hours of...

Read more about Motorsports

Oakland Supercross numbers
Oakland Supercross by the numbers: Cooper Webb cracks top 10 wins’...
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Tampa: Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb...
NASCAR Garage 56 specs
Full specs revealed for NASCAR Garage 56 Camaro that will race 24 Hours of...